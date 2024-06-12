Chickasta Bar
Food
Appetizers
- classic fries$4.99
- peri-peri fries$4.99
- yam fries$6.99
- onion rings$6.99
- mozzarella cheese sticks (6 piece)$7.99
- Cauliflower bites$7.99
- fish & chips$13.99
- vegetable samosa (2 pc)$6.99
- chicken samosa ( 2 pc)$9.99
- beef samosa (2 pc)$11.99
- cauliflower 65
Battered cauliflower bites tossed in homemade 65 sauce (Indo-chinese), garnished with sesamic seeds and spring onions.$12.99
- chicken 65
Popcorn chicken tossed in homemade 65 sauce (indo-chinese), garnished with sesamic seeds and spring onions.$12.99
- Nachoes with Salsa Dip$5.99
Salads
- Tandoori Chicken Salad
Mixed salad, white chickpeas, tandoori grill chicken, cherry tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, diced cucumber, black pepper and homemade mint dressing.$8.99
- Quinoa Spinach Avocado
Baby spinach, quinoa, avocado, baby red kidney beans, grill chicken, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, diced cucumber and lemon garlic dressing,$8.99
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.$8.99
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.$8.99
- Greek salad
Iceberg lettuce, diced cucumber, mixed bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, black olives, diced feta cheese and greek dressing.$8.99
- chicken fresh cob
Mix salad, Egg (Poach or sunny side up), Avocado, aged cheddar, cherry tomaotes, diced cucumber, corn and Bacon.$8.99
- Italian bocconcini & cherry tomatoes
Italian bocconcini & cherry tomatoes, black olive, red onion, roquette salad, baby spinach, with balsamic dressing.$8.99
- Quinoa Mix chickpea
Mix salad, quinoa, mix chickpea, cherry tomato, diced cucumber, avocado, feta cheese, choice of egg (poach or sunny side up) and choice of dressing.$8.99
- chicken schnitzel salad
Mix salad, homemade chicken schnitzel, fresh cherry tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, shredded cheddar cheese, mixed beans feta cheese and lemon garlic dressing.$8.99
- Tex mex salad
Romaine salad, cherry tomato, avocado, yellow shredded cheddar cheese, mixed beans, corn, choice of dressing lemon garlic dressing.$8.99
- Potato Salad
Canadian style homemade potato salad.$5.99
Wraps
- Vegetarian wrap ( with veggie patty)
Choice of tortilla, homemade vegetarian patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, chopped red onions, fire roasted bell peppers and choice of base sauce.$9.99
- chicken wrap (fried)
Choice of tortilla, fried chicken patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, chopped red onions, fire roasted bell peppers and choice of base sauce.$9.99
- peri-peri grill chicken wrap
Choice of tortilla, boneless peri-peri flavored grilled chicken breast, shredded lettuce, tomato, chopped red onions, fire roasted bell peppers and peri-peri sauce.$10.99
- tandoori grill chicken wrap
Choice of tortilla, boneless tandori flavored grilled chicken breast, shredded lettuce, tomato, chopped red onions, fire roasted bell peppers and mint mayo.$10.99
- creamy grill chicken wrap
Choice of tortilla, boneless creamy flavored grilled chicken breast, shredded lettuce, tomato, chopped red onions, fire roasted bell peppers and blue cheese sauce.$10.99
- Chicken schnitzel wrap
Choice of tortilla, homemade chicken schnitzel, shredded lettuce, tomato, chopped red onions, fire roasted bell peppers and choice of base sauce.$10.99
- Tandoori paneer wrap
Choice of tortilla, tandoori flavored grill paneer, shredded lettuce, tomato, chopped red onions, fire roasted bell peppers and mint mayo.$10.99
- Grill Paneer wrap
Choice of tortilla, boneless grilled chicken breast, shredded lettuce, tomato, chopped red onions, fire roasted bell peppers and choice of base sauce.$10.99
- Peri-peri paneer wrap
Choice of tortilla, peri-peri flavored grill paneer, shredded lettuce, tomato, chopped red onions, fire roasted bell peppers and peri-peri sauce.$10.99
Burgers
- Veggie Sensation Burger
