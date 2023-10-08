ChileLimonFusion

Dips al toque

Leche de Tigre Shot

$6.00+

The Juices from the maceration of Ceviche is called tiger's Milk

Esquites

$14.00

Elotes

$6.00

Vallarta Fish Dip

$6.00+

Citrus and Spicy fish dip, mix with onion, cilantro, Mexican Peppers served with Tostadas Chips

Pico de Gallo

$6.00+

Fresh Tomato, Red onion, Cilantro, Serrano Pepper, Lime Juice and Salt

Guacamole

$6.00+

Our Guacamole made Fresh with Mexican Hass Avocado, Red Onion, Habanero Pepper, Cilantro, Fresh Lime Juice and Salt

Cevitostada

Half Portion Shrimp Ceviche

$14.00

Clasic Peruvian Ceviche Served over a crispy Mexican tostada Half Portion = One Tostada

Half Portion Fish Ceviche

$10.00

Clasic Peruvian Ceviche Served over a crspy Mexican tostada Half Potrtion = One Tostada

Half Portion Mix Ceviche

$12.00

Clasic Peruvian Ceviche Shrimp & Fish Served over a crispy Mexican tostada Half portion = one tostada

Full Portion Shrimp Ceviche

$18.00

Clasic Peruvian Ceviche Served over a crspy Mexican tostada Full Portion = two tostadas

Full Portion Fish Ceviche

$14.00

Clasic Peruvian Ceviche Served over a crspy Mexican tostada Full Portion = two tostadas

Full Portion Mix Ceviche

$16.00

Clasic Peruvian Ceviche Shrimp & Fish Served over a crspy Mexican tostada Full Portion = two tostadas

Causa Acevichada

$18.00

Our Chile Limon Fusion Causa Acevichada is a Peruvian dish made of layers of mashed, Crab Meat in a chipotle sauce, potato and filled wit classic fish ceviche

Leche de Tigre Power

$16.00

Leche de Tigre Power it is a tasty mixture of fish, lime, red onion, Cancha, Choclo "white corn" and chili that combine to create a unique liquid

Tacos Cholos

Our Tacos are authentic street tacos in Mexico, but with Peruvian fusions, remembering and without losing the essence of the two culinary cultures.

Taco Birria

$18.00

Is a meat stew for 10hrs, served with a soup on the side, handmade corn tortilla, cheese, shrered meat,

Taco Churrasco Anticuchero

$16.00

Fresh handmade corn Tortilla, Grilled Churrasco, Fresh Corn Tortilla, Black Beans, Onion/cilantro, huancaina sauce

Taco Chicken Anticuchero

$14.00

Fresh handmade corn Tortilla,Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Onion/cilantro, huancaina sauce

Taco Cochinita Pibil

$14.00

Fresh handmade corn Torttilla, Shrered Pork in a Yucatan Spices and rocoto pepper

Taco Pork Belly

$14.00

Fresh handmade corn tortilla, Porkbelly, Mexican sauce, onion/cilantro

Taco Vegetables

$12.00

Fresh handmade tortilla filled with Carrots, Red & Green Cabage, Onion/cilanttro, Nopales, Alfalfa and cilantro cream

Tacos Mix

$16.00

Choice 3 tacos of your favorite

Taco Chapulin Unidad

$8.00

Fresh handmade Corn Tortilla, Fresh Guacamole with Toasted spicy Grasshoppers

Tacos Chapulines

$19.00

Fresh handmade Corn Tortilla, Fresh Guacamole with Toasted spicy Grasshoppers

Taco Aji de Gallina

$16.00

Fresh handmade corn tortilla, shrered creamy chicken in aji amarillo sauce, parmesan cheese, habanero olives, nuts

Quesadillas

Q.Cheese

$10.00

Cheese and More Cheese

Q. Chicken

$14.00

Cheese Chicken, Onion/cilantro, Huancaina Sauce, and Chiups

Q. Churrasco

$16.00

Cheese Churrasco (steak), Onion/cilantro, Huancaina sauce and chips

Q. Veggies

$12.00

Cheese, Carrots, Red Cabage, Green Cabage, Onion/cilanttro, Nopales, Alfalfa, cilantro cream

Q. Cochinita

$14.00

Cheese, Cochinta and Pickles red onions, oregano

Q. Mixta

$18.00

cheese and your 2 choice of meat, cilantro/onion, huancaina

Quesabirria

$18.00

Is a meat stew for 10hrs, served with a soup on the side, handmade corn tortilla, cheese, shrered meat,

Tostadas X2

Tostada Chicken Anticuchero (Grilled)

$14.00

Tostada Churrasco Anticuchero (Steak)

$16.00

Tostada Cochinita Pibil (Pulled Pork)

