Chick-In-Waffle Prescott
SIGNATURE WAFFLE
CHICK-IN MAPLE
Classic buttermilk chicken topped with maple syrup and Chives with a delicious BUBBLE Waffle.
SPICY CHICK
Crispy buttermilk chicken drenched in our signature sriracha infused maple sauce topped with chives and jalapeños on a delicious waffle or Cone the choice is yours. Add fries and a drink and make it a meal!
CHICK-IN QUESO
Crispy buttermilk chicken drenched in our homemade Monterey-Jack Queso Jalapenos and chives on delicious waffle.
ASIAN CHILI
Thai inspired asian chili sauce drenched over crispy chicken, toasted sesame and chives on a delicious waffle.
KC BBQ
Crispy chicken dipped in kettle cooked sweet BBQ sauce topped with chives and pickles on a delicious waffle
TIKKA MASALA
Crispy buttermilk chicken and fresh chopped tomato and onion drenched in spicy tomato and cream sauce on a delicious waffle.
CANADIAN BUFFALO
Medium heat buffalo sauce cooled down with ranch and drizzled with maple syrup on a delicious waffle.
LOADED FRIES
QUESO FRIES
Crispy fries topped with chicken drenched in our signauture Monterey-Jack Queso sauce,shredded cheddar cheese, Jalapenos , chives and ranch drizzle.
BUFFALO CHEESE FRIES
Crispy fries drenched in our signature Monterey-Jack Queso sauce, drizzled with medium heat buffalo sauce and topped with ranch, parmesan cheese and our crispy chicken
ASIAN CHILI FRIES
Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our Thai inspired sweet asian chili sauce toasted sesame , cheddar cheese , pickles and our crispy chicken.
SPICY HONEY GARLIC FRIES
Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our Spicy honey garlic sauce , cheddar cheese , jalapeños, chives and our crispy chicken.
BBQ RANCH FRIES
Crispy seasoned fries drizzled with our sweet and mild KC BBQ sauce and loaded with fresh Monterey Cheddar jack cheese ,pickles, ranch drizzle and our crispy chicken.
POUTINE FRIES
Crispy seasoned fries smothered in homestyle brown gravy , parmesan and mozzarella cheese topped with our crispy chicken.
NASHVILLE HOT FRIES
Crispy seasoned fries topped with our seasoned spicy Nashville sauce, cheddar cheese, Jalapeños , pickles and ranch and crispy hot chicken.
CHICK-IN FRIES FRIES
Our fresh crispy fries with Shredded cheddar cheese buttermilk chicken drizzled in our signature chipotle sauce with ranch!
GARLIC PARMESAN FRIES
Our fresh crispy fries with Shredded cheddar cheese buttermilk chicken drizzled in our signature Garlic Parmesan Sauce.
TIKKA MASALA FRIES
Crispy seasoned fries topped with our housemade Tikka Masala sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, Jalapeños, and crispy hot chicken.
CHICK-IN BUNS
CLASSIC SANDWICH
Our Classic buttermilk chicken on a toasted bun with mayo, pickles, and our new chick-in sauce.
BUFFALO SANDWICH
Crispy buttermilk chicken dipped in our spicy buffalo sauce topped with cheese, slaw, and pickles on a toasted bun with our new chick-in sauce!
NASHVILLE HOT SANDWICH
Crispy buttermilk chicken dipped in our spicy Nashville sauce topped with cheese, slaw, and pickles on a toasted bun with our new chick-in sauce!
GARLIC PARMESAN SANDWICH
Crispy buttermilk chicken dipped in our Garlic Parmesan sauce topped with Cheese, Slaw, and Pickles on a toasted bun!
WINGS
WINGS
COMES WITH A SIDE OF RANCH AND PICKELS. Our Wings are crispy and breaded to perfection, flavorful chicken morsels coated in a variety of sauces, perfect for enjoying as a finger-food favorite. Made fresh to order.
BONELESS WINGS
COMES WITH ONE SIDE OF RANCH AND PICKELS. Our Boneless wings are tender, bite-sized pieces of chicken breast that are seasoned, breaded, and fried to perfection, offering the same delicious flavors as traditional wings in a convenient, easy-to-eat format.
STRIPS
STRIP MEAL
Crispy hand breaded chicken strips comes with our signature Chick-in Sauce, Pickles, fries and a drink.
STRIPS
Indulge in our succulent Chicken Strips, a timeless classic that guarantees tender and flavorful bites with every mouthful.
FEED THE FAM BOXES
CHICK-IN BUN BOX WITH FRIES (10)
10 of our Fresh, Juicy, and Delicious Chick-In Buns, served with Chick-In Sauce, and a large side of fries.
FAMILY FEAST BOX
Feed the Family! Perfect for game time or any time! 10 Jumbo Tenders, 15 Bone-in Wings, 4 Chick-In Buns, and 2 Loaded fries of your choice. Comes with 16 oz of ranch and Chick-In Sauce.
30 WING BOX WITH FRIES
Enjoy 30 of our Jumbo Bone-In Wings, Choose up to 4 Flavors of sauce and enjoy them Tossed or Sauce on the Side. Also enjoy our Chick-In sauce, Ranch, Pickles, and a large side of fries on the side.
20 TENDER BOX WITH FRIES
Enjoy 20 of Our Delicious Tenders with your choice of Tossed or Sauce on The Side Sauces. Also enjoy our Chick-In Sauce, Pickles, and Ranch on the side, as well as a large side of fries on the side.
SIDES
Fries
Crisp, fries that will satisfy your cravings with every bite. Made from hand-selected potatoes and seasoned to perfection, these classic fries are the perfect side dish for any meal.