Homemade vegetarian patty( made from brown rice, mushroom, flaseed, onions,& rolled oats a three chees blend)red onions, tomatoes and iceberg lettuce placed on choice of perfectly toasted bun.$10.99
- Spicy Black bean Veggi Burger
Homemade vegetarian patty( made from cooked brown rice, cooked Black beans, Green chillies, roasted diced tomoatoes,,onion powder)red onions, tomatoes and iceberg lettuce placed on choice of perfectly toasted bun.$10.99
- Garden Veggi Burgers
Homemade vegetarian patty( made from brown rice, mushroom, Whole grain oat, Mozzarella chees,onion powder)red onions, tomatoes and iceberg lettuce placed on choice of perfectly toasted bun.$10.99
- chicken burger (fried)
Fried chicken patty, red onions, tomatoes and iceberg lettuce placed on choice of perfectly toasted bun.$9.99
- peri-peri grill chicken burger
Homemade vegetarian patty, red onions, tomatoes and iceberg lettuce placed on choice of perfectly toasted bun.$11.99
- tandoori grill chicken burger
Home marinated tandoori chicken breast, sliced red onions, tomatoes and iceberg lettuce placed on choice of perfectly toasted bun with mint mayo.$11.99
- creamy grill chicken burger
Home marinated creamy chicken breast, sliced red onions, tomatoes and iceberg lettuce placed on choice of perfectly toasted bun with blue cheese sauce.$12.99
- chicken schnitzel burger
Homemade chicken schntizel, sliced red onions, tomatoes and iceberg lettuce placed on choice of perfectly toasted bun.$12.99
- beef burger- Homemade patty
Homemade beef patty, sliced red onions, tomatoes and iceberg lettuce placed on choice of perfectly toasted bun.$12.99
- fish burger
Homemade fish patty, sliced red onions, tomatoes and iceberg lettuce placed on choice of perfectly toasted bun.$12.99
- Beef Burger Traditional
beef patty, sliced red onions, tomatoes and iceberg lettuce placed on choice of perfectly toasted bun.$9.99
Rice Bowls
- Cauliflower 65 rice bowl
Crispy fried cauliflower bites tossed in 65 sauce ( indo-chinese fusion) served on bed of basmati rice with sour cream, garnished with sesamic seeds and spring onions.$15.99
- Peri-peri chicken rice bowl
Tender chicken marinated in homemade peri-peri sauce served on bed of basmati rice with sour cream and peri-peri sauce.$15.99
- tandoori chicken rice bowl
Tender chicken marinated in homemade peri-peri sauce served on bed of basmati rice with sour cream and peri-peri sauce.$15.99
- Creamy chicken rice bowl
Tender chicken marinated in homemade creamy sauce served on bed of basmati rice with sour cream and blue cheese.$15.99
- chicken 65 rice bowl
Popcorn chicken tossed in 65 sauce ( indo-chinese fusion) served on bed of basmati rice with sour cream, garnished with sesamic seeds and spring onions.$15.99
- peri-peri paneer rice bowl
Grilled paneer tossed in homemade peri-peri sauce served on bed of basmati rice with sour cream and peri-peri sauce.$15.99
- tandoori paneer rice bowl
Grilled paneer tossed in homemade tandoori sauce served on bed of basmati rice with sour cream and mint mayo.$15.99
- Chettinad chicken rice bowl
Tender Chicken marinated in homemade chettinad sauce (South-Indian style) tossed in coconut milk and tamarind water served on bed of basmati rice with sour cream and coconut powder.$15.99
Authentic & Fusion Pasta
- Marinara Sauce Pasta with Garlic Bread
Homemade italian tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes,a touch of white wine, extra virgin olive oil and garnish with parmesan cheese.$15.99
- Puttanesca Sauce Pasta with Garlic Bread
Homemade spicy italian tomato sauce with capers, black olives, cherry tomatoes,a touch of white wine, extra virgin olive oil and garnish with parmesan cheese.$15.99
- Arrabiata Sauce Pasta with Garlic Bread
Homemade spicy italian tomato sauce, fire roasted bell peppers, cherry tomatoes,a touch of white wine, extra virgin olive oil and garnish with parmesan cheese.$15.99
- Vegetarian Ball Pasta with Garlic bread
4 homemade vegetarian balls in marinara sauce, cherry tomatoes,a touch of white wine, extra virgin olive oil and garnish with parmesan cheese.$15.99
