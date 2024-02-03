Chiddy's Cheesesteaks Astoria
Food
Build Your Own Cheesesteak
Choose one of Chiddy's Cheesesteaks!
- Chiddy's Signature$13.00
Steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, provolone and whiz
- Squealin' Philly$13.00
Steak, applewood smoked bacon, onions, and cheddar cheese
- The Citi Fielder$15.00
Steak, onions, and cheese whiz. As seen at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets!
- Chipotle Chicken$13.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, mozzarella cheese and our homemade chipotle .
- Barbecue Chicken$13.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, pickles, onions and barbecue sauce
- Buffalo Chicken$13.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, provolone cheese and Frank's Red Hot sauce
- Chicks on a Ranch$13.00
Grilled of crispy chicken, onions, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and buttermilk ranch dressing
- The Pizza Steak$17.00
Steak, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with pepperoni on toasted garlic bread
- The Belly Bomber$17.00
Steak and provolone cheese topped with pepperoni and salami.
- The Mac Chiddy$17.00
Steak and cheddar cheese topped with our delicious homemade mac n' cheese
- The Chiddy's Cowboy$17.00
Steak, jalapenos, applewood smoked bacon, barbecue sauce, buttermilk ranch, topped with our gourmet onion rings.
- Double Meat Pete$17.00
Extra steak, onions, and provolone cheese.
- The Meatless Cheeseteak$17.00
Plant-based cheesesteak, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, provolone and cheese whiz.
South of the Border
- Empanadas$5.00
Try one of our delicious homemade empanadas!
- Quesadillas$12.00
Crispy quesadilla with cheddar cheese. Add steak or chicken to kick it up a notch!
- Grande Gamechanger Nachos$13.00
Homemade chips topped with ground beef, cheese, pico di gallo, jalapenos, homemade chipotle aioli and sour cream.
- Tacos$5.00
Steak, chicken, ground beef, or fish topped with tomatoes, lettuce, chipotle aioli sour cream, onions and cheddar cheese
- 3 for Empanada Deal$13.00
Pick 3 of our delicious homemade empanadas and save!
- 3 for Taco Deal$13.00
Pick 3 of our amazing tacos and save!
The Fry Bar
- Fresh Cut Fries$6.00
This one speaks for itself. The fries are fresh cut, crispy, and golden brown. Having just one is not an option!
- Cheezy Fries$7.00
Our fresh cut fries topped with melted, gooey cheese sauce.
- Cheesesteak Fries$8.00
A combination of our proprietary steak, hand cut fries, and melted Cheese Whiz, An instant classic.
- Disco Fries$8.00
An old time classic resurrected and kicked up a notch with our exclusive steak.
- Hell Fries$8.00
Juicy chicken, melted provolone cheese, smothered in hot sauce on top of our crispy fries.
- Irish Nachos$9.00
Our fresh cut fries topped with award winning chili, homemade chipotle aioli, sour cream, jalapeños, tomatoes, and diced raw onions.
- Squealin' Fries$8.00
Crispy bacon on top of hand cut fries with melted cheese.
- Soprano Fries$8.00Out of stock
Homemade marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese on top of our fresh cut fries. Garnished with parmesan cheese.
- Huevos N' Potatoes$8.00
Fresh cut fries topped with steak, eggs over easy, melted Cheese Whix
Gourmet Sides
- Homemade Chili$7.00
Seasoned ground beef, small chunks of tomato, onions, peppers, and kidney beans. Ask for it with sour cream or shredded cheddar to finish it off!
- Onion Rings$7.00
Crispy, golden brown onion rings.
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Salty, sweet, and delicious
- Side Salad$7.00
Hand chopped lettuce, tomato, bell peppers and onions.
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
Stringy, cheesy, crispy and served with a side of our delicious marinara sauce.
- Homemade Chips & Cheese$8.00
Crispy chips with sides of melted cheese for dippin!
- Homemade Mac N' Cheese$7.00
Homemade mac n' cheese. The name speaks for itself!
Breakfast All Day
- Steak N' Eggs$10.00
Thin sliced steak, eggs any style, and melted American Cheese
- Bacon, egg and cheese$8.00
Eggs any style, crispy bacon and American cheese
- B-L-T$8.00
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato
- Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Steak, scrambled eggs, onions, peppers, potatoes, and melted cheddar cheese.
- Healthy Start Wrap$9.00Out of stock
Egg whites, chopped spinach and onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla.
Lil Chiddy's - Kid's Menu
The Dog House
- Hot Dog$5.00
A classic hot dog with your choice of toppings
- Chiddy Dog$7.00
Hot dog, topped with steak, red onions, jalapeños, and melted cheese whiz
- Chili Cheese Dog$7.00
Hot dog topped with our homemade chili and melted cheese whiz
- Pigs N' Whiz$7.00
A hot dog topped with cheese whiz and bacon
- Chi Town$7.00
Hot dog topped with mustard, relish, raw onions, tomatoes, pickles, and banana peppers
- Jersey Ripper$5.00
Deep fried hot dog topped with spicy brown mustard and sauerkraut
Sweet Treats
- Banana Nutella Empanada$5.00
Bananas and Nutella in an empanada topped with powdered sugar
- Peanut Butter Cup Empanada$5.00
Chocolate and peanut butter melted in an empanada topped with powdered sugar.
- Apple Pie Empanada$5.00
Candied apples in an empanada topped with caramel and powdered sugar
- Brownie$5.00
This one needs no explination.
Wraps, Salads, and Vegetarian Options
- The Skinny Chicken$12.00
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, melted cheddar cheese in a warm wrap
- The Very Veggie$12.00
Sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, and melted American cheese in a warm wrap.
- The Meatless Cheesesteak$17.00
Plant-based cheesesteak, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, provolone and cheese whiz.
- The Falafel Sandwich$10.00+
Falafel topped with lettuce, tomato, and our homemade cilantro lime aioli
- The Cheesesteak Salad$11.00
Steak or chicken, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and cheese over a bed of hand shredded romain lettuce.
- The Mac Salad$11.00
Steak, melted cheddar cheese, pickles, raw onions, tomatoes and Russian Dressing.
- The Taco Salad$11.00
Seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, sour cream, chipotle, and melted cheddar cheese on a bed of hand shredded romain