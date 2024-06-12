Skip to Main content
Chicken n' Waffle Man
520 S Jefferson Ave
Chicken n' Waffle Man
520 S Jefferson Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103
pastas
salads
sides
chicken n fries
Smash Burgers and sandwhices
desserts
chicken n waffles
Belgium waffle
drinks
chicken wings
pastas
chicken fettuccine
$7.99
shrimp fettuccine
$8.99
chicken spaghetti
$8.99
turkey mostaccioli
$7.99
salads
garden
$5.99
chef
$6.99
ceasar
$5.99
chicken ceasar
$8.99
sides
onion rings
$4.99
crinkle cut fries
$4.99
loaded crinkle cut fries
$7.99
2 bread sticks
$1.99
chicken n fries
leg, wing,& thigh
$6.99
wing & breast
$6.99
10 pc mixed with 3 fries
$20.99
single leg
$1.59
single wing
$1.59
single thigh
$1.59
single breast
$2.99
2 tenders
$6.99
4 tenders
$8.99
Smash Burgers and sandwhices
single w/ cheese
$6.99
double w/ cheese
$7.49
triple w/ cheese
$8.99
single (turkey patty) w/ cheese
$6.49
double (turkey patty) w/ cheese
$7.74
triple (turkey patty) w/ cheese
$8.99
western burger
$8.99
bacon cheddar burger
$9.99
desserts
banana pudding
$3.59
peach cobbler
$3.59
chicken n waffles
chicken breast
$8.99
2 chicken wings w/ half
$7.99
4 chicken wings w/ whole
$12.99
Belgium waffle
half waffle
$5.99
whole waffle
$10.99
drinks
16oz
$2.00
chicken wings
8 wings
$7.99
12 wings
$11.99
20 wings
$19.99
50 wings
$40.99
Chicken n' Waffle Man Location and Ordering Hours
(314) 326-0638
520 S Jefferson Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 10:30AM
All hours
