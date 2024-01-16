Chick N Spudz (Closed for Rebranding . Opening back up on June 5th)
Meals*
- Classic Chicken Sandwich
4oz Grilled Chicken Breast with provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a bun.$9.00
- Cajun Grilled Chicken Sandwich
4oz Cajun Grilled Chicken Breast with pepper jack, lettuce, pickle Cajun house sauce on a bun.$9.00
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich
4oz Grilled Chicken Breast with cheddar, diced red onion, pickle, BBQ sauce on a bun.$9.00
- Chicken Tenders
Breaded fried chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce. 3 Piece - $6/ 5 Piece - $9 are available.$6.00+
- Cheese Quesadilla
Each bomber is a toasted 12" flour tortilla served with house jalapeno sauce and your favorite cheese. You can add chicken for additional cost.$6.00
Specialty Spudz*
- Chick N Spudz Classic
Our Hand Cut Seasoned Fries with 3 Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Drizzled House Sauce and a Bottled Drink.$12.00
- Cajun Chick N Spudz
Our Hand Cut Seasoned Fries with 4oz Sliced Grilled Cajun Chicken, Pickles, Drizzled Cajun House Sauce and a Bottled Drink.$13.00
- Buffalo Chick N Spudz
Our Hand Cut Seasoned Fries with 3 Chicken Tenders, Pickles, Drizzled Buffalo Sauce, Ranch or Blue Cheese and a Bottled Drink.$13.00
- BBQ Chick N Spudz
Our Hand Cut Seasoned Fries with 4oz Sliced Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Pickles, Drizzled BBQ Sauce and a Bottled Drink.$13.00
- The Workx
Our Hand Cut Seasoned Fries with 3 Chicken Tenders, Chili, Cheese, Jalapeno’s, Red Onions, Pickles, Drizzled Jalapeno House Sauce and a Bottled Drink.$15.00
Snack Sides*
Main Sides*
- French Fries
Our fries our hand cut. They come with our House Seasoning but you can choose other seasonings and if you want the pure taste of the potato you can get them without seasoning. To choose your seasoning option deselect the default choice of House Seasoning and select your choice of seasoning$3.50