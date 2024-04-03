Featured Items

BURRITOS

Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Choice of 1 Protein

NAKED BURRITO (BOWL)

(NAKED BURRITO) Choice of 1 protein. Rice, beans, cheese and pico

TACOS

1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla with choice of 1 protein. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.

GUEROS TACOS (CRUNCHY)

1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico and a choice of 1 protein

QUESADILLA

Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce and 1 choice of protein.

ENCHILADAS

3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream and a choice of 1 protein. Sides of : rice, refried beans

TACO PLATE

3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas choice of filling + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish

TACO SALAD

Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada

TORTA

Choice of 1 protein, rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo

TOSTADA

Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado, tomatillos. 1 protein

