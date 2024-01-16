ChilaKillers 8750 Penrose Ln Stall 3
Chilaquiles
- Chilaquiles Large
Mexican Favorite Choice of meat, choice of salsa, corn chips, white cheddar cheese, coleslaw, grilled onions & peppers, refried black beans, pickled onion and carrots, sour cream.$12.00
- Chilaquiles Small
Mexican Favorite Choice of meat, corn chips, white cheese, green peppers, grilled onions, black beans, choice of salsa, pickled onion and carrots, sour cream.$10.00
Drinks
Tacos
Nachos
Tortas
Street Corn
Tamal
Flautas
Quesadilla
Desserts
- Arroz con leche
White rice, milk mix, orange peeling, flavor spices.$4.50
- Churros (4 pcs)
Powder sugar and cinnamon, fruit cocktail, choice of sauce$6.00
- Churros with Souvenir mug (4 Pcs)
Choice of sauce, souvenir mug included$25.00
- Tres leches cake
Super moist sponge cake, tres leches mix, cinnamon frosting.$5.50OUT OF STOCK
Paletas / Popsicles