- Creamy Mushroom Sauce Pasta with Garlic Bread
Creamy sauce with fresh mushrooms,with a touch of white wine, garlic, extra virgin olive oil and garnish with parmesan cheese.$15.99
- Alferado Sauce Pasta with Garlic bread
Homemade sauce with heavy cream, butter, garlic, with a touch of white wine, and garnish with parmesan cheese.$15.99
- Aglio Olio Sauce Pasta with Garlic bread
Extra virgin olive oil, cherry tomatoes, black olives, with a touch of white wine and garnish with parmesan cheese.$15.99
- Rose Sauce Pasta with Garlic bread
Blend of alferado sauce and marinara sauce with a touch of white wine, fresh cherry tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil and garnish with parmesan cheese.$15.99
- Flaked Tuna Fish pasta with Garlic bread
Homemade marinara sauce, red onions, flaked tuna, a touch of white wine, garlic, extra virgin olive oil and garnish with parmesan cheese.$15.99
- Creamy Peri-peri sauce pasta with Garlic bread
Choice of pasta cooked in creamy peri-peri sauce, cherry tomatoes, garlic, a touch of white wine, extra virgin olive oil and garnish with parmesan cheese.$15.99
- Creamy Currey Sauce pasta with Garlic bread
Currey sauce in cream, mushrooms, garlic, a touch of white wine, extra virgin olive oil and gaernish with parmesan cheese.$15.99
- Butter sauce pasta with Garlic bread
Choice of pasta cooked in indian style butter sauce, cherry tomatoes,garlic, a touch of white wine, extra virgin olive oil and garnish with parmesan cheese.$15.99
- Carbonara sauce pasta with Garlic bread
Creamy and egg sauce, mushrooms, a touch of white wine, extra virgin olive oil, garlic and garnish with parmesan cheese.$17.99
- Creamy Pesto sauce pasta with Garlic bread
Creamy sauce with fresh mushrooms, with a touch of white wine, extra virgin olive oil, fresh homemade pesto sauce, garnish with parmesan cheese and pine nuts.$15.99
- Quattro Fromage sauce pasta with Garlic bread
4 cheese creamy sauce with a touch$19.99
- Meat ball sauce pasta with Garlic bread
4 homemade beef balls in marinara sauce, with a touch of white wine, garlic, fresh cherry tomatoes, and garnished with parmesan cheese.$19.99
- Bolognese sauce pasta with Garlic bread
Made with fresh beef and house made marinara sauce, touch of white wine, fresh cherry tomatoes and garnished with parmesan cheese.$19.99
- Beef Lasagna with Garlic bread
Homemade lasagna with beef meat sauce and baked mozzarella cheese.$19.99
- Butter Chicken Lasagna with Garlic bread
Homemade lasagna with minced chicken and butter chicken sauce, baked with mozzarella cheese.$19.99
- Chicken Avocado Pasta
Creamy sauce with grilled chicken, fresh diced avocado, with a touch of white wine, fresh garlic and garnish with parmesan cheese.$19.99
- Black forest ham & Mushroom pasta with garlic bread
Creamy sauce with fresh mushrooms & black forest ham with a touch of white wine, garlic, extra virgin olive oil and garnish with parmesan cheese.$17.99
- Fresh Spinach,sundried tomoato creamy sauce pasta with garlic bread
creamy sauce with fresh mushroom, fesh spinach, sundried tomoto, ricotta chees, touch of white wine, salt ,pappers, garnish with parmasen$17.99
- Baked Cannonli ( Ricoota chees and spinach)
Rolled Cannonli with spinach and ricoota chees, baked with Marinara sauce and mazzarolla chees$19.99
- Poutines
Grill Chicken
Fried Chicken
- Sweet Chili Chicken wings$11.99
- classical wings$9.99
- hot sauce chicken wings$11.99
- peri-peri chicken wings$11.99
- honey garlic chicken wings$11.99
- buffalo chicken wings$11.99
- Pub style chicken wings$10.99
- Chicken drumsticks (3 pc)$9.99
- Chickasta pub style drumsticks ( 3pc)$10.99
- chicken schnitzel and chips (homemade)$14.99
- Chicken popcorn$8.99
- Chicken strips$9.99
- Fried leg & thigh with homemade potato salad$18.99
- Chickasta special pub style leg & thigh with potato salad$21.99
- BBQ Chicken Wings$11.99
Indian Curry
- Butter Chicken
Gluten-free. Tandoori boneless chicken breast cooked in creamy tomato gravy.$17.99
- Lababdar chicken
Gluten-Free.Boneless chicken breast cooked in indian spices and exotic gravy.$17.99
- butter paneer
Paneer cubes cooked in creamy tomato gravy.$17.99
- lababdar paneer
Paneer cubes cooked in indian spices and exotic gravy.$17.99
- butter veggie ball currey
Homemade vegetarian balls cooked in creamy tomato gravy.$17.99
- lababdar veggie ball currey
Homemade vegetarian balls cooked in indian spices and exotic gravy.$17.99
Take Out Special
Poutine
Poutine- Vegetarian
- Classic Vegetarian Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, topped with cheese curds and choice of gravy.$9.99
- Sweet Potato Poutine
A fusion of perfect sweet potato fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, topped with cheese curds and choice of gravy.$13.99
- Chickasta Special Vegetarian Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, topped with cheese curds,creamy mushroom gravy and grilled paneer.$11.99
- Popcorn Cauliflower ( Fried) Poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds, gravy and homemade popcorn cauliflower.$12.99
- Cauliflower 65 Poutine
Deep fried cauliflower marinated tossed in homemade 65 sauce, spices, garlic and curry leaves served on premium fries, cheese curds and choice of gravy.$12.99
- Peri-peri paneer poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds, gravy and homemade panner prepared in peri-peri sauce.$12.99
- Tandoori Paneer poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds, gravy and homemade panner prepared in tandoori sauce.$12.99
- Grill mushroom poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds, freshly grilled mushroom sauté in butter, garlic and italian seasoning$12.99
- Paneer 65 Poutine
grilled paneer bite sauté in homemade 65 sauce (south indian and chinese style) on top of the premium fries, cheese curds and gravy.$12.99
- Burgers
Poutine- Chicken
- Popcorn Chicken Poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds, gravy and homemade popcorn chicken.$11.99
- Tandoori Grill Chicken Poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds ,gravy and fresh chicken prepared in homemade tandoori sauce.$12.99
- Creamy Grill Chicken Poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds ,gravy and fresh chicken prepared in homemade creamy sauce.$12.99
- Peri-Peri Chicken Poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds ,gravy and fresh chicken prepared in homemade peri-peri sauce.$12.99
- Chicken Schnitzel Poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds ,gravy and fresh homemade chicken schnitzel.$12.99
- Butter Chicken Poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds ,gravy and fresh butter chicken.$12.99
- Chicken 65 Poutine
opcorn chicken bite sauté in homemade 65 sauce (south indian and chinese style) on top of the premium fries, cheese curds and gravy.$12.99
- Grill Chicken Poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds ,gravy and grilled chicken.$12.99
Poutine- Beef & Pork
- Smoked Bacon Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with smoked bacon.$13.99
- Beef Bolognese Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with italian style beef bolognese.$13.99
- Chicken Bolognese Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with homemade chicken bolognese.$13.99
- Spicy Chorizo Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with spicy grilled chorizo.$13.99
- Meat Ball Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with homemade beef balls.$13.99
- Black forest Ham Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with smoked ham.$12.99
- Smoked Pepperoni Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with smoked pepperoni.$12.99
- Chicken Sausage Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with chicken sausages.$12.99
- Smoked Salami poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with smoked salami.$12.99
Poutine- Seafood
Poutine- Mexican Style
- Mexican Classic Vegetarian Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, topped with cheese curds and choice of gravy.$11.99
