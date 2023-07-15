Chick-In-Waffle - Mesa MESA, ARIZONA
FOODIE DEALS!
Boneless Wing Feast!
Juicy hand battered Boneless wings tossed in a sauce of your choice with delicious crispy fries! Comes with a side of ranch and pickels.
Family Feast!
Feed the Family! Perfect for game time or any time! 6 Jumbo Tenders, 12 Bone-in Wings, and a large Side of Crispy Fries. Enjoy 4 sides of ranch and pickles on the side.
WING FAMILY FEAST!
20 BONE-IN WINGS (choose 2 flavors) LARGE FRIES, 4 Sides of ranch & Pickles.
SIGNATURE WAFFLE
CHICK-IN MAPLE
Classic buttermilk chicken topped with maple syrup and Chives with a delicious BUBBLE Waffle.
SPICY CHICK
Crispy buttermilk chicken drenched in our signature sriracha infused maple sauce topped with chives and jalapeños on a delicious waffle or Cone the choice is yours. Add fries and a drink and make it a meal!
ASIAN CHILI
Thai inspired asian chili sauce drenched over crispy chicken, toasted sesame and chives on a delicious waffle.
CHICK-IN QUESO
Crispy buttermilk chicken drenched in our homemade Monterey-Jack Queso Jalapenos and chives on delicious waffle.
KC BBQ
Crispy chicken dipped in kettle cooked sweet BBQ sauce topped with chives and pickles on a delicious waffle
TIKKA MASALA
Crispy buttermilk chicken and fresh chopped tomato and onion drenched in spicy tomato and cream sauce on a delicious waffle.
CANADIAN BUFFALO
Medium heat buffalo sauce cooled down with ranch and drizzled with maple syrup on a delicious waffle.
LOADED FRIES
QUESO FRIES
Crispy fries topped with chicken drenched in our signauture Monterey-Jack Queso sauce,shredded cheddar cheese, Jalapenos , chives and ranch drizzle.
BUFFALO CHEESE FRIES
Crispy fries drenched in our signature Monterey-Jack Queso sauce, drizzled with medium heat buffalo sauce and topped with ranch, parmesan cheese and our crispy chicken
ASIAN CHILI FRIES
Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our Thai inspired sweet asian chili sauce toasted sesame , cheddar cheese , pickles and our crispy chicken.
SPICY HONEY GARLIC FRIES
Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our Spicy honey garlic sauce , cheddar cheese , jalapeños, chives and our crispy chicken.
BBQ RANCH FRIES
Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our sweet and mild KC BBQ sauce and loaded with fresh Monterey Cheddar jack cheese ,pickles, ranch drizzle and our crispy chicken.
POUTINE FRIES
Crispy seasoned fries smothered in homestyle brown gravy , parmesan and mozzarella cheese topped with our crispy chicken.
NASHVILLE HOT FRIES
Crispy seasoned fries topped with our seasoned spicy Nashville sauce, cheddar cheese, Jalapeños , pickles and ranch and crispy hot chicken.
CHIPOTLE RANCH FRIES
Our fresh crispy fries with Shredded cheddar cheese buttermilk chicken drizzled in our signature chipotle sauce with ranch!
GARLIC PARMESAN FRIES
Our fresh crispy fries with Shredded cheddar cheese buttermilk chicken drizzled in our signature Garlic Parmesan Sauce.
TIKKA MASALA FRIES
CHICK-IN BUNS
CLASSIC SANDWICH
Our Classic buttermilk chicken on a toasted bun with mayo, pickles, and our new chick-in sauce.
BUFFALO SANDWICH
Crispy buttermilk chicken dipped in our spicy buffalo sauce topped with cheese, slaw, and pickles on a toasted bun with our new chick-in sauce!
NASHVILLE HOT SANDWICH
Crispy buttermilk chicken dipped in our spicy Nashville sauce topped with cheese, slaw, and pickles on a toasted bun with our new chick-in sauce!
GARLIC PARMESAN SANDWICH
Crispy buttermilk chicken dipped in our Garlic Parmesan sauce topped with Cheese, Slaw, and Pickles on a toasted bun!
WINGS
WINGS
COMES WITH A SIDE OF RANCH AND PICKELS. Our Wings are crispy and breaded to perfection, flavorful chicken morsels coated in a variety of sauces, perfect for enjoying as a finger-food favorite. Made fresh to order.
BONELESS WINGS
COMES WITH ONE SIDE OF RANCH AND PICKELS. Our Boneless wings are tender, bite-sized pieces of chicken breast that are seasoned, breaded, and fried to perfection, offering the same delicious flavors as traditional wings in a convenient, easy-to-eat format.
STRIPS
SIDES
Fries
Waffle
Side Syrup
Side Spicy Honey Garlic Sauce
Side Ranch
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Nashville Sauce
Side Asian Chili Sauce
Side Queso Sauce
Side Gravy
Side Spicy Chick Sauce
Side Chipotle Ranch
Side Jalapeños
Side Garlic Parmesan
Side of Pickles
DRINKS
FROZEN LEMONADE 24oz
FROZEN FRUIT PUNCH 24oz
FROZEN STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
COKE 24oz
SPRITE 24oz
DIET COKE 24oz
COKE ZERO 24 oz
ORANGE FANTA 24oz
DR PEPPER 24oz
BLUE POWERADE 24oz
SWEET TEA 24OZ
UNSWEET TEA 24OZ
STRAWBERRY DRAGONFRUIT TEA 24OZ
HI C FLASHIN' FRUIT PUNCH
Explosive fruit flavors and 100% of the vitamin C your body needs.
