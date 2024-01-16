Okonomiyaki (1)

Experience the taste of Japan with our okonomiyaki, a hearty and flavorful savory pancake that will satisfy your appetite. Our okonomiyaki is made with a smooth batter of flour, eggs, and dashi, and loaded with fresh cabbage. We fry your okonomiyaki until golden and crisp on both sides, and drizzle it with okonomiyaki sauce, mayonnaise, and bonito flakes. Our okonomiyaki is a fun and filling dish that you can enjoy any time of the day.