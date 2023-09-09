Chico's Mexican Grill & Cantina - Stillwater 611 North Perkins Road
Uno
$10.99
Chile Poblano, taco, beans, guac salad
Dos
$8.99
Beef Burrito rice & beans
Tres
$8.99
Bean burrito cheese enchilada rice
Cuatro
$8.99
Pork tamal rice & beans
Pollo Con Queso
$9.99
Chicken Strips w/cheese rice beans
Sies
$8.99
Chicken Burrito w/ rice
Fajita Quesadilla
$10.99
quesadilla with fajita veggies rice/beans
Small Chimichanga
$9.99
chicken or beef w/ rice and beans
Lunch Fajitas
Lunch Specials
Huevos Rancheros
$8.99
Two sunny side eggs with Rachera
Huevos Con Chorizo
$8.99
scramble eggs w/ Mexican sausage
Huevos a la Mexicana
$8.99
three scramble eggs w/ onions tomate jalapeno
Speedy Gonzales
$8.99
taco, enchilada w/ rice or beans
Fish Tacos
$9.99
two fish serve with rice & beans
Burrito Del Norte
$9.99
Chicken or steak w/ lettuce tomate and sour cream
Pollo Toril
$9.99
two chicken breast w/bacon rice & beans
Chicos Burrito
$9.99
Chicken or steak w/ lettuce tomate and sour cream
Chico's Mexican Grill & Cantina - Stillwater 611 North Perkins Road Location and Ordering Hours
(405) 332-4049
