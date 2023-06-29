Chico's Tex Mex Food Truck 656 Middle Country Road
Appetizers
Birria Ramen
Ramen noodles in Birria consume topped with mozzarella cheese cilantro and onions
Rice And Beans
Jalapeno Poppers (5 Piece)
Salsa n Chips
Queso n Chips
Guacamole n Chips
Pico De Gallo n Chips
Waffle Fries an Queso
Waffle Fries Topped with Queso, Sour Crema, And Hot Sauce.
Extreme Waffle Fries Nachos
Waffle Fries Loaded With Queso, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapenos, and Corn.
Extreme Chips Nachos
Tortilla Chips Loaded With Queso, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapenos, and Corn.
Platanos
Fried Plantains with Our Crema On the Side.
Home Made Chips
Street Corn
Flamin Elote Corn
Black Bean Soup
Loaded Fries
Waffle Fries Loaded With Queso Bacon and Sour Cream.
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
Chipotle Mayo
2 Oz Pico
Tacos
Classic Taco
Hard Shell or Soft flour tortilla with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and your choice of protein
Street Taco
A soft corn tortilla with salsa verde and roja with onions and cilantro and your choice of protein
Crunch Taco (2 Tacos)
Hard shell wrapped in a soft tortilla sealed together with queso, filled with your choice of protein, lettuce, cheese, tomato and sour cream
Birria Taco
Fried taco with melted mozzarella cilantro onions and Birria meat
Fried Fish Taco
Flour Tortilla with Fried Cod, Coleslaw, Tartar, Cilantro & Lime on the Side
Fiesta Taco
Grilled fish with mango salsa and chipotle sauce
Taco Trio
Classic Taco (3)
Hard Shell or Soft flour tortilla with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and your choice of protein
Street Taco (3)
A soft corn tortilla with salsa verde and roja with onions and cilantro and your choice of protein
Birria Taco (3)
Fried taco with melted mozzarella cilantro onions and Birria meat
Wings
Wings (6 Piece)
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Fajita Veggies Quesadila
Chicken Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Chipotle Chicken Bacon Quesadilla
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Steak And Shrimp Quesadilla
BBQ Steak Quesadilla
Philly Cheese Steak Quesadilla
Steak, mozzarella cheese, grilled peppers and onions
Soya (Vegetarian) Quesadilla
Honey Sriracha Chicken Quesadilla
NotSo Tropical Quesadilla
Shrimp, fresh jalapeños, diced pineapple, cheese blend, with chipotle crema
Skinny Pete Quesadilla
Steak, waffle fries, queso and cheese blend with chipotle mayo
Loaded Quesadilla
Birria Quesadilla
Black Bean Quesadilla
Loco Burritos/Bowls
Cardiac Arrest
Burrito with mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, potato wedges, more mozzarella cheese, queso and chipotle
Loco
Your choice of protein, with waffle fries and queso inside the burrito
The BUFF Chicken
Buffalo Chicken, Fried Potatoes, Queso, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Ranch and your Choice of White or Brown Rice.
Boom
Our Latest and Greatest Boom Burritos. Your Choice of White or Brown Rice, Queso, Fried Potatoes, Bacon, BOOM BOOM Sauce, and Melted Mozzarella Cheese! With Your Choice OF Protein.
Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese Fried Potatoes and Melted Mozzarella Cheese.
The Fuego
Steak Jalapeno Poppers Melted Mac and Cheese Topped With Hot Sauce Fresh Jalapenos And Melted Mozzarella Cheese.
Chipotle Chicken Bacon Mac N Cheese
Chipotle Chicken Bacon Mac N Cheese Tomatoes And Melted Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
White or Brown rice ,queso ,corn, guacamole, pico de gallo, ranch, Chicken, bacon and ranch
Chipotle Chicken Bacon
White or Brown Rice, pinto beans, corn, pico de gallo guacamole, chipotle crema, chicken and bacon
BBQ Steak
White or Brown Rice, queso, corn, pico de gallo, guacamole
BBQ Chicken
White or Brown Rice, queso, corn, pico de gallo, guacamole, BBQ and Chicken
Loaded
Cheesy Bean Potato Burrito
Fajitas
Fajitas
Veggie Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Fajita Peppers and Onions with your choice of Protein, Rice and Beans, Guacamole and 3 Tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
Fajita Peppers and Onions with your choice of Protein, Rice and Beans, Guacamole and 3 Tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Fajita Peppers and Onions with your choice of Protein, Rice and Beans, Guacamole and 3 Tortillas.
Chicken and Steak Fajitas
Fajita Peppers and Onions with your choice of Protein, Rice and Beans, Guacamole and 3 Tortillas.
Chicken Steak and Shrimp Fajitas
Fajita Peppers and Onions with your choice of Protein, Rice and Beans, Guacamole and 3 Tortillas.