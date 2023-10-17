Chilango's Authentic Mexican 56 N Broad St
Appetizers
With queso fresco and homemade corn tortilla chips
Our delicious made-from-scratch cheese dip with a touch of bell pepper and jalapeño
Cheese dip with made in house chorizo
French fries, cheese sauce, homemade chorizo, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and queso fresco
With refried beans, cheese sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce, and pico de gallo
Mexican street food snack made of slow-cooked corn kernels served with mayo, queso fresco, lime, salt, and a touch of chili powder
Made with flour tortilla, Oaxaca cheese, and pineapple pork, served with pico de gallo and guacamole
Salads
Antojitos
Homemade tamales filled with: chicken and red sauce, chicken, and green sauce, chicken and mole or cheese with rajas
Fried chicken tacos, served with lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco. (Order of 4)
Tradicional Mexican masa-based dish topped with refried beans, any meat of your choice, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco
Long sandal shaped fired bean masa base topped with refried beans, any meat of your choice along with red or green sauce, chopped onion, and queso fresco
Meat of your choice* with bell pepper, onion, and tomato, served with rice, beans and flour or corn tortillas
The chilanga's classic, corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken, in green and/or red sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco, served with rice and beans. (Order of 4)
Tortas
Burritos & Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with Mexican-style rice, beans, queso fresco, and any meat of your choice
Flour tortilla filled with Mexican-style rice, beans, Oaxaca cheese, and any meat of your choice, topped with sour cream, queso fresco, and lettuce
Filled with beef steak, caramelized onion, queso fresco, and beans, served with guacamole
Filled with Mexican-style rice, beans, shredded chicken, chorizo, and queso fresco
Filled with Mexican-style rice, beans, beef steak, chorizo, pico de gallo, and queso fresco
The queen of the house. Fried flour tortilla filled with any meat of your choice and Mexican-style rice, topped with our cheese sauce, lettuce, and pico de gallo
Tacos & Quesadillas
Beef steak, or chicken, or pastor, or spicy pork steak, or house made chorizo
Beef tongue, beef chitterlings, shrimp, campechanos (beef steak and chorizo), and ribeye
Our homemade stew of grounded meat, potato, and tomato, served with lettuce, queso fresco, and tomato
Fried fish filet tacos on flour tortilla, served with lettuce and pico de gallo
Flour tortilla filled with Oaxaca cheese and any meat of your choice. Served with sour cream and guacamole
Vegetariano
Platillos
With green sauce or red sauce with a slight spicy touch, served with cream, fresh cheese, and onion
11 oz of pork steak marinated in our mixed chilies adobo, served with rice, beans, and flour or corn tortillas
8 oz of ribeye served with rice, beans, salad, grilled onion, and flour or corn tortillas
Country fried veal or chicken milanese, served with French fries, rice, salad, and flour or corn tortillas
Country fried veal or chicken milanese, served with French fries, rice, salad, and flour or corn tortillas
The meat of your choice (chicken, beef or shrimp) cocked with ham, bacon, mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, and Oaxaca cheese. Served with rice, beans, and flour or corn tortillas
8 oz of ribeye, homemade chorizo, and shrimps, served with pico de gallo, avocado, rice, queso fresco, and flour or corn tortillas
Shrimps cooked with our chili cream sauce, served with rice, salad, and flour or corn tortillas
Slow-cooked shrimp with butter, garlic, guajillo chili, and white wine. Served with rice, salad, and flour or corn tortillas
Mexican tilapia with garlic, lime, and butter, served with salad, rice, and avocado