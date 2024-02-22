Chick n' Burger 2111 East University Drive, Suite 60
Starters n' Snacks
- Brown Sugar Bacon$6.99
6 pieces of freshly baked brown sugar bacon
- Chili$4.99+
Cup or add $2 for a bowl
- Chicken Soup$3.99+Out of stock
Our chicken soup. It is a homemade dish made with chicken, potatoes, yuca, sofrito, corn and sweet plantain. Cup or add $2 for a bowl
- Chili Cheese Fries$8.99
A combination of our crispy scoop french fries and our signature chili. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese and Fritos
- Mozzarella Sticks (6 sticks)$5.99
- Corn Dog$2.99
A Corn dog with your choice of condiments and toppings
- Side Caesar Salad$3.99
- Side House Salad$3.99
Build a Chick n' Burger
Specialty Chick n' Burgers & Sandwiches
- THE Chick n' Burger$11.99
Brioche bun, beef patty and a fried chicken breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our signature sauce
- Smokehouse Burger$9.49
Brioche bun, beef patty, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and onion straws
- Southwest Burger$9.49
Brioche bun, beef patty, chipotle ranch, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, fire roasted corn, black beans, tortilla strips and lettuce
- Demi Glace Burger$11.99
Brioche bun, beef patty, bacon, blue cheese, demi-glace, grilled onions and mushrooms in demi-glace
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Brioche bun, fried chicken filet, swiss cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce, ranch dressing or blue cheese dressing
- Blazing BBQ Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Brioche bun, fried chicken filet, swiss cheese, buffalo BBQ sauce, lettuce, ranch or blue cheese dressing
- Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Brioche Bun, fried chicken filet and honey butter sauce
- Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich$7.99
- Waldorf Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
Roasted pulled chicken, mayonnaise, apples, dried cranberries, walnuts, celery, and lettuce
- Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
Roasted pulled chicken, curry mayonnaise, mango chutney, peanuts, golden raisins, and lettuce
- Chili Cheese Corn Dog$7.99
Two corn dogs covered in chili and cheese with choice of toppings
Chicken or Seafood
- Chicken Tenders (5)$7.99
Five chicken tenders, with your choice of honey mustard, BBQ, Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing
- Chicken Tenders n' Waffles$10.99
chicken tenders, Belgian waffle, butter, syrup
- Fish n' Chips$12.99
Wild Alaskan Pollock fried bites, French fries, choice of cocktail and tartar sauce, or malt vinegar
- Seafood Medley n' Chips$13.99
Wild Alaskan Pollock fried bites, fried crab cake bites, fried shrimp, and French fries, choice of cocktail and tartar sauce, or malt vinegar
- Maple Chicken Nuggets$6.99
8 Maple Chicken Nuggets
Salads
- Southwest Chicken Salad$12.99
Grilled or fried chicken, mixed greens, pepper jack cheese, fire roasted corn, black beans, tortilla strips, guacamole, tomato, chipotle ranch dressing
- Chicken n' Feta Cheese Salad$13.99
Grilled or fried chicken, feta cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, strawberry slices, croutons, mixed greens, choice of raspberry vinaigrette or balsamic vinaigrette
- Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
Grilled or fried chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
- Waldorf Chicken Salad$12.99
Waldorf Chicken Salad atop a bed of mixed greens, choice of dressing
- Chicken Curry Salad$12.99
Curry Chicken Salad atop a bed of mixed greens, choice of dressing
- Chef Salad$13.99
Grilled or fried chicken, egg slices, guacamole, bacon, onion straws, cheddar cheese, mixed greens
Breakfast All-Day
- Bacon Egg n' Cheese$5.99
Brioche bun, scrambled egg, bacon, cheddar cheese
- Sausage Egg n' Cheese Sandwich$5.99
Brioche bun, scrambled egg, sausage, cheddar cheese
- Belgian Waffle$8.99
A Belgian waffle with syrup and butter
- Strawberry Shortcake Belgian Waffle$9.99
A Belgian waffle with sliced strawberries and fresh whipped cream
Kid Meals
- Kid Tenders$6.99
Two kid's chicken tenders with fries an a drink
- Kid Burger$6.99
Kid's beef patty on a brioche bun with fries and a drink
- Kid Cheeseburger$6.99
Kid's beef patty with American cheese on a brioche bun with fries an a drink
- Kid Maple Chicken Nuggets$6.99
Six kid's Maple Chicken Nuggets with fries and drink
- Kid Corn Dog$6.99
A corn dog with fries an a drink
Sides
Dessert
- Handspun Milkshake 20oz Blue Bell$6.49
Handspun Milkshake with your flavor of Blue Bell Ice Cream
- Handspun Milkshake with a Toasted Marshmallow Topping$7.19Out of stock
Handspun Milkshake of your choice of flavor with a Toasted Marshmallow Topping
- Crème Brulee Bread Pudding$6.99
Bread Pudding with a Crème Anglaise Sauce
- Ice Cream Sundae on a Waffle$6.99
2 scoop sundae on a Belgian Waffle
- Ice Cream by the Scoop Blue Bell$2.99
Scoop of Ice cream
- Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.99Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie
- Homemade Brownie$2.99
1 Brownie
- Brownie Sundae$6.99
One homemade brownie with a scoop of Blue Bell ice cream of your choice, whipped cream and any toppings
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae$6.99Out of stock
Ice Cream Sundae with your choice of Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavor