Chicken + Whiskey Clarendon Catering


Sandwiches

Pollo Frito 1/2 Sandwhich

$6.99

*Minimum Order Quantity of 6* Cassava breaded chicken, jalapeño cheddar roll, ají amarillo mayonnaise, fresh tomato, iceberg lettuce, Greek yogurt mustard sauce, crispy bacon and pepper jack cheese

Borracho 1/2 Sandwhich

$6.99

Pulled rotisserie chicken, guasacaca, arroz chaufa, pepper jack cheese, ají amarillo mayonnaise, salsa criolla, iceberg lettuce, sweet corn and yuca fries in a flour tortilla

Pollo a la Brasa 1/2 Sandwhich

$5.99

Pulled rotisserie chicken, fried sweet plantains, sour cream, feta cheese, iceberg lettuce and salsa criolla in a flour tortilla

Inti Wrap 1/2 Wrap

$5.49

Black bean miso hummus, avocado, lettuce, grape tomatoes, fresh cut jalapeño, sweet plantain, sour cream and feta cheese in a flour tortilla

Nacho Poquito Wraps (2)

$5.49

Pulled pollo a la brasa mixed with smoked gouda, fresh corn kernels and spices, stuffed in a nacho cheese crusted flour tortilla and deep fried

La Comadre Catering

$9.99

Domino Catering

$9.99

Pollo A La Brasa

South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce
Mix of Dark+ White

$6.49

South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce

Dark Meat

$6.49

South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce

White Meat

$6.49

South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce

Cilantro Mojo Chicken

$5.99

Pulled, slow cooked rotisserie chicken mixed with house made cilantro mojo sauce (vinegar, olive oil, onions and cilantro)

Tiritas De Pollo

$8.49

Cassava breaded chicken strips, deep fried + tossed in our 6 spice seasoning. Served with Chicken + Whiskey BBQ and Mango-Guayaba BBQ sauce

Paquete Total Catering

$18.99

Sides

Carribean Coleslaw

$2.99

Red and white cabbage, carrots, Caribbean pineapple dressing

Guasacaca+ Chips

$4.99

Fresh avocado, red onion, cilantro, red bell pepper, lime juice, and salt. Served with green plantain chips

Roasted Corn + Tomatoes Salad

$2.99

Oven roasted tomatoes, corn, red onion, cilantro, Tajín, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Yuca Fries

$3.99

Dusted with Tajín (chili, lime, salt seasoning)

Arepitas

$3.99

Deep fried pork crackling corn flour dough

Sweet Plantains

$2.99

Deep fried, served with Chancaca (raw sugar cane syrup)

Arroz Blanco

$2.99

Steamed basmati rice

Arroz Chaufa

$3.99

Steamed basmati rice with soy sauce, rice vinegar, green onion, cilantro, bacon, sesame

Arroz Congri

$2.99

Mix of steamed basmati rice, our house seasoned black beans, and salsa criolla

Peperonata Criolla

$3.99

Fresh bell peppers, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, garlic, sofrito, smoked oil, seasonal vegetables and salsa criolla

Green Plantain Chips

$2.99

Deep fried and dusted with Tajín (chili, lime, salt seasoning)

Black Beans

$3.99

Slow cooked with fresh cilantro, cumin and sofrito

Cucumber Salad

$3.99

Mac n' Queso

$3.99

Wings de Pollo (dozen)

$21.99

Ensalada de Pollo

$9.99

N/A Beverages

Inca Cola

$2.00

Peru

Mexican Coca Cola

$2.50

Mexico

Guaraná Antarctica

$2.50

Brazil

Topo Chico

$2.50

Mexico

Bottled Water

$2.00

Postres

Caribbean Tres Leches

$4.99

Churro Doughnut

$4.99

Plates, Utensils, Etc.!!!

Yes, I Need Plates

Yes, I Need Napkins

Yes, I Need Cutlery

Yes, I Need Catering Stands and Warmers

$8.00

We recommend one warming kit per hot item served. If serving size ordered is 10 or less, we recommend only one warming kit for every two hot items served.