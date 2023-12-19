CHICKPEA GRILL LLC 3706 Park Ave #1
APPETIZERS
- Hummus$6.75
Ground chickpeas blended with tahini. 1 pita included
- Babaganoush$6.75
Grilled eggplant blended with tahini and garlic and lemon juice.
- Chipotle Hummus$6.75
- Jalapeno Hummus$6.75
- Spanakopita$5.95
Fillo Doug. Stuffed with spinach and feta cheese.
- Spinach Pie$5.95
Stuffed with spinach, pine nuts and lemon juice.
- Cucumber Yogurt Salad$5.95
- Shepard Salad$5.95
Cucumber, tomatoes, parsley, onions, olive oil, lemon juice
- Tabbouleh$6.75
Parsley, mint, bulgur wheat, tomato, onion, olive oil and lemon juice.
- Lentils & Rice$6.00
Brown rice mixed with lentils and sautéed onions.
- Falafels Pieces$5.75
order of 5. Comes with Tahini 2oz.
- Chickpea Salad$5.85
Green, red peppers, parsley, onion,sumac and fresh lemon juice and olive oil.
- Grapeleaves$4.99
- Chicken wings$8.99
- Guacamole & Chips$7.75+
- Pico De Gallo & Chips$6.25
- Great Taquitos$6.75
6 pieces
- Steamed Vegetables$5.95
- Grilled Vegetables$5.95
- Chicken Tenders / Fries$9.75
Main Platters
- Chicken Kebab$15.95
Served with a Shepard salad, grilled vegetable. ( eggplant, bell pepper, yellow and green zucchini.) Shepard Salad.1 pita
- Beef Kebab$16.95
Served with grilled vegetables (eggplant, bell pepper, yellow and green zucchini), Shepard salad.
- Kafta lamb kebab$18.95
Served with grilled vegetables, (eggplant, bell pepper, green and yellow zucchini.) Shepard salad.
- Grilled Vegetable Kebab$15.95
Served with grilled vegetables, mushrooms, Shepard salad.
- Curry Chicken Kebab$15.95
Served with grilled vegetables ( eggplant, bell pepper, green and yellow zucchini.) Shepard salad.
- Falafel$14.95
Served with grilled vegetables (eggplant, bell pepper ,green and yellow zucchini.) Shepard salad.
- Chicken Shawarma$15.95
Served with grilled vegetables (eggplant, bell pepper, green and yellow zucchini) Shepard salad.
- Lamb Shawarma$17.95
Served with grilled vegetables (eggplant, bell pepper, green and yellow zucchini.) Shepard salad.
- Tandoori Chicken$15.95
- Grilled Chicken$14.95
Served with grilled vegetables (eggplant, bell pepper, green and yellow zucchini.) Shepard Salad.
- Sliced Cajun Steak$15.95
Served with grilled vegetables ( eggplant, bell pepper, green and yellow zucchini) Shepard salad.
- Vegetarian$15.99
Served with Shepard salad, baba ghanoush , hummus, tabbouleh, two pieces of grapes leafs and 3 pieces of falafels.
- Shrimp Kebab$16.95
Served with grilled vegetables ( eggplant, bell pepper, green and yellow zucchini.) Shepard salad. 7 shrimps
- Salmon Platter$18.95
Served with grilled vegetables (eggplant, bell pepper, green and yellow zucchini.) Shepard salad.
- Lamb Gyro$16.95
Served with grilled vegetables (eggplant, bell pepper, yellow and green zucchini) Shepard salad.
- Grilled Tofu$14.95
Served with grilled vegetables, (eggplant, bell pepper, green and yellow zucchini.) Shepard salad.
- Mixed Kebab$18.95
Served with grilled vegetables ( eggplant, bell pepper, green and yellow zucchini.) Shepard salad.
Pitas
- Chicken Kebab Pita$9.95
spring mix, shepard salad and 5 pieces of chicken kebab.
