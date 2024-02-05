Chica’s Cuisine
- Cheese Enchiladas$10.99
Mozzarella Cheese rolled in corn tortillas, dressed in our enchilada sauce, and served with Spanish rice and black beans
- Chile Verde$10.99
Tender Pork shoulder, dressed in our chile verde sauce and served with corn tortillas and a side of Spanish rice and black beans
- Chile Relleno$10.99Out of stock
A Poblano Pepper, stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese, fried to perfection and topped with a special tomato salsa, made specifically for this pepper, before being pared with a side of Spanish rice and beans
Chica’s Cuisine Location and Ordering Hours
(760) 832-5533
Open now • Closes at 3PM