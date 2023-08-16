Chilacates Mass Ave Cambridge
FOOD MENU
BURRITOS
AL PASTOR BURRITO
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Thin cut slices of roasted pork marinated in annatto and pinapple
BIRRIA BURRITO
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico.
CARNE ASADA BURRITO
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Grilled steak
CARNITAS BURRITO
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico.
CHICKEN TINGA BURRITO
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Shredded Chicken & onions simmered in spicy chipotle sauce
GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Pollo a la parrilla
GRILLED FISH BURRITO
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Pescado (seasonal)
GRILLED SHRIMP BURRITO
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Camarones a la parrilla
LENGUA BURRITO
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Beef tongue
PAPAS CON CHORIZO BURRITO
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Potatoes & Mexican chorizo comes with pico
PORK EN CHILE VERDE BURRITO
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Pork simmered in salsa verde
VEGGIES BURRITO
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico.
NO PROTEIN BURRITO
ground beef
NAKED BURRITO (BOWL)
AL PASTOR BOWL
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
BIRRIA BOWL
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
CARNE ASADA BOWL
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
CARNITAS BOWL
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
CHICKEN TINGA BOWL
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
GRILLED CHICKEN BOWL
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
GRILLED FISH BOWL
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
GRILLED SHRIMP BOWL
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
LENGUA BOWL
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
PAPAS CON CHORIZO BOWL
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
PORK EN CHILE VERDE BOWL
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
VEGGIES BOWL
Rice, beans, cheese and pico
NO MEAT BOWL
ground beef
TACOS
AL PASTOR TACO
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro, pico de pineapple and radish.Thin cut slices of roasted pork marinated in annatto and pineapple
BIRRIA TACOS COMBO
3 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro, melted cheese and broth.
CARNE ASADA TACO
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.Grilled steak
CARNITAS TACO
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.
CHICKEN TINGA TACO
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.Shredded chicken and onions simmered in spicy chipotle sauce
GRILLED CHICKEN TACO
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.Pollo a la parrilla
GRILLED FISH TACO
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro, pineapple, chipotle mayo and radish. Pescado (seasonal)
GRILLED SHRIMP TACO
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish. Camarones a la parrilla
LENGUA TACO
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla . Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.Beef tongue
PAPAS CON CHORIZO TACO
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish and pico.Potatoes and Mexican chorizo comes with pico
PORK EN CHILE VERDE TACO
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.Simmer in salsa verde
VEGGIES TACO
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.
GROUND BEEF TACO
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.
BIRRIA TACOS COMBO (Copy)
3 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro, melted cheese and broth.
BIRRIA TACOS COMBO (Copy) (Copy)
3 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro, melted cheese and broth.
GUEROS TACOS (CRUNCHY)
AL PASTOR GUERO TACO
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Thin cut slices of roasted pork marinated in annatto and pineapple
CARNITAS GUERO TACO
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.
CARNE ASADA GUERO TACO
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Grilled steak
CHICKEN TINGA GUERO TACO
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Shredded chicken and onions simmered in spicy chipotle sauce
GRILLED CHICKEN GUERO TACO
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Pollo a la parrilla
GRILLED FISH GUERO TACO
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Pescado (seasonal)
GRILLED SHRIMP GUERO TACO
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Camarones a la parrilla
GROUND BEEF GUERO TACO
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico., lettuce, sour cream and cheese
LENGUA GUERO TACO
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Beef tongue
PAPAS CON CHORIZO GUERO TACO
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Potatoes and Mexican chorizo comes with pico
PORK EN CHILE VERDE GUERO TACO
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Simmer in salsa verde
VEGGIES GUERO TACO
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese
QUESADILLA
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
AL PASTOR QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
BIRRIA QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
CARNITAS QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
CHICKEN TINGA QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
GRILLED FISH QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
GRILLED SHRIMP QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
LENGUA QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
PAPAS CON CHORIZO QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
PORK EN CHILE VERDE QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
VEGGIES QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
Quesabirria
ENCHILADAS
ENCHILADA TRIO
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
AL PASTOR ENCHILADA
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
BIRRIA ENCHILADAS
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
CARNE ASADA ENCHILADAS
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
CARNITAS ENCHILADAS
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
CHICKEN TINGA ENCHILADA
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
GRILLED CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
GRILLED FISH ENCHILADAS
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
GRILLED SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
LENGUA ENCHILADAS
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
PAPAS CON CHORIZO ENCHILADA
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
PORK EN CHILE VERDE ENCHILADAS
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
VEGGIES ENCHILADAS
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
CHEESE ENCHILADAS
TACO PLATE
AL PASTOR TACO PLATE
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
BIRRIA TACO PLATE
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
CARNE ASADA TACO PLATE
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
CARNITAS TACO PLATE
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
CHICKEN TINGA TACO PLATE
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
GRILLED CHICKEN TACO PLATE
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
GRILLED FISH TACO PLATE
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
GRILLED SHRIMP TACO PLATE
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
LENGUA TACO PLATE
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
PAPAS CON CHORIZO TACO PLATE
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
PORK EN CHILE VERDE TACO PLATE
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
VEGGIES TACO PLATE
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
TACO SALAD
MEATLESS TACO SALAD
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
AL PASTOR TACO SALAD
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
BIRRIA TACO SALAD
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
CARNE ASADA TACO SALAD
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
CARNITAS TACO SALAD
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
CHICKEN TINGA TACO SALAD
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
GRILLED CHICKEN TACO SALAD
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
GRILLED FISH TACO SALAD
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
GRILLED SHRIMP TACO SALAD
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
LENGUA TACO SALAD
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
PAPAS CON CHORIZO TACO SALAD
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
PORK EN CHILE VERDE TACO SALAD
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
VEGGIES TACO SALAD
Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada
TORTA
AL PASTOR TORTA
Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo
CARNE ASADA TORTA
Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo
CARNITAS TORTA
Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo
CHICKEN TINGA TORTA
Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo
GRILLED CHICKEN TORTA
Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo
GRILLED FISH TORTA
Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo
GRILLED SHRIMP TORTA
Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo
LENGUA TORTA
Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo
PAPAS CON CHORIZO TORTA
Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo
PORK EN CHILE VERDE TORTA
Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo
VEGGIES TORTA
Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo
TOSTADA
AL PASTOR TOSTADA
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
BIRRIA TOSTADA
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
CARNE ASADA TOSTADA
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
CARNITAS TOSTADA
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
CHICKEN TINGA TOSTADA
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
GRILLED CHICKEN TOSTADA
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
GRILLED FISH TOSTADA
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
GRILLED SHRIMP TOSTADA
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
LENGUA TOSTADA
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
PAPAS CON CHORIZO TOSTADA
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
PORK EN CHILE VERDE TOSTADA
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
VEGGIES TOSTADA
Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.
SIDES
RICE 12 OZ
BEANS 12 OZ
REFRIED BEANS 12 OZ
RICE & BEANS 12 OZ
RICE & REFRIED BEANS 12 OZ
CHEESE
GUACAMOLE
SOUR CREAM
4 onz LETTUCE
PICO DE GALLO
PICO DE PIÑA
SALSA
CHIPOTLE MAYO
CHIPS
TAMALES
Tamales of your choice that come with a side of pico (2oz)
ELOTES
Corn comes with mayo, cotija cheese, and chili powder.