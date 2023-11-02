Chicago Brewing Company 2201 S Fort Apache Rd
Food
Starters
- Signature Tenders$13.00
- Brew-House Wings$16.00
- Basket of Fries$6.00
Choice Of French Fries, Criss Cut Sweet Potato Fries, Or Potato Dippers
- Garlic Knots$8.00
Served With House-made Marinara Sauce
- Meatball Appetizers$10.00
House-made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
- CBC Fries$10.00
Cajun Fries Or Tortilla Chips Smothered With House-made Beer Cheese, Pico, Crème Fresh, Topped With Guacamole - Add Chicken Or Carne Asada
- Filet Sliders$19.00
Topped With Grilled Mushrooms And Onions. Served With House-made Creamy Horseradish, Au Jus
- Southwest Egg Rolls$10.00
Southwest Style Seasoned Chicken, Spinach, Whole Black Beans, Whole Kernel Corn, Red Bell Pepper And Pepper Jack Cheese. Served With House-made Spicy Ranch
- Brew House Pretzel$14.00
18oz Pretzel Served With House-made Beer Cheese, House-made Honey Mustard
- Quesadilla$10.00
Flour Tortilla With Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Served With House-made Salsa, Créme Fresh - Add Chicken Or Carne Asada
- Onion Rings$10.00
Beer Battered, Served With House-made Chipotle Ranch
- Beer Battered Cheese Curds$12.00
Deep Fried Cheese, Enough Said
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$14.00
Served With Choice Of Tortilla Chips Or Garlic Bread
- Breaded Artichoke$10.00
Deep Fried Breaded Artichokes Served With House-made Spicy Ranch
- Chips & Salsa$7.00
- Calamari$15.00
Mixed With Cherry Peppers Pepperoncini. Served With House-made Garlic Aioli, House-made Marinara Sauce. Try It With A Drizzle Of Our Sweet Chili Sauce!
From the Grill
- Brew House Burger$13.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion
- All American Sliders$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, housemade chipotle mayo
- Scorpion Sliders$13.00
Pepper Jack cheese, guacamole, pickled onion strings, housemade spicy BBQ sauce
- Black and Bleu Sliders$13.00
Cajun seasoned patties, caramelized onions, bleu cheese, housemade chipotle mayo
- Classic Pub Burger$13.00
The smash patty was invented in the Mid-West so with homage CBC uses shredded lettuce, onion strings, American cheese, smothered in pub sauce on a flavored onion bun
- Freedom Burger$19.00
Two beef patties with bacon, grilled onions or mushrooms. American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato rounds out the patriotism
- Saloon Burger$16.00
Four pieces of bacon with Cheddar cheese, onion ring, dripping with BBQ sauce
- Fire Station #9$16.00
An ode to the busiest firehouse in Chicago. Housemade chili covered by melted Jack cheese topped with fresh jalapeños, housemade chipotle mayo, housemade ghost pepper sauce. Five alarm for sure!
Chicago Style Pizza
- 10" Build Your Own Pizza$14.00
- 10" Chi-Town Margarita Pizza$17.00
CBC's version of a staple of all old world pizzeria's. Fresh garlic, homemade pizza sauce are combined with sliced roma tomatoes with a hearty portion of buffalo mozz, topped with fresh basil, drizzle of olive oil
- 10" Magnificent Mile Meat Lover$18.00
Ham, pepperoni, sausage
- 10" POM
- 10" Train Buffalo Chicken$19.00
Hot sauce, chicken, blue cheese, onions, celery, drizzle of ranch
- 10" Windy City Supreme$20.00
Bell peppers, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, pepperoni, sausage
- 16" Build Your Own Pizza$19.00
- 16" Chi-Town Margarita Pizza$23.00
CBC's version of a staple of all old world pizzeria's. Fresh garlic, homemade pizza sauce are combined with sliced roma tomatoes with a hearty portion of buffalo mozz, topped with fresh basil, drizzle of olive oil
- 16" Magnificent Mile Meat Lover$24.00
Ham, pepperoni, sausage
- 16" POM
- 16" Train Buffalo Chicken$25.00
Hot sauce, chicken, blue cheese, onions, celery, drizzle of ranch
- 16" Windy City Supreme$28.00
Bell peppers, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, pepperoni, sausage
- 9" Build Your Own Pizza$15.00
- 9" Magnificent Mile Meat Lover$20.00
Ham, pepperoni, sausage
- 9" POM
- 9" Train Buffalo Chicken$21.00
Hot sauce, chicken, blue cheese, onions, celery, drizzle of ranch
- 9" Windy City Supreme$22.00
Bell peppers, ground beef, mushrooms, onions, pepperoni, sausage
- Build Your Own Calzone$14.00
- 10" GF Build Your Own Pizza$19.00
Handhelds
- Italian Beef Sandwich$13.00
Served with side of au jus, choice of giardiniera or sautéed peppers
- Rush Street Reuben$16.00
Quality corned beef piled on toasted rye bread with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, house dressing
- Wrigleyville Turkey BLT$14.00
