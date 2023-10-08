Sandwiches

HONEY STUNG SANDWICH

$6.99

The Honey Stung Fried Chicken sandwich is prepared using our specially marinated, double-breaded breast fillet and tossed in Frank’s RedHot® Stingin’ Honey Garlic™ sauce. The fillet is then placed on a Brioche bun and topped with dill pickle chips.

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$5.99

Our Fried Chicken Sandwich features our marinated Breast Fillet topped with crinkle-cut dill pickles, placed on a brioche bun, and lightly coated with honey butter. There’s a new sandwich in town! Chicken. Pickle. Bun. Done.

BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.99

A tasty hand-pulled chicken sandwich seasoned with classic BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.99

Turn up the heat with the all new Buffalo Chicken Sandwich. The Buffalo Chicken Sandwich is prepared using our specially marinated, double-breaded breast fillet and tossed in our signature buffalo sauce. The fillet is then placed on a Brioche bun and topped with dill pickle chips and a slice of cheese.

Chicken Biscuit

$4.99

Our famous Chicken Breast Fillet is double-breaded and served on a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit. Enjoy one for breakfast or any time of the day.

Chicken

Tenders

3 PIECE HAND-BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS

$4.79

Our hearty chicken tenders are marinated in special seasonings, double-breaded and cooked to golden perfection every day. Our tenders offer great flavor and a larger portion size that has created a loyal following among our fans.

5 PIECE HAND-BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.99

Our hearty chicken tenders are marinated in special seasonings, double-breaded and cooked to golden perfection every day. Our tenders offer great flavor and a larger portion size that has created a loyal following among our fans.

10 PIECE HAND-BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.99

Our hearty chicken tenders are marinated in special seasonings, double-breaded and cooked to golden perfection every day. Our tenders offer great flavor and a larger portion size that has created a loyal following among our fans.

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$3.99+
Honey Butter Biscuit

$2.39

Warm, flaky, homestyle biscuits are baked fresh each day. They are golden brown and topped with our delicious honey butter!

Beverages

Fountain Soda

Old Fashioned Cola

$1.99+
Old Fashioned Diet Cola

$1.99+
Old Fashioned Cherry Cola

$1.99+
Old Fashioned Root Beer

$1.99+

Frozen Drinks

Blue Raspberry Slushy

$2.39+
Wild Cherry Slushy

$2.39+
Lemonade Slushy

$2.39+

Special Drinks

Water

