The Chicken Coop
Sandwiches
HONEY STUNG SANDWICH
The Honey Stung Fried Chicken sandwich is prepared using our specially marinated, double-breaded breast fillet and tossed in Frank’s RedHot® Stingin’ Honey Garlic™ sauce. The fillet is then placed on a Brioche bun and topped with dill pickle chips.
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Our Fried Chicken Sandwich features our marinated Breast Fillet topped with crinkle-cut dill pickles, placed on a brioche bun, and lightly coated with honey butter. There’s a new sandwich in town! Chicken. Pickle. Bun. Done.
BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH
A tasty hand-pulled chicken sandwich seasoned with classic BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Turn up the heat with the all new Buffalo Chicken Sandwich. The Buffalo Chicken Sandwich is prepared using our specially marinated, double-breaded breast fillet and tossed in our signature buffalo sauce. The fillet is then placed on a Brioche bun and topped with dill pickle chips and a slice of cheese.
Chicken Biscuit
Our famous Chicken Breast Fillet is double-breaded and served on a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit. Enjoy one for breakfast or any time of the day.
Chicken
Tenders
3 PIECE HAND-BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS
Our hearty chicken tenders are marinated in special seasonings, double-breaded and cooked to golden perfection every day. Our tenders offer great flavor and a larger portion size that has created a loyal following among our fans.
5 PIECE HAND-BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS
10 PIECE HAND-BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS
