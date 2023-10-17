Appetizers

Guacamole
$6.45

With queso fresco and homemade corn tortilla chips

Cheese Dip
$4.35

Our delicious made-from-scratch cheese dip with a touch of bell pepper and jalapeño

Chilangos Dip
$6.25

Cheese dip with made in house chorizo

Papas Locas
$8.75

French fries, cheese sauce, homemade chorizo, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and queso fresco

Nachos
$9.25

With refried beans, cheese sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce, and pico de gallo

Esquites
$6.45

Mexican street food snack made of slow-cooked corn kernels served with mayo, queso fresco, lime, salt, and a touch of chili powder

Gringa
$6.25

Made with flour tortilla, Oaxaca cheese, and pineapple pork, served with pico de gallo and guacamole

Salads

Ensalada De La Casa
$6.45

Lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, and bell pepper

Ensalada Guacamole
$8.99

Lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and bell pepper

New Ensalada César
$8.99

Romanie, Caesar dressing made in house, Parmesan cheese, and butter croutons

Antojitos

Tamales
$2.99

Homemade tamales filled with: chicken and red sauce, chicken, and green sauce, chicken and mole or cheese with rajas

Tacos Dorados
$10.45

Fried chicken tacos, served with lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco. (Order of 4)

Sope
$7.35

Tradicional Mexican masa-based dish topped with refried beans, any meat of your choice, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco

Huarache
$8.45

Long sandal shaped fired bean masa base topped with refried beans, any meat of your choice along with red or green sauce, chopped onion, and queso fresco

Fajitas
$16.50

Meat of your choice* with bell pepper, onion, and tomato, served with rice, beans and flour or corn tortillas

Enchiladas
$13.25

The chilanga's classic, corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken, in green and/or red sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco, served with rice and beans. (Order of 4)

Tortas

Tortas Clasicas
$15.35

Pastor, chicken, beef steak, chili pork steak, scrambled eggs with chorizo, ham or sausage

Special Tortas
$17.45

Burritos & Chimichanga

Classic Burrito
$10.24

Flour tortilla filled with Mexican-style rice, beans, queso fresco, and any meat of your choice

Burrito Especial
$12.35

Flour tortilla filled with Mexican-style rice, beans, Oaxaca cheese, and any meat of your choice, topped with sour cream, queso fresco, and lettuce

Burrito Norteño
$11.99

Filled with beef steak, caramelized onion, queso fresco, and beans, served with guacamole

Burrito Brooklyn
$11.99

Filled with Mexican-style rice, beans, shredded chicken, chorizo, and queso fresco

Burrito Campechano
$11.99

Filled with Mexican-style rice, beans, beef steak, chorizo, pico de gallo, and queso fresco

Chimichanga
$11.99

The queen of the house. Fried flour tortilla filled with any meat of your choice and Mexican-style rice, topped with our cheese sauce, lettuce, and pico de gallo

Burrito No Meat
$9.89

Tacos & Quesadillas

Taco Regular
$3.10

Beef steak, or chicken, or pastor, or spicy pork steak, or house made chorizo

Taco Especial
$3.45

Beef tongue, beef chitterlings, shrimp, campechanos (beef steak and chorizo), and ribeye

Hard Shell Taco
$2.99

Our homemade stew of grounded meat, potato, and tomato, served with lettuce, queso fresco, and tomato

Taco De Pescado
$3.75

Fried fish filet tacos on flour tortilla, served with lettuce and pico de gallo

Quesadilla
$11.45

Flour tortilla filled with Oaxaca cheese and any meat of your choice. Served with sour cream and guacamole

Quesadilla No Meat
$9.89

Vegetariano

Platillo De Vegetales
$10.45

Grilled broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, zucchini, asparagus, bell peppers and onion, served with rice, salad, and flour or corn tortillas

Vegetarian Burrito
$8.45

Grilled veggies burrito with rice and beans, served with tomato and avocado

Platillos

Chilaquiles
$9.45

With green sauce or red sauce with a slight spicy touch, served with cream, fresh cheese, and onion

Carne Enchilada
$16.45

11 oz of pork steak marinated in our mixed chilies adobo, served with rice, beans, and flour or corn tortillas

Ribeye
$18.99

8 oz of ribeye served with rice, beans, salad, grilled onion, and flour or corn tortillas

Milanesa De Res
$14.75

Country fried veal or chicken milanese, served with French fries, rice, salad, and flour or corn tortillas

Milanesa De Pollo
$14.75

Country fried veal or chicken milanese, served with French fries, rice, salad, and flour or corn tortillas

Alambre
$19.45

The meat of your choice (chicken, beef or shrimp) cocked with ham, bacon, mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, and Oaxaca cheese. Served with rice, beans, and flour or corn tortillas

Viva México
$21.45

8 oz of ribeye, homemade chorizo, and shrimps, served with pico de gallo, avocado, rice, queso fresco, and flour or corn tortillas

Camarones a La Diabla
$19.45

Shrimps cooked with our chili cream sauce, served with rice, salad, and flour or corn tortillas

Camarones Al Ajillo
$17.35

Slow-cooked shrimp with butter, garlic, guajillo chili, and white wine. Served with rice, salad, and flour or corn tortillas

Mojarra Frita
$21.45

Mexican tilapia with garlic, lime, and butter, served with salad, rice, and avocado

Drinks

Homemade Fresh Water
$3.25
Milkshakes
$3.45
Mexican Sodas
$3.25
Fountain Sodas
$2.85
Bottled Water
$1.45
Boing Gde
$4.49
Boing Kids
$1.99
Can of soda
$1.99
Powerade
$2.49
Mexican Coffee
$3.00
White Milk Gde
$3.25
White Milk Sm
$2.10
Refil
$0.50

Desserts

Flan
$4.89
Churros
$3.25
Fried Ice Cream
$5.89

Side Orders

Pico De Gallo
$2.45
Rice
$2.00
Grilled Spicy Peppers (Chiles toreados)
$2.45
Queso Fresco
$2.45
Beans
$2.00
Sour Cream
$0.99
Tortillas
$0.99
Lime
$1.45
Jalapeños
$0.99
Lettuce
$0.99
Mayo
$1.49
Tomatoe
$1.00
Avocado
$2.89
French Fries
$3.99
Chips & Salsa Sm
$3.45
Chips & Salsa Med
$5.89
Chips & Salsa Gde
$11.99

Lunch Specials

Lunch Fajitas
$8.97
Mini Burrito
$7.89
Lunch Enchiladas
$8.74
Lunch Quesadilla
$7.50

Combos

Combo 1, Tacos
$11.35
Combo Garnachita
$12.35
Combo5, Tamales
$11.35
Combo3, 2 Ench, 1 Tamal
$10.99

Kids

Chicken Fingers
$6.89
Kids cheese Quesadilla
$4.85
Kids Quesadilla with chicken
$5.85
Salchipulpos
$5.85

Mexican Lunch

Huevos Con Chorizo
$12.49
Huevos a la Mexicana
$12.49
Huevos c Jamon
$12.49
Huevos Rancheros
$12.49