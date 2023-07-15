FOODIE DEALS!

Boneless Wing Feast!

Boneless Wing Feast!

$17.99+

Juicy hand battered Boneless wings tossed in a sauce of your choice with delicious crispy fries! Comes with a side of ranch and pickels.

Juicy hand battered Boneless wings tossed in a sauce of your choice with delicious crispy fries! Comes with a side of ranch and pickels.

Family Feast!

$36.99

Feed the Family! Perfect for game time or any time! 6 Jumbo Tenders, 12 Bone-in Wings, and a large Side of Crispy Fries. Enjoy 4 sides of ranch and pickles on the side.

Feed the Family! Perfect for game time or any time! 6 Jumbo Tenders, 12 Bone-in Wings, and a large Side of Crispy Fries. Enjoy 4 sides of ranch and pickles on the side.

WING FAMILY FEAST!

$38.99

20 BONE-IN WINGS (choose 2 flavors) LARGE FRIES, 4 Sides of ranch & Pickles.

20 BONE-IN WINGS (choose 2 flavors) LARGE FRIES, 4 Sides of ranch & Pickles.

SIGNATURE WAFFLE

CHICK-IN MAPLE

CHICK-IN MAPLE

$12.00

Classic buttermilk chicken topped with maple syrup and Chives with a delicious BUBBLE Waffle.

Classic buttermilk chicken topped with maple syrup and Chives with a delicious BUBBLE Waffle.

SPICY CHICK

SPICY CHICK

$12.00

Crispy buttermilk chicken drenched in our signature sriracha infused maple sauce topped with chives and jalapeños on a delicious waffle or Cone the choice is yours. Add fries and a drink and make it a meal!

Crispy buttermilk chicken drenched in our signature sriracha infused maple sauce topped with chives and jalapeños on a delicious waffle or Cone the choice is yours. Add fries and a drink and make it a meal!

ASIAN CHILI

ASIAN CHILI

$12.00

Thai inspired asian chili sauce drenched over crispy chicken, toasted sesame and chives on a delicious waffle.

Thai inspired asian chili sauce drenched over crispy chicken, toasted sesame and chives on a delicious waffle.

CHICK-IN QUESO

CHICK-IN QUESO

$12.00

Crispy buttermilk chicken drenched in our homemade Monterey-Jack Queso Jalapenos and chives on delicious waffle.

Crispy buttermilk chicken drenched in our homemade Monterey-Jack Queso Jalapenos and chives on delicious waffle.

KC BBQ

KC BBQ

$12.00

Crispy chicken dipped in kettle cooked sweet BBQ sauce topped with chives and pickles on a delicious waffle

Crispy chicken dipped in kettle cooked sweet BBQ sauce topped with chives and pickles on a delicious waffle

TIKKA MASALA

TIKKA MASALA

$12.00

Crispy buttermilk chicken and fresh chopped tomato and onion drenched in spicy tomato and cream sauce on a delicious waffle.

Crispy buttermilk chicken and fresh chopped tomato and onion drenched in spicy tomato and cream sauce on a delicious waffle.

CANADIAN BUFFALO

CANADIAN BUFFALO

$12.00

Medium heat buffalo sauce cooled down with ranch and drizzled with maple syrup on a delicious waffle.

Medium heat buffalo sauce cooled down with ranch and drizzled with maple syrup on a delicious waffle.

LOADED FRIES

QUESO FRIES

QUESO FRIES

$13.99

Crispy fries topped with chicken drenched in our signauture Monterey-Jack Queso sauce,shredded cheddar cheese, Jalapenos , chives and ranch drizzle.

Crispy fries topped with chicken drenched in our signauture Monterey-Jack Queso sauce,shredded cheddar cheese, Jalapenos , chives and ranch drizzle.

BUFFALO CHEESE FRIES

BUFFALO CHEESE FRIES

$13.99

Crispy fries drenched in our signature Monterey-Jack Queso sauce, drizzled with medium heat buffalo sauce and topped with ranch, parmesan cheese and our crispy chicken

Crispy fries drenched in our signature Monterey-Jack Queso sauce, drizzled with medium heat buffalo sauce and topped with ranch, parmesan cheese and our crispy chicken

ASIAN CHILI FRIES

ASIAN CHILI FRIES

$13.99

Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our Thai inspired sweet asian chili sauce toasted sesame , cheddar cheese , pickles and our crispy chicken.

Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our Thai inspired sweet asian chili sauce toasted sesame , cheddar cheese , pickles and our crispy chicken.

SPICY HONEY GARLIC FRIES

SPICY HONEY GARLIC FRIES

$13.99

Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our Spicy honey garlic sauce , cheddar cheese , jalapeños, chives and our crispy chicken.

Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our Spicy honey garlic sauce , cheddar cheese , jalapeños, chives and our crispy chicken.

BBQ RANCH FRIES

BBQ RANCH FRIES

$13.99

Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our sweet and mild KC BBQ sauce and loaded with fresh Monterey Cheddar jack cheese ,pickles, ranch drizzle and our crispy chicken.

Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our sweet and mild KC BBQ sauce and loaded with fresh Monterey Cheddar jack cheese ,pickles, ranch drizzle and our crispy chicken.

POUTINE FRIES

POUTINE FRIES

$13.99

Crispy seasoned fries smothered in homestyle brown gravy , parmesan and mozzarella cheese topped with our crispy chicken.

Crispy seasoned fries smothered in homestyle brown gravy , parmesan and mozzarella cheese topped with our crispy chicken.

NASHVILLE HOT FRIES

NASHVILLE HOT FRIES

$13.99

Crispy seasoned fries topped with our seasoned spicy Nashville sauce, cheddar cheese, Jalapeños , pickles and ranch and crispy hot chicken.

