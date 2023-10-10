2x points now for loyalty members
Chicknic
Popular Items
French Fries
Can't go wrong with this crispy classic. Available in Classic, Garlic, or Truffle Parmesan.
Whole Roast Chicken Meal
One whole Chicknic chicken, two sides of your choice, and four freshly baked popovers. For 3-4 people.
Chicknic Nuggets
Our take on the classic nugget. 6 panko breaded breast meat nuggets, fried to a golden brown. Made from scratch.
Food
Seasonal Items
Roast Chicken
Whole Roast Chicken
One whole perfectly roasted chicken. Choose between our signature no-antibiotic chicken or Greener Pastures local and certified organic premium chicken. For 2-3 people.
Half Roast Chicken
Our signature free-range, perfectly roasted chicken. For 1-2 people.
Lunch Leg and Thigh Meal
A leg and thigh of our signature chicken, a half portion of one of our delicious sides, plus a popover. A perfect lunch for one. Available from 11 AM - 3PM daily.
Sides
Roasted Beets
Roasted red beets, fresh mint, pistachios, and feta cheese with an herb vinaigrette.
Street-style Corn Chicharrones
Our take on the Mexican classic elote.
Roasted Root Vegetables
Roasted carrots, golden beets, and turnips glazed with roast chicken jus. Served with lemon chive aioli.
Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Sweet potato medallions roasted and glazed with roasted chicken jus. Served with our jalapeño aioli.
Cauliflower Gratin
A classic gratin with sauteed leeks, Irish cheddar, gruyère, and parmigiano reggiano. Topped with panko bread crumbs. Served from 5PM to 8PM Tuesday to Friday and all day Saturday and Sunday.
Sandwiches
Salads & Bowls
Chicknic Salad
Perfectly roasted chicken, romaine lettuce, sunflower sprouts, thinly sliced fennel, orange supremes, pickled red onion, Chicknic Ranch, feta cheese.
Asian Salad
Romaine lettuce, Napa cabbage, carrot, green onion, red bell pepper, orange supremes, roasted peanuts, black sesame, and crispy chicken skin "wontons" in a roasted peanut vinaigrette. Don't forget to add the chicken.
Chicknic Bowl
Perfectly roasted chicken, farro, roasted sweet potatoes, sunflower sprouts, thinly sliced fennel, orange supremes, pickled red onion, feta cheese, Chicknic Ranch.
Kids
Desserts & Bakery
Extra Sauces
Chicknic Picnic
Drinks
Frozen Drinks
Wine
NV, Prosecco, il Fresco, Villa Sandi, 375 ml
2020 Prosecco, Rosé Millesimato, il Fresco, Villa Sandi
2022 Pinot Grigio, Dalia, Delle Venezie DOC, IT
AROMATICS: notes of ripe peach, apple, and fresh florals with a hint of flint stone. PALATE: rich, mineral, and fresh.
2022 Sauvignon Blanc, Craggy Range, Martinborough, Te Muna NZ
AROMATICS: passionfruit interwoven with kaffir lime leaf. PALATE: a touch of dried sage and fresh acidity, mineral and stony finish. 93 points, Wine Spectator.
2021 Chardonnay, Diora LA Splendoeur du Soleil, Monterey, CA
AROMA: pear, stone fruit. PALATE: pear, peach, tropical fruit, oak. A classic buttery CA Chardonnay.
2022 Chardonnay, Diatom, Santa Barbara County, CA
AROMATICS: Lemon, citrus blossom, wet sand. PALATE: Saline, white peach. Organic. 92 points, WS.
2022 Chardonnay, Neyer's 304, Sonoma County, CA
AROMATICS: white blossoms, fresh apples, pear, with hints of peach pit and bitter almond. PALATE: tropical fruit, medium body, fresh acidity. No oak. Aged in stainless steel.
2020 Cabernet Sauvignon, Silver Palm, CA
AROMATICS: black currants, anise, tobacco, and dark chocolate. PALATE: blackberries, cherries, cocoa and toasty oak, which are complemented by soft tannins that lead to a silky finish. 87% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Petit Verdot, 5% Merlot, 3% Cabernet Franc
2021 Pinot Noir, Siduri, Santa Barbara County, CA
AROMATICS: Black raspberry, Chai spice, pomegranate PALATE: Candied cherry, raspberry, woodear mushroom, sage and clove. A cult favorite. 90 points, Wine Enthusiast.
