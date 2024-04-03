Chilacates 561 - Cambridge
FOOD MENU*
BURRITOS
- AL PASTOR BURRITO$9.99+
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Thin cut slices of roasted pork marinated in annatto and pinapple
- BIRRIA BURRITO$11.99+
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico.
- CARNE ASADA BURRITO$11.99+
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Grilled steak
- CARNITAS BURRITO$9.99+
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico.
- CHICKEN TINGA BURRITO$9.99+
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Shredded Chicken & onions simmered in spicy chipotle sauce
- GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO$9.99+
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Pollo a la parrilla
- GRILLED FISH BURRITO$11.99+
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Pescado (seasonal)
- GRILLED SHRIMP BURRITO$11.99+
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Camarones a la parrilla
- LENGUA BURRITO$9.99+
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Beef tongue
- PAPAS CON CHORIZO BURRITO$9.99+
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Potatoes & Mexican chorizo comes with pico
- PORK EN CHILE VERDE BURRITO$9.99+
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Pork simmered in salsa verde
- VEGGIES BURRITO$9.99+
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico.
- GROUND BEEF BURRITO$12.99
- NO MEAT BURRITO$9.99+
NAKED BURRITO (BOWL)
- AL PASTOR BOWL$10.99
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
- BIRRIA BOWL$12.99
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
- CARNE ASADA BOWL$11.98
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
- CARNITAS BOWL$10.99
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
- CHICKEN TINGA BOWL$10.99
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
- GRILLED CHICKEN BOWL$10.99
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
- GRILLED FISH BOWL$12.99
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
- GRILLED SHRIMP BOWL$12.99
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
- LENGUA BOWL$10.99
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
- PAPAS CON CHORIZO BOWL$10.99
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
- PORK EN CHILE VERDE BOWL$10.99
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
- VEGGIES BOWL$10.99
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
- GROUND BEEF BOWL$11.98
- NO MEAT BOWL$10.99
TACOS
- AL PASTOR TACO$4.99
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro, pico de pineapple and radish.Thin cut slices of roasted pork marinated in annatto and pineapple
- BIRRIA TACOS COMBO$16.99
3 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro, melted cheese and broth.
- CARNE ASADA TACO$5.99
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.Grilled steak
- CARNITAS TACO$4.99
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.
- CHICKEN TINGA TACO$4.99
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.Shredded chicken and onions simmered in spicy chipotle sauce
- GRILLED CHICKEN TACO$4.99
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.Pollo a la parrilla
- GRILLED FISH TACO$5.99
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro, pineapple, chipotle mayo and radish. Pescado (seasonal)
- GRILLED SHRIMP TACO$5.99
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish. Camarones a la parrilla
- LENGUA TACO$4.99
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla . Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.Beef tongue
- PAPAS CON CHORIZO TACO$4.99
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish and pico.Potatoes and Mexican chorizo comes with pico
- PORK EN CHILE VERDE TACO$4.99
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.Simmer in salsa verde
- VEGGIES TACO$4.99
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.
- GROUND BEEF TACO$5.99
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.
- BLACK BEANS TACOS$4.99
- BIRRIA TACOS$4.99
GUEROS TACOS (CRUNCHY)
- AL PASTOR GUERO TACO$4.99
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Thin cut slices of roasted pork marinated in annatto and pineapple
- CARNITAS GUERO TACO$4.99
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.
- CARNE ASADA GUERO TACO$5.99
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Grilled steak
- CHICKEN TINGA GUERO TACO$4.99
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Shredded chicken and onions simmered in spicy chipotle sauce
- GRILLED CHICKEN GUERO TACO$4.99
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Pollo a la parrilla
- GRILLED FISH GUERO TACO$5.99
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Pescado (seasonal)
- GRILLED SHRIMP GUERO TACO$5.99
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Camarones a la parrilla
- GROUND BEEF GUERO TACO$4.99
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico., lettuce, sour cream and cheese
- LENGUA GUERO TACO$4.99
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Beef tongue
- PAPAS CON CHORIZO GUERO TACO$4.99
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Potatoes and Mexican chorizo comes with pico
- PORK EN CHILE VERDE GUERO TACO$4.99
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Simmer in salsa verde
- VEGGIES GUERO TACO$4.99
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese
- BIRRIA GUERO TACO$5.99
QUESADILLA
- CHEESE QUESADILLA$12.99+
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
- AL PASTOR QUESADILLA$12.99+
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
- BIRRIA QUESADILLA$14.99+
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
- CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA$14.99+
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
- CARNITAS QUESADILLA$12.99+
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
- CHICKEN TINGA QUESADILLA$12.99+
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
- GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA$12.99+
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
- GRILLED FISH QUESADILLA$14.99+
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
- GRILLED SHRIMP QUESADILLA$14.99+
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
- LENGUA QUESADILLA$12.99+
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
- PAPAS CON CHORIZO QUESADILLA$12.99+
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
- PORK EN CHILE VERDE QUESADILLA$12.99+
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
- VEGGIES QUESADILLA$12.99+
