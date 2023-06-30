Chicken + Whiskey Clarendon Catering
Same Day Delivery
Sandwiches
Pollo Frito 1/2 Sandwhich
*Minimum Order Quantity of 6* Cassava breaded chicken, jalapeño cheddar roll, ají amarillo mayonnaise, fresh tomato, iceberg lettuce, Greek yogurt mustard sauce, crispy bacon and pepper jack cheese
Borracho 1/2 Sandwhich
Pulled rotisserie chicken, guasacaca, arroz chaufa, pepper jack cheese, ají amarillo mayonnaise, salsa criolla, iceberg lettuce, sweet corn and yuca fries in a flour tortilla
Pollo a la Brasa 1/2 Sandwhich
Pulled rotisserie chicken, fried sweet plantains, sour cream, feta cheese, iceberg lettuce and salsa criolla in a flour tortilla
Inti Wrap 1/2 Wrap
Black bean miso hummus, avocado, lettuce, grape tomatoes, fresh cut jalapeño, sweet plantain, sour cream and feta cheese in a flour tortilla
Nacho Poquito Wraps (2)
Pulled pollo a la brasa mixed with smoked gouda, fresh corn kernels and spices, stuffed in a nacho cheese crusted flour tortilla and deep fried
La Comadre Catering
Domino Catering
Pollo A La Brasa
Mix of Dark+ White
South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce
Dark Meat
South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce
White Meat
South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce
Cilantro Mojo Chicken
Pulled, slow cooked rotisserie chicken mixed with house made cilantro mojo sauce (vinegar, olive oil, onions and cilantro)
Tiritas De Pollo
Cassava breaded chicken strips, deep fried + tossed in our 6 spice seasoning. Served with Chicken + Whiskey BBQ and Mango-Guayaba BBQ sauce
Paquete Total Catering
Sides
Carribean Coleslaw
Red and white cabbage, carrots, Caribbean pineapple dressing
Guasacaca+ Chips
Fresh avocado, red onion, cilantro, red bell pepper, lime juice, and salt. Served with green plantain chips
Roasted Corn + Tomatoes Salad
Oven roasted tomatoes, corn, red onion, cilantro, Tajín, cilantro lime vinaigrette
Yuca Fries
Dusted with Tajín (chili, lime, salt seasoning)
Arepitas
Deep fried pork crackling corn flour dough
Sweet Plantains
Deep fried, served with Chancaca (raw sugar cane syrup)
Arroz Blanco
Steamed basmati rice
Arroz Chaufa
Steamed basmati rice with soy sauce, rice vinegar, green onion, cilantro, bacon, sesame
Arroz Congri
Mix of steamed basmati rice, our house seasoned black beans, and salsa criolla
Peperonata Criolla
Fresh bell peppers, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, garlic, sofrito, smoked oil, seasonal vegetables and salsa criolla
Green Plantain Chips
Deep fried and dusted with Tajín (chili, lime, salt seasoning)
Black Beans
Slow cooked with fresh cilantro, cumin and sofrito