Chicago Pizza Kitchen Sikes Senter Mall
Food
Mini Mobster Speciality Pizzas
Mini Babyface
Mushrooms, yellow onions, bell peppers, black olives, and tomatoes
Mini Big Jim
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, yellow onions, bell peppers, and black olives
Mini Capone
Pepperoni, sausage, and green chili
Mini Dillinger
Alfredo sauce, chicken, tomatoes, mushrooms, and bacon
Mini Enforcer
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, and meatballs
Mini The Bugs
Buffalo sauce and chicken
Mini The Waiter
BBQ sauce, chicken, and red onions
Mini Two Gun
Ham and pineapple
One Topping Pizza Minis
Mini 4 slices
Large Mobster Specialty Pizzas
Mobster Favs
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Served with marinara
Pizza Puffs
Served with your choice of pepperoni, sausage, or ham topping and marinara
Loaded Breadsticks
Choice of garlic, pepperoni, pineapple, or mango habanero topping and marinara or ranch dipping sauce
Calzones
Served with your choice of pepperoni, sausage, or ham topping and marinara or ranch dipping sauce
Pastas & Wings
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Served with lightly toasted garlic bread
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken on a bed of pasta. Served with lightly toasted garlic bread
½ Lb Chitown Wings
Choice of BBQ, buffalo, or mango habanero served with ranch or bleu cheese
1 Lb Chitown Wings
Choice of BBQ, buffalo, or mango habanero served with ranch or bleu cheese
2 Lbs Chitown Wings
Choice of BBQ, buffalo, or mango habanero served with ranch or bleu cheese
Chicago Style Pizzas
Individual Pepperoni Pizza
Individual Sausage Pizza
Individual Meatball, Green Peppers, and Onion Pizza
Individual Pepperoni, sausage and Green Chili Pizza
Medium Pepperoni
Medium Pepperoni, sausage and Green Chili Pizza
Medium Meatball, Green Peppers, and Onion Pizza
Medium Sausage Pizza
Large Pepperoni
Large Sausage Pizza
Large Pepperoni, Sausage, and Green Chili Pizza
Large Meat Ball, Green Peppers, and Onion Pizza
Stuffed Pizzas
The Veteran
Double stacked, ranch sauce, chicken, yellow onions, red onions, bell peppers, ham, and bacon
The Cartel
Double-stacked, marinara sauce, mushroom, sausage, beef, cooked bell peppers, and onions
The Syndicate
Double stacked, marinara sauce, pepperoni, yellow onions, jalapeños, hot giardiniera, green chili