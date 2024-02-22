Chicken & Rice
Chicken & Rice Bowls
- Jeow Som Chicken & Rice Bowl$10.95
Delicious house battered and fried boneless chicken pieces tossed in our Jeow Som sauce. Sweet, spicy and sour - a delicious compliment to the chicken. Served with white rice and topped with cilantro, thai basil and green onion.
- Honey Garlic Chicken & Rice Bowl$10.95
Delicious house battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, tossed in sweet and savory honey garlic sauce. Served with a side of rice and topped with green onion and sesame seeds.
- Spicy Honey Garlic Chicken & Rice Bowl$10.95
Delicious house battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, tossed in sweet, spicy and savory honey garlic sauce. Served with a side of rice and topped with green onion, jalapeno and sesame seeds.
- Korean Gochujang Sesame Chicken & Rice Bowl$10.95
Delicious house battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, tossed in mildly spicy, sweet and savory Korean gochujang sauce. Served with a side of rice and topped with green onion and sesame seeds.
- Peri Peri Chicken & Rice Bowl$10.95
Delicious house battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, tossed in spicy, savory and tangy Peri Peri sauce. Served with a side of rice and topped with cilantro and green onion.
- Pineapple Sweet & Sour Chicken & Rice Bowl$10.95
- Chicken & Rice Bowl with side of sauce$10.95
Our delicious boneless fried chicken pieces served on top of a bed of rice with your choice of sauce.
Sides
- Bok Choy with garlic, chili and sesame$6.95
Delicious stir fried baby bok choy. Tossed with garlic, chili and sesame oil. Topped with sesame seeds.
- Stir Fried Sichuan Cauliflower$7.95
Cauliflower stir fried with green onions, ginger, chili and sichuan peppercorns
- Japanese Onion Soup$4.25
Slow cooked house made onion and ginger broth, served with mushroom and green onion. Warm and nourishing!
- Salad with House Ginger Dressing$4.95
- Cucumber Salad$4.95
Sweet and savory crunchy cucumber salad with sesame and garlic.
- Kimchi$1.95
Delicious, fermented Kimchi. Savory cabbage and chili.
- Side of House Ranch$0.95
3.25 oz side of our delicious House Ranch
- Side of Jeow Som$0.95
3.25 oz side of our delicious Jeow Som sauce. Tangy, spicy and sweet - cilantro, lime juice, cane sugar and a dash of fish sauce combine for a delicious accompaniment
- Side of Pineapple Sweet and Sour$0.95
- Side of Korean Gochujang Sesame$0.95
3.25 oz side of our delicious Spicy, savory and sweet Korean Gochujang Sesame Sauce
- Side of Honey Garlic Sesame$0.95
3.25 oz side of our delicious Honey Garlic Sauce
- Side of Spicy Honey Garlic Sesame$0.95
3.25 oz side of our delicious Spicy Honey Garlic Sauce
- Side of Sriracha Hot Sauce$0.95
3.25 oz side of Huy Fong Sriracha sauce
- Side of Peri Peri$0.95
3.25 oz side of our Peri Peri sauce. A spicy, tangy Portuguese and African inspired sauce.
- Side of White Rice$2.49