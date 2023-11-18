Chicken Shack 03 Mulhall
BROASTED CHICKEN
- Half Chicken$10.55
1/2 Bird includes: Leg, Thigh, Wing & Breast. ($10.55) Choose your favorite side below, then choose "regular" ($3.95) to arrive at the regular menu price($14.50), then click "Add to Cart". You can choose the family size sides at the increased price and choose more sides for an additional charge.
- Whole Chicken$18.60
Whole Chicken includes: 2 Legs, 2 Thighs, 2 Wings & 2 Breasts.($17.35) Choose your favorite sides below, then choose "regular"($3.95 ea) to arrive at the regular menu price($25.25), then click "Add to Cart". You can choose the family size at the increased price and choose more sides for an additional charge.
- Family Meal$39.40
Family Meal includes: 2 Birds, 1 Family Potato Wedges($39.40), 2 Family Sides of your choice($7.95 ea). Choose your favorite side below, then choose "Family" to arrive at the regular menu price($63.25), then click "Add to Cart". You can choose more sides for an additional charge.
- Shack Meal$83.45
Shack Meal includes: 2 Birds, 2 Family Potato Wedges, 1 Family Baked Beans, 1 Family Coleslaw & choice of 3 Broasted Pork Chops OR 8 Chicken Strips.
- Chicken Gizzards$10.95
One pound of gizzards, freshly breaded to order. Price includes your choice of one dipping sauces. Additional sauces available for $0.95 each. Additionally, you can choose your favorite side below, then choose "regular" or "Family", then click "Add to Cart".
BROASTED PORK CHOPS
- 2 Pork Chops$8.30
Two Pork Chops Choose your favorite side below, then choose "regular" to arrive at the regular menu price, then click "Add to Cart". You can choose the family size at the increased price and choose more sides for an additional charge. One dipping sauce is included. Addition sauces available for additional charge.
- Single Pork Chop$5.50
Single Pork Chop. Optionally, Choose your favorite side below, then choose "regular" to arrive at the regular menu price, then click "Add to Cart". You can choose the family size at the increased price and choose more sides for an additional charge. One dipping sauce is included. Addition sauces available for additional charge.
STRIPS & CHUNKS
- 3 Strips & Side$7.55
Three Chicken Strips Choose your favorite side below, then choose "regular" to arrive at the regular menu price, then click "Add to Cart". You can choose the family size at the increased price and choose more sides for an additional charge. One dipping sauce is included. Addition sauces available for additional charge.
- 6 Strips & 2 Sides$15.10
Six Chicken Strips. Choose your favorite sides below, then choose "regular" to arrive at the regular menu price, then click "Add to Cart". You can choose the family size at the increased price and choose more sides for an additional charge. One dipping sauce is included. Addition sauces available for additional charge.
- 8 Chicken Strips$21.50
Eight Chicken Strips. You can add sides for an additional $3.95 each.
- Add A Strip$2.75
Single Strip
- Chicken Chunks & Side$7.00
One Pound of Bite Size Chicken. Add a side for $3.95 each
SIDES
- Baked Beans$3.95+
Cooked with Jalapenos
- Coleslaw$3.95+
Sweet & Delicious
- Cornbread$3.95+Out of stock
Cooked with jalapenos
- Fries$3.95+
- Green Beans$3.95+
Cooked with bacon
- Mashed Taters & Gravy$3.95+
Mashed Taters covered in chicken gravy
- Okra$3.95+
Crispy fried okra
- Onion Rings$3.95+
Beer battered o-rings
- Wedges$3.95+
Each order is a whole potato sliced into four long wedges
- Hawaiian Roll$1.00
- Mulhall Mac$3.95+
Multi-cheese blend with elbow mac noodles.