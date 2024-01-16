Chico's Mexican Grill & Cantina Edmond
Appetizers
A La Carte
Fajitas
Signature Combos
Chicken Platters
Steaks
Quesadillas
Nachos
Seafood
Enchiladas Special
Salads
Burritos Platters
Traditional Plates
Dessert
Kids
Tacos Al Carbon
Sides
Lunch
Lunch Combos
- Uno$10.99
Chile Poblano, taco, beans, guac salad
- Dos$8.99
Beef Burrito rice & beans
- Tres$8.99
Bean burrito cheese enchilada rice
- Cuatro$8.99
Pork tamal rice & beans
- Pollo Con Queso$9.99
Chicken Strips w/cheese rice beans
- Sies$8.99
Chicken Burrito w/ rice
- Fajita Quesadilla$10.99
quesadilla with fajita veggies rice/beans
- Small Chimichanga$9.99
chicken or beef w/ rice and beans
Lunch Fajitas
Lunch Specials
- Huevos Rancheros$8.99
Two sunny side eggs with Rachera
- Huevos Con Chorizo$8.99
scramble eggs w/ Mexican sausage
- Huevos a la Mexicana$8.99
three scramble eggs w/ onions tomate jalapeno
- Speedy Gonzales$8.99
taco, enchilada w/ rice or beans
- Fish Tacos$9.99
two fish serve with rice & beans
- Burrito Del Norte$9.99
Chicken or steak w/ lettuce tomate and sour cream
- Pollo Toril$9.99
two chicken breast w/bacon rice & beans
- Chicos Burrito$9.99
Chicken or steak w/ lettuce tomate and sour cream
Beverages
N/A Beverages
Margs
- Cantarito$13.25
- Daiquiri$9.99
- Gold Marg$13.99
- Gourmet sangria$9.99
- Jalapeño margarita$12.99
- Lg Flavored Marg$12.75
- Lg House Marg$10.75
- Mangonada$10.99
- Margarita flight$15.99
- Margarona$12.99
- Paloma$9.99
- Pitcher Flavored$27.99
- Pitcher Gold$28.99
- Pitcher House$25.75
- Piña Colada$10.99
- Raspberry sparkle margarita$14.99
- Sangria rita$14.99
- Skinny Margarita$13.99
- Sm Flavored Marg$9.95
- Sm House Marg$7.25
- Swirl Margarita$9.00
- Tower$49.99
- Tropical Margarita$13.99
Bottled Beer
Wine
Tequila
Chico's Mexican Grill & Cantina Edmond Location and Ordering Hours
(615) 282-9045
Closed