Bubble Waffle
Delight in the unique and delectable bubble waffle, a delightful treat that combines the crispy texture of a waffle with a playful bubble pattern. Made with a light and fluffy batter, our bubble waffles are cooked to perfection, creating a delightful balance of crispy edges and soft, chewy bubbles that are sure to enchant your taste buds.
Belgian Waffle
Our Belgian waffles are expertly crafted with a light and airy batter, cooked to a golden perfection, and topped with a dusting of powdered sugar and a drizzle of maple syrup, creating a symphony of flavors that will leave you craving for more.
Side Syrup
Experience the rich and alluring flavors of pure maple syrup, a natural delight straight from the heart of the maple tree. Our exquisite maple syrup is carefully harvested and crafted to perfection.
Side Chick-In Sauce
Indulge in the irresistible flavor of our signature Chick-In sauce, a tangy and savory creation that will elevate your chicken dishes to new heights.
Side Spicy Honey Garlic Sauce
Ignite your taste buds with our Spicy Honey Garlic sauce, a fiery yet sweet culinary masterpiece that will take your flavor journey to new heights. Crafted with a perfect balance of heat and sweetness.
Side Ranch
Indulge in the creamy and tangy goodness of our signature Ranch dressing, a timeless classic that adds a burst of flavor to any dish.
Side Buffalo Sauce
Experience the bold and fiery flavors of our tantalizing Buffalo sauce, a zesty masterpiece that will ignite your taste buds.
Side Nashville Sauce
Whether smothered on fried chicken, slathered on sandwiches, or used as a dip, our Nashville sauce will transport you to the heart of Music City with its fiery heat and unforgettable taste.
Side Asian Chili Sauce
Embark on a culinary journey with our Asian Chili Sauce, a tantalizing blend of flavors that captures the essence of Asian cuisine. Our signature sauce combines the perfect balance of sweet, spicy, and tangy notes.
Side Queso Sauce
Dive into a creamy and indulgent experience with our delectable Queso Sauce, a cheesy sensation that will satisfy your cravings. Our Queso Sauce is made from a blend of premium cheeses.
Side Gravy
Indulge in the comforting embrace of our savory Gravy, a rich and flavorful addition that elevates any dish to new levels of satisfaction.
Side Spicy Chick Sauce
Whether slathered on chicken, used as a zesty dipping sauce, or drizzled over sandwiches, our Spicy Chick Sauce adds a fiery punch to your favorite dishes, infusing them with a burst of flavor that will leave you captivated.
Side Tikka Masala
Embark on a flavorful journey with our tantalizing Tikka Masala, a classic Indian sauce. Each bite delivers a symphony of flavors, with hints of fragrant spices, tangy tomato, and a velvety texture that will leave you craving for more.
Side Garlic Parmesan
Whether smothered on chicken wings or used as a delectable dipping sauce, our Garlic Parmesan Sauce adds a burst of flavor that will elevate your dish to new heights of deliciousness.
Side Jalapeños
Embrace the zesty and vibrant flavors of our Jalapenos, a spicy delight that adds a kick to any dish.
Side of Pickles
Savor the tangy and crunchy goodness of our delectable pickles, a timeless favorite that adds a burst of flavor to any dish.
DRINKS
FROZEN LEMONADE 24oz
Our Frozen Lemonade is a Refreshing Citrus Beverage Made by Blending together freshly squeezed Lemon Juice, sugar, and ice until smooth and slushy, resulting in a tangy and invigorating treat perfect for hot summer days.
FROZEN FRUIT PUNCH 24oz
Our Frozen Fruit Punch Offers a Burst of Tropical Flavors and a cooling sensation, making it a popular choice for parties.
FROZEN STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
Our Frozen Strawberry Lemonade is a Luscious blend of tart lemons and sweet strawberries, combined with ice to create a refreshing and vibrant frozen beverage.
COKE 24oz
Fountain beverage. A product of The Coca-Cola Company.
SPRITE 24oz
Fountain beverage. A product of The Coca-Cola Company.
DIET COKE 24oz
Fountain beverage. A product of The Coca-Cola Company.
COKE ZERO 24 oz
Fountain beverage. A product of The Coca-Cola Company.
ORANGE FANTA 24oz
Fountain beverage. A product of The Coca-Cola Company.
PIBB 24oz
Fountain beverage. A product of The Coca-Cola Company.
BLUE POWERADE 24oz
Fountain beverage. A product of The Coca-Cola Company.
HI C FRUIT PUNCH 24OZ
Fountain beverage. A product of The Coca-Cola Company.
SWEET TEA 24OZ
Quench your thirst with our signature Sweet Tea, a refreshing blend of high-quality black tea infused with just the right amount of sweetness. Served over ice, this Southern classic delivers a harmonious balance of bold tea flavors and a touch of natural sweetness, making it the perfect companion to complement any meal or to enjoy on its own.
UNSWEET TEA 240Z
Indulge in the crisp and clean taste of our Unsweet Tea, a refreshing choice for those who prefer their tea without added sweetness. Brewed from the finest quality tea leaves and served over ice.
STRAWBERRY DRAGONFRUIT 24OZ
Treat your taste buds to a burst of exotic flavors with our Strawberry Dragonfruit Tea. This vibrant and refreshing blend combines the natural sweetness of ripe strawberries with the tropical allure of dragonfruit, resulting in a delightful and visually stunning beverage.
HIBISCUS QUENCHER 24OZ
Introducing our Hibiscus Delight, a captivating beverage that showcases the enchanting flavors of hibiscus in a tantalizing blend.
