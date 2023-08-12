ChickenWrap 17936 Avalon Boulevard
Main Menu
Rotisserie Chicken
Family Meal
Our family meal comes with one rotisserie chicken roasted to crispy perfection, two large sides, a side of tangy pickled turnips, six pita breads, and two delicious garlic sauces, that will leave everyone satisfied.
Grand Family Meal
2 delectably savory Rottiserie Chickens, served with a large side of Pickled Turnips, choice of house-made sauces, 12 fresh pita breads and your choice of 4 large sides or salads
Half Chicken
1/2 Savory Rotisserie Chicken, served with 2 fresh pita breads and house sauce
Whole Chicken
Savory Rotisserie Chicken, served with 2 fresh pita breads and house sauce
Rotisserie Plates
Half Chicken Plate
1/2 Savory Rotisserie Chicken served with your choice of 2 sides or Salads, 2 Pita breads and house sauce.
Quarter Dark Plate
Quater Dark (Leg and Thigh) portion of our Rotisserrie Chicken with 2 sides or salad, 2 Pita breads and house sauce.
Quarter White Plate
Quarter White (Breast and Wing) portion of Rotisserie Chicken. Served with 2 sides or salad, 2 Pita breads and house sauce.
Mediterranian Plates
Beef / Lamb Shawarma Plate
Hand-slaced USDA choice tri-tip beef, marinated in herbs using mediterranian style spices, split-roasted and served with 3 sides or salad, 2 Pita bread and house sauce.
Chicken Shawarma Plate
Hand-sliced, boneless chicken, marinated in an herb bath using mediterranean spices, split roasted. Served with 3 sides or salad, 2 Pita breads and house sauce.
Falafel Plate
Curated mix of garbanzo beans, herbs and spices, made in our kitchen and fried in peanut oil. It comes with 6 Falafels and served with 3 sides or salad, 2 Pita breads and house sauce.
Half & Half Shawarma Combo Plate
Half and half of Chicken Tarna and Tri Tip Shawarma, served with 3 sides or salad, 2 Pita bread and house sauce.
Wraps
Beef / Lamb Shawarma Wrap
USDA Choice Tri Tip beef, marinated in herbs and spices, tahini sauce, wrapped in fresh Pita bread. Pickled turnips and yellow chillies on the side.
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Boneless chicken, marinated with herbs and spices, tamatoes, garlic sauce, wrapped in fresh Pita bread. Pickled turnips and yellow chillies on the side.
Falafel Wrap
Freshly made lalafel, lettuce, tahini sauce, tomatoes, mint and parsely, wrapped in fresh Pita bread. Pickled turnips and yellow chillies on the side.
Roasted Chicken Wrap
Pulled rotisserie chicken, diced tomatoes, house garlic sauce and wrapped in fresh Pita bread. Pickled turnips and yellow chillies on the side
Sides
Baba Ganoush
A mix of roasted eggplant, sesame paste and garlic.
Basmati Rice
Steamed, white basmati rice
Falafel Special
3 Falafels with Tahini Sauce
Hummus
Blended garbanzo beans, sesame paste and garlic.
Tahini Sauce
A creamy sauce with a nutty , peppery flavor.
Tzatziki
Made with creamy labneh, cucumber, garlic and mediterranian herbs.
Side Salads
Cabbage Salad
Red and green cabbage, mint, garlic, tossed with lemon juice and olive oil.
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, pickled turnips, yellow chillis, drizzled with olive oil and red wine venigar.
Shirazi Salad
Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, tossed with lemon juice and olive oil
Tabbouleh Salad
Parseley, fresh mint leaves, finely diced onions, bulger wheat, tossed with lemon juice and olive oil.
Tahini Salad
Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, tahini sauce.
Standalone
Beef / Lamb Shawarma
USDA Choice Tri Tio beef marinated with herbs and spices
Chicken Shawarma
Boneless chicken, marinated with herbs and spices.
Quarter Dark Chicken
Quarter dark (leg and thigh) portion
Quarter White Chicken
Quarter White (Breast and Wing) portion of Rotisserie Chicken. Served with 2 sides or salad, 2 Pita breads and house sauce.
Sauce and Extras
Chimichurri
Falafel
1 Falafel
Garlic Sauce
Freshly made house garlic sauce
Grilled Tomato
Grilled Tomato
Pickled Turnips
Fresh beets, topped with pickeled Cascabella peppers
Pita Bread
Baked daily
Salsa Sauce
Hot sauce, blended roast peppers and spices
Tahini Sauce
A nutty, peppery flavor creamy sauce
Yellos Chilies
Pickled Casabella Peppers
Drinks
Bottled Water
Bottled water
Coke (Can)
Diet Coke (Can)
Fountain Drink
Soda drinks
Mint Yogurt Drink
Refreshing blend of plain yogurt, water, and salt. Known as Tahn, a traditional drink of Armenia.
Perrier
Carbonated water
Sprite (Can)
Yogurt Drink
Refreshing blend of plain yogurt, water, and chopped mint. Known as Tahn, a traditional drink of Armenia.
Desserts
Catering Menu
Main
5 Whole Chicken
5 Whole Chickens, 6 Large Sides,4 Pita Packs, 10 Garlic Sauces, 2 Large Pickled Turnips. Good for 10-15
Appetizer Combo
1 Large Hummus, 1 Large Tabbouleh Salad, 1 Large Tahini Salad, 8 Falafels, 2 Pita Packs, 1 Large Pickled Turnips. Good for 6-8.
Chicken / Shawarma Pack
1 Tray of Chicken or Shawarma, 4 Large Sides, 4 Pita Packs, 2 Large Pickled Turnips. Beef Sharwarma includes tomatoes and onions. Chicken includes lettuce, tomatoes and garlic sauce.
Chicken Tray
Chicken meat that is equal to 8 plates
Falafel Pack
25 Falafels, 1 Large Tahini, 2 Pita Packs, 1 Large Pickled Turnips. Good for 8-10.
Family Meal
1 Whole Chicken, 2 Sides, 1 Pita Pack, 2 Garlic Sauces, 1 Small Pickled Turnips. Good for 4.
Shawarma Tray
Tri Tip meats that is equal to 8 plates
The Feast
2 Whole Chickens, 1 Tray Chicken, 1 Tray Shawarma, 20 Falafels, 8 Large Sides, 8 Pita Packs, 1 Large Garlic, 1 Large Tahini, 1 Tray Pickled Turnips. Good for 20-25.
The Grand Family Meal
2 Whole Chickens, 4 Large Sides, 2 Pita Packs, 4 Garlic Sauces and 1 Large Pickled Turnips. Good for 8.
Wrap Combo Pack
12 Wraps to choose from.