$14.00

Tostada Mix

$16.00

Tostada Vegetable

$12.00

Burritos

Burrito Chicken

$14.00

Flour Tortilla, Chicken, Black bean, withe rice, onion/cilantro, huancaina sauce

Burrito Churrasco

$16.00

Flour Tortilla, Churrasco, Black bean, withe rice, onion/cilantro, huancaina sauce

Burrito Cochinita

$16.00

Flour Tortilla, Cochinita, Black bean, withe rice, red pickles onion and oregano

Burrito Veggies

$14.00

flour tortilla, rice, beans, Carrots, Red Cabage, Green Cabage, Onion/cilanttro, Nopales, Alfalfa, cilantro cream

Burrito Mix

$22.00

Flour Torttilla, combinations of two meats, black beans, white rice, onion/cilantro and sauce

Burrito Don Chingon

$32.00

The largest combination you will find wrapped in a flour tortilla with PorkBelly, Churrasco, Chicken, Cochinita Pibil, black beans, rice, lettuce and sauces

Bowls

Bowl Chicken

$14.00

Flour Tortilla, Chicken, Black bean, withe rice, onion/cilantro, huancaina sauce

Bowl Churrasco

$16.00

Flour Tortilla, Churrasco, Black bean, withe rice, onion/cilantro, huancaina sauce

Bowl Cochinita

$16.00

Flour Tortilla, Cochinita, Black bean, withe rice, red pickles onion and oregano

Bowl Veggies

$14.00

flour tortilla, rice, beans, Carrots, Red Cabage, Green Cabage, Onion/cilanttro, Nopales, Alfalfa, cilantro cream

Bowl Mix

$22.00

Flour Torttilla, combinations of two meats, black beans, white rice, onion/cilantro and sauce

Bowl Don Chingon

$32.00

The largest combination you will find wrapped in a flour tortilla with PorkBelly, Churrasco, Chicken, Cochinita Pibil, black beans, rice, lettuce and sauces

Tostanacho

T.nacho Churrasco Anticuchero

$16.00

Mexican Crispy Tostada, Churrasco, onion/cilantro, Black Beans, cheese, huancaina sauce

T.nacho Ckicken Anticuchero

$14.00

Mexican Crispy Tostada, Chicken, onion/cilantro, Black Beans, cheese, huancaina sauce

T.nacho Cochinita Pibil

$16.00

Mexican crispy tostada, Black beans, cheese, pickle red onion, oregano

T.nacho Mix

$18.00

Mexican Crispy Tostada and 2 choice of meat

T.nacho only cheese/beans

$11.00

Mexican Crispy Tostada, Black beans, cheese

Morisqueta

M. Mixta

$18.00

White Rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Cottija, Salsa, cilantro/onion

M. Cochinita Pibil

$14.00

White Rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Cottija, Salsa, cilantro/onion

M. Churrasco Anticuchero

$16.00

White Rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Cottija, Salsa, cilantro/onion

M. Chiccken Anticuchero

$14.00

White Rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Cottija, Salsa, cilantro/onion