Crispy seasoned fries topped with our seasoned spicy Nashville sauce, cheddar cheese, Jalapeños , pickles and ranch and crispy hot chicken.

CHIPOTLE RANCH FRIES

CHIPOTLE RANCH FRIES

$13.99

Our fresh crispy fries with Shredded cheddar cheese buttermilk chicken drizzled in our signature chipotle sauce with ranch!

Our fresh crispy fries with Shredded cheddar cheese buttermilk chicken drizzled in our signature chipotle sauce with ranch!

GARLIC PARMESAN FRIES

GARLIC PARMESAN FRIES

$13.99

Our fresh crispy fries with Shredded cheddar cheese buttermilk chicken drizzled in our signature Garlic Parmesan Sauce.

Our fresh crispy fries with Shredded cheddar cheese buttermilk chicken drizzled in our signature Garlic Parmesan Sauce.

TIKKA MASALA FRIES

$13.99

CHICK-IN BUNS

CLASSIC SANDWICH

CLASSIC SANDWICH

$8.49

Our Classic buttermilk chicken on a toasted bun with mayo, pickles, and our new chick-in sauce.

Our Classic buttermilk chicken on a toasted bun with mayo, pickles, and our new chick-in sauce.

BUFFALO SANDWICH

BUFFALO SANDWICH

$8.99

Crispy buttermilk chicken dipped in our spicy buffalo sauce topped with cheese, slaw, and pickles on a toasted bun with our new chick-in sauce!

Crispy buttermilk chicken dipped in our spicy buffalo sauce topped with cheese, slaw, and pickles on a toasted bun with our new chick-in sauce!

NASHVILLE HOT SANDWICH

NASHVILLE HOT SANDWICH

$8.99

Crispy buttermilk chicken dipped in our spicy Nashville sauce topped with cheese, slaw, and pickles on a toasted bun with our new chick-in sauce!

Crispy buttermilk chicken dipped in our spicy Nashville sauce topped with cheese, slaw, and pickles on a toasted bun with our new chick-in sauce!

GARLIC PARMESAN SANDWICH

GARLIC PARMESAN SANDWICH

$8.99

Crispy buttermilk chicken dipped in our Garlic Parmesan sauce topped with Cheese, Slaw, and Pickles on a toasted bun!

Crispy buttermilk chicken dipped in our Garlic Parmesan sauce topped with Cheese, Slaw, and Pickles on a toasted bun!

WINGS

CRISPY , JUCIY AND DELICIOUS WINGS MADE FRESH TO ORDER.
WINGS

WINGS

$9.99+

COMES WITH A SIDE OF RANCH AND PICKELS. Our Wings are crispy and breaded to perfection, flavorful chicken morsels coated in a variety of sauces, perfect for enjoying as a finger-food favorite. Made fresh to order.

COMES WITH A SIDE OF RANCH AND PICKELS. Our Wings are crispy and breaded to perfection, flavorful chicken morsels coated in a variety of sauces, perfect for enjoying as a finger-food favorite. Made fresh to order.

BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$6.99+

COMES WITH ONE SIDE OF RANCH AND PICKELS. Our Boneless wings are tender, bite-sized pieces of chicken breast that are seasoned, breaded, and fried to perfection, offering the same delicious flavors as traditional wings in a convenient, easy-to-eat format.

COMES WITH ONE SIDE OF RANCH AND PICKELS. Our Boneless wings are tender, bite-sized pieces of chicken breast that are seasoned, breaded, and fried to perfection, offering the same delicious flavors as traditional wings in a convenient, easy-to-eat format.

STRIPS

STRIP MEAL

STRIP MEAL

$10.99+

CRISPY HAND BEADED CHICKEN STRIPS with Fries and Drink.

CRISPY HAND BEADED CHICKEN STRIPS with Fries and Drink.

STRIPS

$2.75

SIDES

Fries

$3.99+

Waffle

$4.49

Side Syrup

$0.75

Side Spicy Honey Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side Nashville Sauce

$0.75

Side Asian Chili Sauce

$0.75

Side Queso Sauce

$0.75

Side Gravy

$0.75

Side Spicy Chick Sauce

$0.75

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Side Jalapeños

$0.75

Side Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Side of Pickles

$0.75

DRINKS

FROZEN LEMONADE 24oz

FROZEN LEMONADE 24oz

$3.99
FROZEN FRUIT PUNCH 24oz

FROZEN FRUIT PUNCH 24oz

$3.99
FROZEN STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

FROZEN STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.99
COKE 24oz

COKE 24oz

$2.49
SPRITE 24oz

SPRITE 24oz

$2.49
DIET COKE 24oz

DIET COKE 24oz

$2.49
COKE ZERO 24 oz

COKE ZERO 24 oz

$2.49
ORANGE FANTA 24oz

ORANGE FANTA 24oz

$2.49
DR PEPPER 24oz

DR PEPPER 24oz

$2.49
BLUE POWERADE 24oz

BLUE POWERADE 24oz

$2.49Out of stock
SWEET TEA 24OZ

SWEET TEA 24OZ

$2.99Out of stock
UNSWEET TEA 24OZ

UNSWEET TEA 24OZ

$2.99Out of stock
STRAWBERRY DRAGONFRUIT TEA 24OZ

STRAWBERRY DRAGONFRUIT TEA 24OZ

$2.99Out of stock

HI C FLASHIN' FRUIT PUNCH

HI C FLASHIN' FRUIT PUNCH

$2.99

Explosive fruit flavors and 100% of the vitamin C your body needs.

Explosive fruit flavors and 100% of the vitamin C your body needs.