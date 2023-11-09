Chico's Mexican Grill & Cantina - Edmond 1389 East 15th St, Suite 126
Main
Appetizers
A La Carte
Fajitas
Signature Combos
Chicken Platters
Steaks
Quesadillas
Nachos
Seafood
Enchiladas Special
Salads
Burritos Platters
Traditional Plates
Dessert
Tacos Al Carbon
Sides
Lunch
Lunch Combos
- Uno$10.99
Chile Poblano, taco, beans, guac salad
- Dos$8.99
Beef Burrito rice & beans
- Tres$8.99
Bean burrito cheese enchilada rice
- Cuatro$8.99
Pork tamal rice & beans
- Pollo Con Queso$9.99
Chicken Strips w/cheese rice beans
- Sies$8.99
Chicken Burrito w/ rice
- Fajita Quesadilla$10.99
quesadilla with fajita veggies rice/beans
- Small Chimichanga$9.99
chicken or beef w/ rice and beans
Lunch Fajitas
Lunch Specials
- Huevos Rancheros$8.99
Two sunny side eggs with Rachera
- Huevos Con Chorizo$8.99
scramble eggs w/ Mexican sausage
- Huevos a la Mexicana$8.99
three scramble eggs w/ onions tomate jalapeno
- Speedy Gonzales$8.99
taco, enchilada w/ rice or beans
- Fish Tacos$9.99
two fish serve with rice & beans
- Burrito Del Norte$9.99
Chicken or steak w/ lettuce tomate and sour cream
- Pollo Toril$9.99
two chicken breast w/bacon rice & beans
- Chicos Burrito$9.99
Chicken or steak w/ lettuce tomate and sour cream
Beverages
N/A Beverages
Margs
Bottled Beer
Wine
(615) 282-9045