- Mexican Sweet Potato Poutine
A fusion of perfect sweet potato fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, topped with cheese curds and choice of gravy.$15.99
- Mexican Chickasta Special Vegetarian Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, topped with cheese curds,creamy mushroom gravy and grilled paneer.$13.99
- Mexican Popcorn Cauliflower ( Fried) Poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds, gravy and homemade popcorn cauliflower.$14.99
- Mexican Cauliflower 65 Poutine
Deep fried cauliflower marinated tossed in homemade 65 sauce, spices, garlic and curry leaves served on premium fries, cheese curds and choice of gravy.$14.99
- Mexican Peri-peri paneer poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds, gravy and homemade panner prepared in peri-peri sauce.$14.99
- Mexican Tandoori Paneer poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds, gravy and homemade panner prepared in tandoori sauce.$14.99
- Mexican Grill mushroom poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds, freshly grilled mushroom sauté in butter, garlic and italian seasoning$14.99
- Mexican Paneer 65 Poutine
grilled paneer bite sauté in homemade 65 sauce (south indian and chinese style) on top of the premium fries, cheese curds and gravy.$14.99
- Mexican Popcorn Chicken Poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds, gravy and homemade popcorn chicken.$13.99
- Mexican Tandoori Grill Chicken Poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds ,gravy and fresh chicken prepared in homemade tandoori sauce.$14.99
- Mexican Creamy Grill Chicken Poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds ,gravy and fresh chicken prepared in homemade creamy sauce.$14.99
- Mexican Peri-Peri Chicken Poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds ,gravy and fresh chicken prepared in homemade peri-peri sauce.$14.99
- Mexican Chicken Schnitzel Poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds ,gravy and fresh homemade chicken schnitzel.$14.99
- Mexican Butter Chicken Poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds ,gravy and fresh butter chicken.$14.99
- Mexican Chicken 65 Poutine
opcorn chicken bite sauté in homemade 65 sauce (south indian and chinese style) on top of the premium fries, cheese curds and gravy.$14.99
- Mexican Grill Chicken Poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds ,gravy and grilled chicken.$14.99
- Mexican Smoked Bacon Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with smoked bacon.$15.99
- Mexican Beef Bolognese Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with italian style beef bolognese.$15.99
- Mexican Chicken Bolognese Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with homemade chicken bolognese.$15.99
- Mexican Spicy Chorizo Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with spicy grilled chorizo.$15.99
- Mexican Meat Ball Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with homemade beef balls.$15.99
- Mexican Black forest Ham Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with smoked ham.$14.99
- Mexican Smoked Pepperoni Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with smoked pepperoni.$14.99
- Mexican Chicken Sausage Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with chicken sausages.$14.99
- Mexican Smoked Salami poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with smoked salami.$14.99
Poutine- Breakfast Style
- Breakfast Classic Vegetarian Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, topped with cheese curds and choice of gravy.$13.98
- Breakfast Sweet Potato Poutine
A fusion of perfect sweet potato fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, topped with cheese curds and choice of gravy.$17.98
- Breakfast Chickasta Special Vegetarian Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, topped with cheese curds,creamy mushroom gravy and grilled paneer.$15.98
- Breakfast Popcorn Cauliflower ( Fried) Poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds, gravy and homemade popcorn cauliflower.$16.98
