Lunch special
- L1. Steamed Rice & Salad$11.99
Comes with yout choice of crispy boneless chicken or wings.
- L2. Fries & Salad$12.99
Comes with yout choice of crispy boneless chicken or wings.
- L3. Cajun Fries & Salad$13.99
Comes with yout choice of crispy boneless chicken or wings.
- L4. Truffle Fries & Salad$13.99
Comes with yout choice of crispy boneless chicken or wings.
- L5. Onion Rings & Salad$13.99
Comes with yout choice of crispy boneless chicken or wings.
- L6. Sweet Potato Fries & Salad$13.99
Comes with yout choice of crispy boneless chicken or wings.
- L7. Chicken Over Rice$10.99
Appetizers
- French Fries$6.99
- Cajun Fries$7.99
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$8.99
- Cheese Fries$8.99
- Bacon Cheese Fries$9.99
- Mac & Cheese$5.99
- Bacon Mac & Cheese$6.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.99
- Onion Rings$8.99
- Fried Mac & Cheese$5.99
6 pieces
- Corn Fritters$5.99
10 pieces
- Hash Browns$4.99
3 pieces
- Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
4 pieces
- Fried Shrimps$6.99
6 pieces
Chicken Sandwiches
- Original Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Spring mix and spicy ranch
- Southern Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Cajun seasoning, insider sauce, and sliced pickles
- Soy-garlic Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Tossed in soy-garlic sauce with coleslaw mix on top
- Deluxe Sandwich$10.99
Spicy ranch, tomato, lettuce, pepper jack cheese
- Seoul Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Spring mix, pickle radish and Korean sauce
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Drenched in Nashville hot sauce with coleslaw and pickle chips
- Honey Buffalo Sandwich$11.99
Tossed in buffalo sauce, ranch, pickle, and lettuce
- Cowboy Sandwich$12.99
Melted mozz cheese with bacon bits, hash brown patty, and sweet bbq sauce
- Thai Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Korean Fried Chicken
- Boneless Chicken$14.99
10 pieces. Dark meat only
- 10 Crispy Wings$15.99
- 18 Crispy Wings$27.99
- 5 Pcs Drumsticks$13.99
- 10 Pcs Drumsticks$25.99
- Drum & Wing Combo 1$14.99
Drum (3pcs) + wing (4pcs)
- Drum & Wing Combo 2$27.99
Drum (6pcs) + wing (8pcs)
- 10 Naked Wings$15.99
10 pc wings without batter.
- 18 Naked Wings$27.99
18 pc wings without batter.
Korean Foods
Sides
Sauces
- Mild Korean Sweet Chili$1.99
- Spicy Korean Sweet Chili$1.99
- Thai Style Chili$1.99
- Honey Tangy Bbq$1.99
- Memphis Sweet Bbq$1.99
- Buffalo$1.99
- Soy Garlic$1.99
- Spicy Ranch$1.99
- Ranch$1.99
Cannot be mixed with chicken
- Blue Cheese$1.99
Cannot be mixed with chicken
- Honey Mustard$1.99
Cannot be mixed with chicken
- Jalapeno Nacho Cheese$1.99
Cannot be mixed with chicken