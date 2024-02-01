2x points now for loyalty members
Chicken Palace - Forest Home (new) 1937 W Forest Home Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53204
Main Menu
Fiesta Favorites
Family Orders
- 1 Pollo (8 Pieces) Pollo Meal$25.00
Includes 3 sides, tortilla, soda, and salsa
- 1 1/2 Pollo (12 Pieces) Pollo Meal$34.69
Includes 3 sides, tortilla, soda, and salsa
- 2 Pollos (POLLO ESPECIAL)$35.00
Includes 3 sides, tortilla, and salsa
- 1/2 Pollo Only$8.98
Includes 6 pieces tortilla and 4 oz salsa
- 2 Pieces Pollo Only$4.95
- 20 Pieces Pollo Only$56.93
- 1 Pollo Only$18.02
Chicken Combos
Sides
Nieves
- Banana Split$9.57
- Bionicos
- Cheetos plain$3.00
- Chetos w cheese$5.00
- Chicharrones$4.39
- Chicharon con Cuerito$10.20
- Choco Bananas$5.00
- Choco Fresas$5.00
- Dori- Locos$10.20
- Elote Loco$7.00
- Elotes
- Esquimales$4.37
- Fresas Con Cremas
- Malteadas$8.78
- Mangonadas
- Nachos$4.67
- Nieves 1 Bola$2.20
- Nieves 2 Bolas$4.39
- Nieves 3 Bolas$6.58
- Nieves 4 Bolas$8.78
- Paleta De Agua
- Paletas Leche
- Potato Chips$4.39
- Tirolo$1.10
- Vaso de Fruta
- Yogurt Frutas
- Nieve 1/2 galon$11.04
- Nieve 1 galón$13.99
- Barbie elote$5.00
- Atole$2.77
Catering and Trays
Catering
- 15 Person,5pollos,2charolas medianas comida$148.11
Med charro beans, med coleslaw, , med macaroni, med mashed potatoes, and med rice
- 20 Person,7pollos,2charolas medianas comida$186.51
Med charro beans, med coleslaw, med french fries, med macaroni, med mashed potatoes, and med rice
- 30 Person,11pollos,2charolas grandescomida$301.70
Med charro beans, med coleslaw, med french fries, med macaroni, med mashed potatoes, and med rice
- 50 person,17pollos,3charolas grande comida$460.70
Med charro beans, med coleslaw, med french fries, med macaroni, med mashed potatoes, and med rice
- 100 Person,34pollos,6charolas grandescomida$877.68
Med charro beans, med coleslaw, med french fries, med macaroni, med mashed potatoes, and med rice
Large Trays
Medium Trays
Beverages
Soda
- 2 Liter Coke$3.79
- Can Soda$1.50
- Jarritos$2.77
- 12 Oz Michelada Mix$7.00
- 24 Oz Michelada Mix$12.00
- 1/2 Gal Michelada Mix$25.00
- Michelada$7.25
- Water Bottle$1.50
- Cerveza$4.22
- Piña Colada small$4.85
- Monster Preparado$5.00
- Monster$3.00
- Red Bull$3.00
- Promoción agua 2x1$9.22
- Agua en Barril Chica$5.00
- Coca-Cola botella vidrio$2.77
- Mix michelada barril colores$13.80
- Piña colada large$9.22
Chicken Palace - Forest Home Location and Ordering Hours
(414) 763-5775
Closed • Opens Thursday at 10AM