2018 Pinot Noir, Willa Kenzie Estate, Willamette Valley, OR
AROMATICS: black cherry, dried rose petal, baking spices and a hint of sage. PALATE: plump raspberry, orange peel and Darjeeling. Silky and refreshing with slowly unfurling spicy accents defining the long finish. 94 points, Robert Parker.
2018 St. Emilion Grand Cru, Lassègue
AROMATICS: sweet berries, stewed plum, Black Forest cake, cedar, black truffle. PALATE: silky round red and black fruit, expertly balanced by slate and crushed stone minerality. The finish is dominated by black fruit with barely perceptible rounded tannins. 95 points, James Suckling.
Bottled & Canned Beer
Menabrea Italian Blonde Lager
A clean, crisp European pale lager. Smooth and drinkable with notes of citrus and earthy hops.
Weihenstephaner Hefe
Regarded as one of the best wheat beers in the world, this is a full-bodied, golden yellow beer with hints of clove, banana, and a smooth yeast taste.
Real Ale 8Track
Brewed in Blanco, TX, this amber ale, with notes of caramel and sweet malt, pairs beautifully with the perfect roast chicken.
Samuel Smith's Nut Brown Ale
A dry brown ale with a rich, malty color. A fantastic food beer with notes of beech nut, almonds, walnuts and toffee.
Westmalle Tripel
One of the finest Trappist beers, this triple has floral notes with a palate of caramel malt, honeycomb, yeast and pepper. 90 points, Beer Advocate
St. Bernardus Abt. 12
This fantastic quadrupel Trappist ale has hints of espresso bean, Brazil nut, dried raspberry and honey. One of the best beers in the world of any variety. 99 points, Beer Advocate.
Cool Cat Wine Spritzer
Bring the glamour and fun one sip at a time with these delicious and refreshing wine spritzers. Only 140 calories with 2 g of carbs, these Cool Cats have a Pinot Grigio base with the slightest hint of natural fruit and botanicals.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Market
Cheese
Point Reyes Original Blue Cheese 6 oz
Milky white in color with blue-green veins throughout. Ultra-creamy texture with medium-strong blue mold flavor. Sweet, fresh milk with a medium-to-strong punch of blue flavor. California’s classic style blue cheese is rindless, all-natural and gluten-free. The addictive flavor is bold with hints of sweet milk and a peppery finish.
Jasper Hill Farm Harbison Mini
A spreadable bloomy-rind cheese wrapped in a strip of spruce cambium, or interior bark layer, harvested from Jasper Hill's woodlot. This technique adds woodsy nuance to the ripening cheese while providing structure as the interior softens to a gooey texture when fully ripe. The natural surface of this spruce band may be dappled with blue-green flora. Harbison's thick but spoonable paste balances rich, sweet-cream flavors with vegetal complexity.
Jasper Hill Farm Vault No. 5
A natural rind cheddar with a distinct sweetness and smooth, meltable texture. Vault 5 is distinct from our other cave-aged cheddars for the inclusion of alpine-style cultures in cheese making. This unique set of microflora help to develop sweet, nutty flavors as well as a more pliant, meltable texture. The sweet-savory balance of the cheese makes it an excellent match with smoky cured meats, apple preserves, or honey.
Point Reyes Toma Truffle
TomaTruffle is the perfect combination of classic Toma paired with the aromatic flavors of Italian Black Truffles from Umbria. Reminiscent of undergrowth, fresh strawberries, dried fruit and a hint of cocoa, the earthy flavor marries beautifully with the buttery richness of Toma. TomaTruffle is the perfect decadent cheese for any celebration!
Cypress Grove Lamb Chopper
Lamb Chopper has a buttery color, smooth texture, and is mild on the palate, but don’t equate “mild” with “lack of complexity” — this is a nutty, subtly sweet cheese that’s semi-firm and meltable, thanks to the higher fat in sheep milk. Aged three months, Lamb Chopper is a real crowd pleaser and a favorite with kids!
Nuts
Spreads
Sauces
Chicknic Freezer
Chicknic Liver Paté
Individual Chicknic Pot Pie
Our signature roast chicken with carrots, peas, onion, and leeks in our Chicknic gravy, topped with a flaky, organic beef tallow and grass-fed butter, crust.
Chicknic Soup
Pup Giblets
Chicknic Broth (Consommé)
A classic protein-rich consommé made from our signature chicken and a fragrant, flavorful blend of vegetables and herbs. Perfect for using in your favorite recipes or just heat and sip.
Chicken Enchiladas
(Spicy) signature chicken, corn tortillas, roasted jalapeño peppers, onion, white cheddar, enchilada sauce. Serves 1-2.