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
- QUESABIRRIA$16.00
- GROUND BEEF QUESADILLA$13.99
ENCHILADAS
- ENCHILADA TRIO$14.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
- AL PASTOR ENCHILADA$14.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
- BIRRIA ENCHILADAS$16.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
- CARNE ASADA ENCHILADAS$16.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
- CARNITAS ENCHILADAS$14.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
- CHICKEN TINGA ENCHILADA$14.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
- GRILLED CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$14.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
- GRILLED FISH ENCHILADAS$16.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
- GRILLED SHRIMP ENCHILADAS$16.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
- LENGUA ENCHILADAS$14.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
- PAPAS CON CHORIZO ENCHILADA$14.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
- PORK EN CHILE VERDE ENCHILADAS$14.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
- VEGGIES ENCHILADAS$14.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
- GROUND BEEF ENCHILADAS$14.99
TACO PLATE
- AL PASTOR TACO PLATE$14.99
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
- BIRRIA TACO PLATE$16.99
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
- CARNE ASADA TACO PLATE$16.99
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
- CARNITAS TACO PLATE$14.99
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
- CHICKEN TINGA TACO PLATE$14.99
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
- GRILLED CHICKEN TACO PLATE$14.99
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
- GRILLED FISH TACO PLATE$16.99
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
- GRILLED SHRIMP TACO PLATE$16.99
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
- LENGUA TACO PLATE$14.99
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
- PAPAS CON CHORIZO TACO PLATE$14.99
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
- PORK EN CHILE VERDE TACO PLATE$14.99
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
- VEGGIES TACO PLATE$14.99
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
- NO MEAT TACO PLATE$14.99
- GROUND BEEF TACO PLATE$14.99
TACO SALAD
- MEATLESS TACO SALAD$8.99
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
- AL PASTOR TACO SALAD$11.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
- BIRRIA TACO SALAD$13.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
- CARNE ASADA TACO SALAD$13.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
- CARNITAS TACO SALAD$11.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
- CHICKEN TINGA TACO SALAD$11.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
- GRILLED CHICKEN TACO SALAD$11.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
- GRILLED FISH TACO SALAD$12.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
- GRILLED SHRIMP TACO SALAD$12.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
- LENGUA TACO SALAD$11.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
- PAPAS CON CHORIZO TACO SALAD$11.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
- PORK EN CHILE VERDE TACO SALAD$11.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
- VEGGIES TACO SALAD$11.49
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
- GROUND BEEF TACO SALAD$11.49
TORTA
- AL PASTOR TORTA$12.99
Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo
- CARNE ASADA TORTA$14.99
Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo
- CARNITAS TORTA$12.99
Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo
- CHICKEN TINGA TORTA$12.99
Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo
- GRILLED CHICKEN TORTA$12.99
Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo
- GRILLED FISH TORTA$14.99
Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo
- GRILLED SHRIMP TORTA$14.99
Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo
- LENGUA TORTA$12.99
Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo
- PAPAS CON CHORIZO TORTA$12.99
Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo
- PORK EN CHILE VERDE TORTA$12.99
Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo
- VEGGIES TORTA$12.99
Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo
- BIRRIA TORTA$14.99
- GROUND BEEF TORTA$12.99
TOSTADA
- AL PASTOR TOSTADA$6.99
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
- BIRRIA TOSTADA$7.98
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
- CARNE ASADA TOSTADA$7.98
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
- CARNITAS TOSTADA$6.99
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
- CHICKEN TINGA TOSTADA$6.99
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
- GRILLED CHICKEN TOSTADA$6.99
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
- GRILLED FISH TOSTADA$7.98
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
- GRILLED SHRIMP TOSTADA$7.98
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
- LENGUA TOSTADA$6.99
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
- PAPAS CON CHORIZO TOSTADA$6.99
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
- PORK EN CHILE VERDE TOSTADA$6.99
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
- VEGGIES TOSTADA$6.99
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
- NO MEAT TOSTADA$6.99
- GROUND BEEF TOSTADA$6.99
SIDES
- RICE 12 OZ$4.99
- BLACK BEANS 12 OZ$4.99
- REFRIED BEANS 12 OZ$4.99
- RICE & BLACK BEANS 12 OZ$4.99
- RICE & REFRIED BEANS 12 OZ$4.99
- CHEESE$1.50
- GUACAMOLE$2.00+
- SOUR CREAM$1.50+
- 4 onz LETTUCE$0.99
- PICO DE GALLO$1.50+
- PICO DE PIÑA$1.50+
- SALSA$3.00+
- CHIPOTLE MAYO$0.99
- CHIPS$3.99
- TAMALES$5.99
Tamales of your choice that come with a side of pico (2oz)
- ELOTES$5.99
Corn comes with mayo, cotija cheese, and chili powder.
- CHURROS$5.99
- CHIPS & GUAC (4oz)$7.50
- CHIPS & SALSA (4oz)$6.49
- SOFT HANDMADE CORN TORTILLA$0.90
- MADUROS$5.50
- 12oz REG MEAT$8.00
- 12oz PREMIUM MEAT$10.00
BRUNCH MENU (3PO)
BRUNCH (Deep Copy)
- BURRITO RANCHERO$11.69
Rice, Beans, scrambled eggs, salsa ranchera, cheese
- TACOS DE HUEVOS$5.20
Scrambled eggs with tomato, white onion. Grilled tortillas and cheese
- TORTA DE DESAYUNO$14.29
Re-fried beans, fried egg, cheese, pico, avocado, choice of ham or bacon
- SINCRONIZADA "QUESADILLA"$11.69
Scrambled eggs, ham and cheese w / chipotle mayo
- CHILAQUILES$12.99
Two tostadas w / fried eggs, salsa verde on one and salsa roja on the other. Served with a side of re-fried beans avocado and queso fresco