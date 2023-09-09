Main

Appetizers

Cheese Dip Small

$4.99

Cheese Dip Large

$8.99

Chori Queso {one size only}

$7.99

Guacamole Small

$4.99

Guacamole Large

$8.99

Spinach Dip

$7.99

Guacamole Casero

$8.99

Three Amigos Dip

$9.99

Bean Dip

$5.99

Toreados

$4.99

LG QUESO TO GO 16OZ

$11.99

LG SALSA 8OZ

$3.99

LG SALSA 16OZ

$5.99

A La Carte

Taco ALA

$2.29

Tacos {Street Taco} ALACarta

$3.49

Burritos AlaCarta

$5.49

Chimichanga ALACarta

$4.99

Quesadilla ALACarta

$5.49

Enchilada ALACarta

$2.99

Chile Relleno ALACarta

$4.99

Tamales ALACarta

$3.49

Nachos ALACarta

$8.99

Fish Taco ALACarta

$3.59

Shrimp Taco ALACarta

$3.59

Fajitas

Mexican Pineapple

$15.99

Fajitas Dinner

$13.99

Fajita Jalisco

$14.99

Chicos Fajita

$15.99

Fajita Shrimp

$15.99

Alambre

$15.99

Fajitas Double

$24.99

Fajita Jalisco Double

$25.99

Fajita Shrimp Double

$26.99

Fajita Chicos Double

$27.99

Signature Combos

2 Items Combo

$9.99

3 Items Combo

$10.99

Chicken Platters

Chori Pollo

$13.99

Rico Pollo

$13.99

Pollo Santa Fe

$13.99

Jalisco Special

$13.99

ACP Special

$10.99

Steaks

Steak Jalisco

$18.99

Carne Azada

$18.99

Chile Verde

$13.99

Chile Colorado

$13.99

Carne Tapatia

$13.99

Steak Mexicano

$18.99

Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99

Chori Quesadilla

$11.99

Cowboy Quesadilla

$11.99

Quesadilla Chicos

$11.99

Nachos

Fajita Nachos

$12.99

Nachos Mexicanos

$12.99

Chori Nachos

$10.99

Nachos Supreme

$10.99

Nachos Real

$10.99

Seafood

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Camarones Chipotle

$14.99

Camarones Ala Diabla

$14.99

Coctel De Camarón

$14.99

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$14.99

Caldo De Camarón

$18.99

Caldo De Pescado

$18.99

Caldo De Camarón y Pescado

$18.99

Enchiladas Special

Entomatadas

$12.99

Arandas Enchiladas

$12.99

Enchilada Suizas

$12.99

Enchiladas Cancun

$13.99

Enchiladas Supreme

$10.99

Enchiladas Bandera

$11.99

Salads

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Taco Salad

$9.49

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.99

Acapulco Salad

$12.99

Veggie Plates

Veggie A

$8.99

Veggie B

$8.99

Veggie C

$8.99

Veggie D Fajitas

$9.99

Burritos Platters

Burrito California

$11.99

Burrito Bandera

$12.99

Burrito Hawaiian

$13.99

Burrito Delux

$10.99

Steak & Cheese Burrito

$11.99

Burrito Colorado

$11.99

Burrito Verde

$11.99

Traditional Plates

Chiles Poblanos

$13.99

Molcajete

$18.99

Chimichanga

$10.99

Plato Mexicano

$13.99

Flautas Mexicana

$10.99

Carnitas

$12.99

Dessert

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$5.49

Tres Leches Cake

$5.49

Fried Ice Cream

$5.49

Churros

$5.49

Flan

$3.99

Sopapillas

$3.99

Kids

Kids Burrito

$4.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Kids Taco

$4.99

Kids Enchilada

$4.99

Tacos Al Carbon

Tacos Al Carbon

$11.99

Tacos Paisa

$11.99

Sides

Side Rice

$2.99

Side Beans

$2.99

Side Guacamole

$1.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Rice and Beans

$5.99

Side Cheese Dip

$1.99

French Fries

$3.99

Side flour Tortillas

$0.99

Side Corn Tortillas

$0.99

Side Pico De Gallo

$0.99

Side Jalapeños

$0.99

Side Shredded Cheese

$0.99

Lunch

Lunch Combos

Uno

$10.99

Chile Poblano, taco, beans, guac salad

Dos

$8.99

Beef Burrito rice & beans

Tres

$8.99

Bean burrito cheese enchilada rice

Cuatro

$8.99

Pork tamal rice & beans

Pollo Con Queso

$9.99

Chicken Strips w/cheese rice beans

Sies

$8.99

Chicken Burrito w/ rice

Fajita Quesadilla

$10.99

quesadilla with fajita veggies rice/beans

Small Chimichanga

$9.99

chicken or beef w/ rice and beans

Lunch Fajitas

Fajitas

$10.99

chicken or steak w/ fajita veggies

Fajita Shrimp

$11.99

shrimp w/ fajita veggies

Fajita Texana

$11.99

Mix of chicken steak and shrimp

Lunch Specials

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Two sunny side eggs with Rachera

Huevos Con Chorizo

$8.99

scramble eggs w/ Mexican sausage

Huevos a la Mexicana

$8.99

three scramble eggs w/ onions tomate jalapeno

Speedy Gonzales

$8.99

taco, enchilada w/ rice or beans

Fish Tacos

$9.99

two fish serve with rice & beans

Burrito Del Norte

$9.99

Chicken or steak w/ lettuce tomate and sour cream

Pollo Toril

$9.99

two chicken breast w/bacon rice & beans

Chicos Burrito

$9.99

Chicken or steak w/ lettuce tomate and sour cream

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.99

DIet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Coke Bottle

$3.99

Jarritos

$3.25

Sweet Ice Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Ice Tea

$2.99

Margs

Gold Marg

$10.00

Sm House Marg

$7.00

Lg House Marg

$9.00

Sm Flavored Marg

$7.00

Lg Flavored Marg

$9.00

Paloma

$7.00

Skinny Margarita

$7.50

Swirl Margarita

$9.00

Mangonada

$10.99

Margarona

$12.99

Pitcher House

$21.99

Pitcher Gold

$23.99

Pitcher Flavored

$22.99

Daiquiri

$8.99

Piña Colada

$8.99

Tower

$49.99

Bottled Beer

Michelada

$7.00

Budlight

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona Extra

$4.50

Corona Familiar

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Dos X Amber

$4.50

Dos X Lager

$4.50

Mico Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Modelo Negra

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Tecate

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

Sloppy Beer

$6.50

Wine

Merlot

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvgion

$7.00

Tempranillo

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Chardonney

$7.00

White Zitfeld

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Tequila

Patrón Silver

$9.50

Patrón Añejo

$9.50

Don Julio Añejo

$9.50

Cazadorez

$9.50

Don Julio 70

$9.50

Don Julio Rosado

$12.00

House Shot

$6.00