Chico's Tex Mex Food Truck 656 Middle Country Road

Appetizers

Birria Ramen

$7.49

Ramen noodles in Birria consume topped with mozzarella cheese cilantro and onions

Rice And Beans

$3.99

Jalapeno Poppers (5 Piece)

$8.49
Salsa n Chips

$3.99+
Queso n Chips

$2.49+
Guacamole n Chips

$3.00+

Pico De Gallo n Chips

$3.99+
Waffle Fries an Queso

$5.99

Waffle Fries Topped with Queso, Sour Crema, And Hot Sauce.

Extreme Waffle Fries Nachos

$9.99

Waffle Fries Loaded With Queso, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapenos, and Corn.

Extreme Chips Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla Chips Loaded With Queso, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapenos, and Corn.

Platanos

$6.49

Fried Plantains with Our Crema On the Side.

Home Made Chips

$1.00+

Street Corn

$5.99

Flamin Elote Corn

$5.99

Black Bean Soup

$4.99+

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Waffle Fries Loaded With Queso Bacon and Sour Cream.

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$7.99

Chipotle Mayo

$1.25+

2 Oz Pico

$2.00

Empanadas

Ground Beef And Cheese Empanada

$4.50
Buffalo Chicken Empanada

$4.50

BBQ Chicken Empanada

$4.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Empanada

$4.50

Soya (Vegetarian) Empanada

$4.50

Tacos

Tacos

Classic Taco

$3.50

Hard Shell or Soft flour tortilla with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and your choice of protein

Street Taco

$3.50

A soft corn tortilla with salsa verde and roja with onions and cilantro and your choice of protein

Crunch Taco (2 Tacos)

$11.99

Hard shell wrapped in a soft tortilla sealed together with queso, filled with your choice of protein, lettuce, cheese, tomato and sour cream

Birria Taco

$4.50

Fried taco with melted mozzarella cilantro onions and Birria meat

Fried Fish Taco

$4.50

Flour Tortilla with Fried Cod, Coleslaw, Tartar, Cilantro & Lime on the Side

Fiesta Taco

$4.50

Grilled fish with mango salsa and chipotle sauce

Taco Trio

Classic Taco (3)

$10.99

Hard Shell or Soft flour tortilla with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and your choice of protein

Street Taco (3)

$10.99

A soft corn tortilla with salsa verde and roja with onions and cilantro and your choice of protein

Birria Taco (3)

$12.99

Fried taco with melted mozzarella cilantro onions and Birria meat

Wings

Wings (6 Piece)

Plain WIngs

$10.99

Buffalo Wings

$12.99

Mild Buffalo Wings

Mango Habanero Wings

$12.99

Sweet And Spicy Mango Habanero

Boom Boom Wings

$12.99

Our Special Chicos BOOM BOOM sauce

Picante Wings

$12.99

Hot Wings Made with our own Spicy Roja Sauce

Garlic Parm Wings

$12.99

Dry Rub Wings

$12.99

Honey Sriracha Wings

$12.99

Quesadillas

Cheese blend with a chipotle sauce and s protein of choice, in flour or wheat tortilla
Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Fajita Veggies Quesadila

$10.99
Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Steak Quesadilla

$12.99

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$11.99

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$11.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.99

Chipotle Chicken Bacon Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$11.99

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Steak And Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.99

BBQ Steak Quesadilla

$12.99

Philly Cheese Steak Quesadilla

$13.99

Steak, mozzarella cheese, grilled peppers and onions

Soya (Vegetarian) Quesadilla

$10.99

Honey Sriracha Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

NotSo Tropical Quesadilla

$13.99

Shrimp, fresh jalapeños, diced pineapple, cheese blend, with chipotle crema

Skinny Pete Quesadilla

$13.99

Steak, waffle fries, queso and cheese blend with chipotle mayo

Loaded Quesadilla

$13.99

Birria Quesadilla

$13.99

Black Bean Quesadilla

$8.99

Burritos/Bowls

Bean

$9.99

Rice, Pinto beans Pico De Gallo Sour Cream guacamole Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.

Fajita Veggies

$11.99

Chicken

$12.99

Steak

$13.99

Ground Beef

$12.99

Pulled Pork

$12.99

Shrimp

$13.99

Soy (vegetarian)

$11.99

Fried Cod Fish

$13.99

Grilled Cod Fish

$13.99

Birria Barbaco

$13.99

Loco Burritos/Bowls

Cardiac Arrest

$13.99

Burrito with mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, potato wedges, more mozzarella cheese, queso and chipotle

Loco

$13.99

Your choice of protein, with waffle fries and queso inside the burrito

The BUFF Chicken

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken, Fried Potatoes, Queso, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Ranch and your Choice of White or Brown Rice.

Boom

$14.99

Our Latest and Greatest Boom Burritos. Your Choice of White or Brown Rice, Queso, Fried Potatoes, Bacon, BOOM BOOM Sauce, and Melted Mozzarella Cheese! With Your Choice OF Protein.

Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese Fried Potatoes and Melted Mozzarella Cheese.

The Fuego

$14.99

Steak Jalapeno Poppers Melted Mac and Cheese Topped With Hot Sauce Fresh Jalapenos And Melted Mozzarella Cheese.

Chipotle Chicken Bacon Mac N Cheese

$14.99

Chipotle Chicken Bacon Mac N Cheese Tomatoes And Melted Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.99

White or Brown rice ,queso ,corn, guacamole, pico de gallo, ranch, Chicken, bacon and ranch

Chipotle Chicken Bacon

$12.99

White or Brown Rice, pinto beans, corn, pico de gallo guacamole, chipotle crema, chicken and bacon

BBQ Steak

$13.99

White or Brown Rice, queso, corn, pico de gallo, guacamole

BBQ Chicken

$12.99

White or Brown Rice, queso, corn, pico de gallo, guacamole, BBQ and Chicken

Loaded

$14.99

Cheesy Bean Potato Burrito

$9.99

Fajitas

Fajitas

Fajita Peppers and Onions with your choice of Protein, Rice and Beans, Guacamole and 3 Tortillas.

Veggie Fajitas

$15.99

Chicken Fajitas

$16.99

Fajita Peppers and Onions with your choice of Protein, Rice and Beans, Guacamole and 3 Tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$17.99

Fajita Peppers and Onions with your choice of Protein, Rice and Beans, Guacamole and 3 Tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99

Fajita Peppers and Onions with your choice of Protein, Rice and Beans, Guacamole and 3 Tortillas.

Chicken and Steak Fajitas

$18.99

Fajita Peppers and Onions with your choice of Protein, Rice and Beans, Guacamole and 3 Tortillas.

Chicken Steak and Shrimp Fajitas

$20.99

Fajita Peppers and Onions with your choice of Protein, Rice and Beans, Guacamole and 3 Tortillas.

Carne Asada Platter (Steak Platter)

Carne Asada (Marinated Steak) Platter

$17.99

8 Oz Marinated Grilled Skirt Steak with Rice Black Beans Lettuce Pico De Gallo and Guacamole.

Salads

Chicken Salad

$12.99
Grilled Veggies Salad

$11.99

Ground Beef Salad

$12.99

Pulled Pork Salad

$12.99

Soy(vegetarian) Salad

$11.99

Steak Salad

$13.99

Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Fried Fish Salad

$13.99

Grilled Fish Salad

$13.99

Birria Barbacoa Salad

$13.99

Chimichangas

Chicken Chimichanga

$11.99
Ground Beef Chimichanga

$11.99

Pulled Pork Chimichanga

$11.99

Soy (Vegetarian) Chimichanga

$10.99

Steak Chimichanga

$12.99

Shrimp Chimichanga

$12.99

Birria Barbacoa Chimichanga

$12.99

Chalupa

Bean Chalupa

$4.49
Chicken Chalupa

$5.49

Ground Beef Chalupa

$5.49

Pulled Pork Chalupa

$5.49

Soy (Vegetarian) Chalupa

$4.49

Steak Chalupa

$5.99

Shrimp Chalupa

$5.99

Birria Barbacoa Chalupa

$5.99

Black Bean Chalupa

$4.49

Fajita Veggies Chalupa

$4.49

Mexican Pizza

Chicken Mexican Pizza

$5.99
Ground Beef Mexican Pizza

$5.99

Pulled Pork Mexican Pizza

$5.99

Steak Mexican Pizza

$5.99

Soy (Vegetarian) Mexican Pizza

$5.99

Shrimp Mexican Pizza

$6.99

Birria (Barbacoa) Mex Pizza

$6.99

Black Bean Mexican Pizza

$4.99

Fajita Veggies Mexican Pizza

$5.99

Kids Menu

Kids Tacos (2 Tacos)

$6.00

Fries (Waffle)

$4.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla Kids

$6.99

Chicken Tenders & Waffle Fries

$12.99

T Shirts

$20.00

Dessert

Churro

$3.25

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00
Fried Ice Cream Churro Sundae

$9.99

Oreo Churros

$3.50

Banana Cheesecake Xango

$8.99

Platanos

$6.49

8 Piece Fried Plantain with Crema On the Side.

Drinks

Jarrito Mandarin

$3.00

Jarrito Mango

$3.00

Jarrito Pinapple

$3.00

Jarrito Lime

$3.00

Jarrito Tamarind

$3.00

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarrito Guava

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

2 Liters

$4.00

Lemonade 20 Oz Bottle

$3.00

Coke 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Coke Zero 20 Oz

$3.00

Diet Coke 20 Oz

$3.00

Dr Pepper Bottle 20 Oz

$3.00

Sprite 20 Oz

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Fanta

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Powerade

$3.25

Seltzer Water

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Peace Tea

$2.75

Agua Fresca Minute Maid

$2.75

Topo Chicos Lime

$2.50

Topo Chico Tangerine

$2.50