- Breakfast Cauliflower 65 Poutine
Deep fried cauliflower marinated tossed in homemade 65 sauce, spices, garlic and curry leaves served on premium fries, cheese curds and choice of gravy.$16.98
- Breakfast Peri-peri paneer poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds, gravy and homemade panner prepared in peri-peri sauce.$16.98
- Breakfast Tandoori Paneer poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds, gravy and homemade panner prepared in tandoori sauce.$16.98
- Breakfast Grill mushroom poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds, freshly grilled mushroom sauté in butter, garlic and italian seasoning$16.98
- Breakfast Paneer 65 Poutine
grilled paneer bite sauté in homemade 65 sauce (south indian and chinese style) on top of the premium fries, cheese curds and gravy.$16.98
- Breakfast Popcorn Chicken Poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds, gravy and homemade popcorn chicken.$15.98
- Breakfast Tandoori Grill Chicken Poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds ,gravy and fresh chicken prepared in homemade tandoori sauce.$16.98
- Breakfast Creamy Grill Chicken Poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds ,gravy and fresh chicken prepared in homemade creamy sauce.$16.98
- Breakfast Peri-Peri Chicken Poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds ,gravy and fresh chicken prepared in homemade peri-peri sauce.$16.98
- BreakfastChicken Schnitzel Poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds ,gravy and fresh homemade chicken schnitzel.$16.98
- Breakfast Butter Chicken Poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds ,gravy and fresh butter chicken.$16.98
- Breakfast Chicken 65 Poutine
opcorn chicken bite sauté in homemade 65 sauce (south indian and chinese style) on top of the premium fries, cheese curds and gravy.$16.98
- Breakfast Grill Chicken Poutine
Premium fries topped with canadian cheese curds ,gravy and grilled chicken.$16.98
- Breakfast Smoked Bacon Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with smoked bacon.$17.98
- Breakfast Beef Bolognese Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with italian style beef bolognese.$17.98
- Breakfast Chicken Bolognese Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with homemade chicken bolognese.$17.98
- Breakfast Spicy Chorizo Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with spicy grilled chorizo.$17.98
- Breakfast Black forest Ham Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with smoked ham.$16.98
- Breakfast Smoked Pepperoni Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with smoked pepperoni.$16.98
- Breakfast Meat Ball Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with homemade beef balls.$17.98
- Breakfast Chicken Sausage Poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with chicken sausages.$16.98
- Breakfast Smoked Salami poutine
A fusion of perfect fries, crunchy on the side, soft on the inside, cheese curds and choice of gravy topped with smoked salami.$16.98
Drinks -Shake-Tea-Soup
Drinks - Shakes- Tea - Soup
- Vanilla milkshake$5.99
- chocolate milkshake$5.99
- pumpkin spice milkshake$5.99
- banana milkshake$5.99
- peanut butter milkshake$5.99
- caramel milkshake$5.99
- oreo milkshake$5.99
- mango milkshake$5.99
- blueberry milkshake$5.99
- raspberry milkshake$5.99
- Rose milkshake$5.99
- coke$2.99
- diet coke$2.99
- coke zero$2.99
- pepsi$2.99
- diet pepsi$2.99
- pepsi zero$2.99
- canada dry- ginger ale$2.99
- canada dry- club soda$2.99
- iced tea$2.99
- root beer$2.99
- sprite$2.99
- fanta$2.99
- crush$2.99
- coconut water 500 ml$3.49
- san pallegrino- aranciata (orange)$3.49
- san pallegrino- arnita rosso (blood orange)$3.49
- san pallegrino- limonata (lemon)$3.49
- san pallegrino- pomelo (grapefruit)$3.49
- apple juice$3.49
- orange juice$3.49
- red bull$4.99
- arizona iced tea$3.49
- Tomato Soup$4.99
- Indian Chai$3.99
- Mango Lassi$5.99
- Chicken Soup$5.99
- Water Bottle$1.99
- Coconut water small$2.99