- Beef Kebab Pita$9.95
spring mix, Shepard salad, and 5 pieces of beef kebab.
- Kafta Lamb Kebab$11.95
spring mix, Shepard salad.
- Curry Chicken Kebab$9.95
spring mix, Shepard salad, 5 pieces of curry chicken kebab.
- Tandoori Pita$9.95
spring mix. Shepard salad.
- Chicken Shawarma Pita$9.95
spring mix, Shepard salad.
- Grilled Chicken$9.95
spring mix, Shepard salad.
- Sliced Cajun Steak$9.95
spring mix and Shepard salad.
- Falafel Pita$9.00
spring mix and Shepard salad.
- Grilled Vegetable Pita$9.95
- Lamb Shawarma Pita$11.95
spring mix and Shepard salad.
Rice Bowls
- Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl$12.95
served with brown rice, tossed with chopped arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, yellow raisins, green onions, feta cheese.
- Grilled Steak Bowl$13.95
served with brown rice, tossed arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, yellow raisins, green onions, feta cheese.
- Grilled Shrimp Bowl$14.95
Served with brown rice, tossed arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, yellow raisins, green onions, feta cheese.
- Grilled Vegetable Bowl$13.95
Served with rice bowl, tossed with arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, yellow raisins, green onions, feta cheese.
- Grilled Lamb Bowl$13.95
served with brown rice, tossed arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, yellow raisins, green onions and feta cheese.
- Grilled Salmon Bowl$15.95
served with brown, tossed with arugula, sun dried tomatoes, yellow raisins, green onions, and feta cheese.
- Tofu Rice Bowl$14.95
Served with brown rice, sun dried tomatoes, green onions, yellow raisins and feta cheese.
- Arizona Rice Bowl$12.95
Served with brown rice, tossed arugula, roasted corn, black beans, red onion, cilantro, red pepper, and cheddar cheese and Arizona side dressing.
Salads
- Garbanzo Salad$9.00
Spring mix, grilled eggplant, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, walnuts, grapes.
- Greek Salad$10.45
Crispy Romaine , toamato, cucumbers, feta cheese, onion, grape leaves and Kalamata olives.
- Feta & Arugula Salad$10.95
arugula, cucumbers, fresh avocado, tomato, fresh oregano and feta cheese.
- Grilled Vegetable Salad$10.50
Spring mix, tomato, onion, zucchini, bell pepper, portobello mushrooms, oregano.
- Garden Salad$9.45
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, julienne carrots, dried cranberries.
- Falafel Salad$9.95
Five Falafel pieces, spring mix, cucumber, tomato, pickles, onions, parsley
- Caesar Salad$9.50
crispy romaine, garlic, pita croutons, parmesan cheese, julienne carrots and Caesar dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$10.95
Crispy romaine, tomato, cucumbers and onion.
Burgers
Lunch 11:00am-4:00pm
Soups
Gyros
- Chicken Gyro$6.50
served in a pita with tomato, onion, white sauce and cucumber
- Lamb Gyro$6.50
served in a pita, tomato, onions, cucumbers, and white sauce.
- Beef Gyro$7.50
served in a pita, tomato , onions, cucumbers and white sauce.
- Veggie Gyro$6.50
served in a pita, onions, tomato, cucumbers and white sauce.
- Falafel Gyro$6.50
served in a pita, tomato, cucumbers, onions, and white sauce.
- Tofu Gyro$6.50
served in a pita, onions, cucumbers, tomato, and white sauce.
Wraps
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
served in our signature whole wheat tortilla, carrots, romaine, tomato, grilled chicken, topped with caesar dressing.
- Arizona Wrap$11.99
served in our signature whole wheat tortilla, cheddar cheese, avocado, grilled chicken, lettuce and tomato.
- Falafel Hummus Wrap$11.99
- Grilled Veggie Wrap$11.99
eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, spring mix, feta cheese, dried cranberries, tossed with our roasted bell pepper vinaigrette.