Bacon, green leaf lettuce, tomato with an added helping of turkey breast, housemade chipotle mayo, served on a croissant
- Philly Cheese Steak$14.00
Peppers, mushrooms, onions, choice of cheese, sub chicken for no extra charge
- Build Your Own Dog$8.00
- Chicago Style Dog$12.00
Onion, relish, sport peppers, tomato, pickle, mustard, & celery salt
- Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken breast. Served with lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, tossed in Caesar dressing
- Spicy Chicken Wrap$13.00
Chicken tenders mixed with buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, housemade chipotle ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$14.00
Chicken Parm with housemade marinara sauce, two kinds of cheese
- Comiskey Turkey Melt$14.00
Turkey breast, three cheese blend, tomato slices, caramelized onions, arugula, homemade honey mustard, served on a onion flavored bun
- Meatball Sub$14.00
Meatballs, housemade marinara, mozzarella
Entrées
- Top Sirloin Special$22.00
Top sirloin steak, topped with Hugo's steakhouse own herb butter, fried pickled onions strings, served with mashed potatoes or gravy, house vegetables, buttered dinner roll
- Pot Roast$18.00
Pot roast topped with gravy, served with mashed potatoes or gravy, house vegetables, buttered dinner roll
- Chicken Parmesan$17.00
Breaded, deep-fried chicken breast smothered in two kinds of cheese, housemade sauce, served with angel hair pasta, garlic bread
- Salmon$20.00
Skin on salmon sautéed in olive oil, topped with Hugo's steakhouse own herb butter, served with garlic angel hair primavera
- Fish N' Chips$17.00
Fried cod, potato dippers, coleslaw, tartar sauce, house specialty
- Mac 'N' Cheese Deluxe$12.00
Mammoth portion topped with cut up bacon, panko bread crumbs, green onion
- Pasta & Meatballs$16.00
Angel hair pasta, three meatballs, housemade marinara sauce, served with garlic bread
Uno Taco
- Shrimp$6.00
Breaded apple cider shrimp, Jack cheese, shredded lettuce, housemade pico de gallo, housemade garlic aioli
- Fish$6.00
Choice of grilled or fried cod jack cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage, creme fresh
- Carne Asada$5.00
Jack cheese, onions, cilantro
- Chicken$5.00
Jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, house-made spicy ranch
Lighter Fare
- Harvest Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberry, candied pecan, apples, mixed with housemade apple vinaigrette
- Side Version Caesar Salad$4.00
Romaine lettuce, tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and shredded Parmesan
- Regular Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and shredded Parmesan
- Midwest Salad$16.00
Turkey & Italian beef on a bed of lettuce, served with cherry tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, cucumber, avocado, cut American or Swiss cheese
- Watermelon Caprese$13.00
Arugula lettuce, crushed pistachios, & blue cheese crumbles topped with a housemade lemon vinaigrette. Delectable triple threat of watermelon, buffalo mozz, fresh basil, topped with a balsamic reduction
- Side Version Garden Salad$3.00
Black olives, carrots, croutons, cucumbers, onions & cherry tomatoes
- Regular Garden Salad$6.00
Black olives, carrots, croutons, cucumbers, onions & cherry tomatoes
- Veggie Plate$8.00
Cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, broccoli, celery & carrot sticks. Served with ranch dressing
It's Chili
24 Hour Breakfast Menu
- BYO Omelet$15.00
Three egg omelet with choice of two toppings and one cheese. Served with CBC breakfast potatoes, choice of toast
- Three Egg Breakfast$13.00
3 eggs any style, choice of bacon or sausage, toast, side of CBC breakfast potatoes
- Knots and Gravy$8.00
Two of our homemade knots split in half & covered in homemade country gravy
- CBC Country Fried Chicken$16.00
Crispy chicken breast smothered in homemade country gravy served with 3 eggs any style, choice of toast, side of CBC breakfast potatoes
- Hungry Man Ham$17.00
Served with 3 eggs any style, choice of toast, side of CBC breakfast potatoes
- Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Eggs, Cheddar cheese, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, CBC breakfast potatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with side of housemade salsa
- Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Egg any style, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, topped with American cheese served on an English muffin or croissant with side of CBC breakfast potatoes
- Steak & Eggs$20.00
Top sirloin, served with 3 eggs any style, choice of toast, side of CBC breakfast potatoes