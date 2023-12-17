Skip to Main content
ChickN Jones*
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
ChickN Jones*
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Food
Beverages
Food (Copy)
Happy Hour
Sandwiches
Chicken Buckets
Specials
Salads
Sides
Chicken and Waffles
Dessert
Sauces
Food
Sandwiches
Orginal Sandwich
$14.00
Jonesing Hot
$15.00
Plant Based - Vegan
$17.00
Chicken Buckets
Orginal bucket
$17.00
Jonesing hot bucket
$19.00
Tender Combo
$14.00
Specials
Lunch Special
$12.00
Kids
$10.00
Fried Shrimp Basket
$18.00
Friday Fish Fry
$16.00
Sunday Supper
$26.00
Salads
Kale Salad
$17.00
Chopped Salad
$17.00
Sides
Aunt Shirleys green beans
$7.00
Collards
$7.00
Mac n Cheese
$6.00
Sweet potato biscuit
$5.00
Fries
$5.00
loaded fries
$12.00
Chicken and Waffles
Chicken and Waffle
$19.00
Jonesing Chicken and Waffle
$21.00
Dessert
Dessert
$9.00
Carolyns Cake
$11.00
Sauces
chichurri ranch
$0.50
honey mustard
$0.50
love sauce
$0.50
Beverages
Cousin francis tea
$6.00
Red velvet punch
$6.00
305 juices
$8.00
Water
$3.00
No days sparkling water
$4.00
Sodas
$3.00
Food (Copy)
Sandwiches
Orginal Sandwich
$14.00
Jonesing Hot
$15.00
Plant Based - Vegan
$17.00
Chicken Buckets
Orginal bucket
$17.00
Jonesing hot bucket
$19.00
Tender Combo
$14.00
Specials
Lunch Special
$12.00
Kids
$10.00
Fried Shrimp Basket
$18.00
Friday Fish Fry
$16.00
Sunday Supper
$26.00
Salads
Kale Salad
$17.00
Chopped Salad
$17.00
Sides
Aunt Shirleys green beans
$7.00
Collards
$7.00
Mac n Cheese
$6.00
Sweet potato biscuit
$5.00
Fries
$5.00
loaded fries
$12.00
Chicken and Waffles
Chicken and Waffle
$19.00
Jonesing Chicken and Waffle
$21.00
Dessert
Dessert
$9.00
Carolyns Cake
$11.00
Sauces
chichurri ranch
$0.50
honey mustard
$0.50
love sauce
$0.50
Happy Hour
Chick' N Jones' Wings
$8.00
ChickN Jones* Location and Ordering Hours
(305) 216-8359
1601 Drexel ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement