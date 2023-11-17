Chez Sami | Downtown 1219 Crickets Avenue
Lunch
Savory Crepes
Sweet Crepes
Classic Parisian Baguette
- Classic Parisian Baguette$11.70
Sliced ham, Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard, and fresh lettuce on a crispy baguette.
- Provençal Chicken Baguette$12.59
Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, and basil aioli on a baguette.
- Mediterranean Veggie Baguette$11.25
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, red onion, tomato, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce
- Smoked Salmon Baguette$13.49
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, red onion, and fresh dill on a baguette.
- Brie and Apple Baguette$12.15
Creamy Brie cheese, thinly sliced green apples, honey, and arugula on a baguette.
Croissant Items
- Croissant Breakfast$10.97
Scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, and a hint of sriracha mayo in a warm croissant.
- Spinach and Feta Croissant$11.24
Sautéed spinach, crumbled feta cheese, and roasted red pepper aioli in a flaky croissant.
- Almond Croissant$5.39
A classic almond-filled croissant, drizzled with almond glaze and topped with sliced almonds.
- Chocolate Croissant$4.94
A buttery croissant filled with rich, dark chocolate and dusted with powdered sugar.
- Ham and Swiss Croissant$10.79
Sliced ham, Swiss cheese, and honey mustard in a warm croissant.
Sides
Beverages
Coffee Beverages
Dinner
Appetizers
- Spreads$6.00
Choice of house-made spreads or butters
- Escargots$15.00
Garlic butter, parsley, white wine
- Salade Composé$14.00
Proscuitto, melon, butter lettuce, campari tomatoes, evoo,
- Hors D' Oeuvres$20.00
Chef's selection of Hors d' œuvres
- Charcuterie$20.00
selection of French cheeses and cured meats, fresh fruit and crudite
- French Onion Soup$14.00
- Prix Fixe Croquette
- Prix Fixe French Onion
- Prix Fixe Compose Salad
Plat Principal
- Lobster Thermidor$43.00
lemon rice, ratatouille, chardonnay sauce, herb oil
- Short Rib Bourguignon$35.00
mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, mushrooms, red wine demi-glace
- Beef Wellington with Bordelaise$60.00
filet wrapped in puff pastry, duxelles,proscuitto, lyonaise potatoes,vegetable melange
- Mustard Crusted Rack of Lamb$40.00
1/2 rack, red wine Demi glace,Lyonaise potatoes, vegetable melange
- Duck Confit$36.00
Honey roasted duck, mashed potatoes roasted asparagus, wild mushroom truffle sauce
- Coquilles Saint-Jacques$36.00
risotto homard, ratatouille, chardonnay sauce, herb oil, lemon
- Prix Fixe Entree$75.00