ADD

Extra Spicy Sauce

$0.75

Extra Cilantro Sauce

$0.75

Extra Huancaina Sauce

$0.75

Extra Tomaillo Sauce

$0.75

Small Vallarta Dip

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Beans

$3.00

Side of Patatoes

$3.00

Side of Veggies

$4.00

Side of Cheese

$3.00

Side of Chicken

$4.00

Side of Steak

$6.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

BAR

Liquor

Buen Amigo Reposado

$10.00

Cazadores

$12.00

Hornitos Bco

$12.00

Hornitos Rep

$14.00

Hornitos Ajo

$16.00

Herradura Bco

$11.00

Herradura Rep

$12.00

Herradura Ajo

$14.00

Jose Cuervo

$10.00

Tradicional

$12.00

1800

$10.00

Don Julio Bco

$10.00

Don Julio Rep

$12.00

Don Julio Ajo

$14.00

Tres Generaciones Bco

$12.00

Tres Generaciones Rep

$14.00

Tres Generaciones Ajo

$16.00

CasaAmigos Bco

$16.00

CasaAmigos Rep

$18.00

CasaAmigos Ajo

$20.00

Patron Bco

$12.00

Patron Rep

$14.00

Patron Ajo

$16.00

Queirolo Quebranta

$12.00

Queirolo Ciruela

$10.00

Queirolo Acholado

$12.00

Intipalka / Torente

$14.00

Intipalka / Italia

$14.00

Rompe Corazon

$12.00

Akul Espadín

$16.00

Akul Tobala

$18.00

Akul Cirial

$18.00

Monte Alban

$18.00

Tiburon

$12.00

DIPLOMATICO

$14.00

FLOR DE CANA

$10.00

BACARDI 8 anos

$12.00

BACARDI

$10.00

BACARDI ANEJO

$12.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$10.00

MALIBU

$10.00

ZACAPA

$16.00

TITO'S

$10.00

STOLICHNAYA

$12.00

CIROC

$10.00

SMIRNOFF

$10.00

GREY GOOSE

$14.00

CRYSTAL PALACE

$10.00

BELVEDERE

$12.00

ABSOLUT

$10.00

KETEL ONE

$10.00

BEEFEATER

$11.00

BOMBAY DRY

$13.00

HENDRIKCKS

$16.00

TANQUERAY

$10.00

KIRLAND DRY

$10.00

SEAGRAM'S EXTRA DRY

$10.00

SEAGRAM'S 7 CROWN

$10.00

Buchanan's 12yr

$12.00

Canadian Club

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

The Glenlivet 12yr

$16.00

Southerm Confort

$10.00

Seagrams WHISKEY

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

JAMESON

$12.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE

$35.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$12.00

JOHNNIE WALKER RED

$10.00

OLD PARR

$11.00

TULLAMORE DEW

$14.00

CHIVAS REAGAL

$18.00

CHIVAS 12Y

$20.00

CHIVAS 18Y

$22.00

DEWAR'S

$11.00

DEWAR'S 12Y

$20.00

J&B

$10.00

WOODFORD RSV

$16.00

WILD TURKEY

$10.00

MAKER'S MARK

$10.00

JIM BEAN

$10.00

KNOB CREEK

$10.00

AGUARDIENTE

$10.00

CAMPARI

$10.00

COINTREAU

$10.00

TRIPLE SEC

$10.00

FERNET BRANCA

$10.00

MARTINI BLANCO

$10.00

MARTINI EXTRA DRY

$10.00

MARTINI ROSSO

$10.00

GRAND MARNIER

$10.00

JAIGERMAISTER

$10.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$12.00

Classic Mexican Cocktail with Tequila but, in ChileLimonFusion, Fresh lime juice, House Simple Syrup, One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund

Mojito

$12.00

Mexican Style Yerbabuena (Mojito) Made with Fresh Mint, Fresh Lime juice, House Simple Syrup and Rum One Drink per ID Physical ID requires Per Drink After ordering there is no refund

Paloma

$14.00

100% refreshing recipe directly from Guadalajara, Spicy and Citrus Cocktail, Grapefruit Juice, Fresh Lime Juice and a few touches of spice. One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund

Perfect Bloody Maria

$14.00

Made with Tequila and the Spicy Secret house recipe with Cricket Salt, Clamato and ChileLimonFusion Spices One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Vodka with Spicy Secret house recipe with Cricket Salt, Clamato and ChileLimonFusion Spices Made with Vodka Wine Base 24% Alc by Vol One Drink per ID Physical ID requires Per Drink After ordering there is no refund

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

There is not much to talk about with this cocktail, classic but in ChileLimonFusion Made with Rum, Tequila, Gin, & Triple Sec. One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund

Madras

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Original recipe from Puerto Vallarta with Coconut Rum, Pineapple Juice and Coconut Cream One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund

Pisco Passion Fruit Frz

$12.00

Refreshing cocktail with pisco, Passion Fruit with a lot of flavor like everything we do here at ChileLimoFusion One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Chile Limon Sour

$12.00

Old school Peruvian recipe but with our touch of ChileLimonFusion, Fresh Lime Juice, Simple Syrup with a touch of Passion Fruit. l One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund

Wine

Cabernet Savignon

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Rose

$9.00

Sparkling

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Red Sangria(Classica)

$12.00+

White Sangria(Passion Fruit )

$12.00+

Yard

Margarita Yard

$22.00+

Pina Colada Yard

$22.00+

Mojito Yard

$22.00+

Pisco Passion Fruit Yard

$22.00+

Beer Yard

$9.00+

Virgin Drinks Yard

$9.00+

Beverage

NA Bev

Mexican Coca

$6.00

Mexican Sprite

$6.00

Mexican Fanta

$6.00

Jarrito de Mandarina

$6.00

Jarrito de Pineple

$6.00

Jarrito de Lime

$6.00

Jarrito de Guava

$6.00

Jarrito de Tamarindo

$6.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

7up

$6.00

Squirt

$6.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coca Cola Can

$3.00

Coke Zero Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Inca kola Can

$3.00

Perrier

$4.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

L Blue Berry

$6.00

L Chicha Morada

$6.00

L Coconut

$6.00

L Cucumber

$6.00

L Kiwi

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Lettuce Lemonade

$6.00

Lemonade de Panela

$6.00

L Mango

L Passion Fruit

$6.00

L Peach

$6.00

L Strawberry

$6.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

V. Passion Fruit Colada

$6.00

Refill

$6.00

V. Mango Colada

$6.00

V. Strawberry Colada

$6.00

DESSERTS

COFFEES

Americano

$6.00

Capuchino

$6.00

Espresso

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Macchiatto

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

PARTY FEE

$5 p/p

$5.00

$10 p/p

$10.00