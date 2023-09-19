Chile Limon - Market Outdoor Chile Limon Market
ChileLimonFusion
Dips al toque
Cevitostada
Half Shrimp Ceviche
Clasic Peruvian Ceviche Served over a crispy Mexican tostada
Half Fish Ceviche
Clasic Peruvian Ceviche Served over a crspy Mexican tostada
Half Mix Ceviche
Clasic Peruvian Ceviche Served over a crspy Mexican tostada
Full Shrimp Ceviche
Clasic Peruvian Ceviche Served over a crspy Mexican tostada
Full Fish Ceviche
Clasic Peruvian Ceviche Served over a crspy Mexican tostada
Full Mix Ceviche
Clasic Peruvian Ceviche Served over a crspy Mexican tostada
Causa Acevichada
Potatoe, Crab Meat, Chipotle, Ceviche
Leche de Tigre Power
Leche de Tigre, Fish, Red Onion, Cancha, Corn
Tacos Cholos
Vegetables
Fresh handmade tortilla filled with Carrots, Red & Green Cabage, Onion/cilanttro, Nopales, Alfalfa and cilantro cream
Chapulin Tacos
Fresh handmade Corn Tortilla, Fresh Guacamole with Toasted spicy Grasshoppers
Chapulin Unidad
Fresh handmade Corn Tortilla, Fresh Guacamole with Toasted spicy Grasshoppers
Birria
Is a meat stew for 10hrs, served with a soup on the side, handmade corn tortilla, cheese, shrered meat,
Chicken Anticuchero
Fresh handmade corn Tortilla,Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Onion/cilantro, huancaina sauce
Churrasco Anticuchero
Fresh handmade corn Tortilla, Grilled Churrasco, Fresh Corn Tortilla, Black Beans, Onion/cilantro, huancaina sauce
Cochinita Pibil
Fresh handmade corn Torttilla, Shrered Pork in a Yucatan Spices and rocoto pepper
Pork Belly
Fresh handmade corn tortilla, Porkbelly, Mexican sauce, onion/cilantro
Aji de Gallina
Fresh handmade corn tortilla, shrered creamy chicken in aji amarillo sauce, parmesan cheese, habanero olives, nuts
Mix Tacos
Choice 3 tacos of your favorite
$1 Taco
Quesadillas
Q.Cheese
Cheese and More Cheese
Q. Chicken
Cheese Chicken, Onion/cilantro, Huancaina Sauce, and Chiups
Q. Churrasco
Cheese Churrasco (steak), Onion/cilantro, Huancaina sauce and chips
Q. Veggies
Cheese, Carrots, Red Cabage, Green Cabage, Onion/cilanttro, Nopales, Alfalfa, cilantro cream
Q. Cochinita
Cheese, Cochinta and Pickles red onions, oregano
Q. Mixta
cheese and your 2 choice of meat, cilantro/onion, huancaina
Quesabirria
Is a meat stew for 10hrs, served with a soup on the side, handmade corn tortilla, cheese, shrered meat,
Burritos
Burrito Chicken
Flour Tortilla, Chicken, Black bean, withe rice, onion/cilantro, huancaina sauce
Burrito Churrasco
Flour Tortilla, Churrasco, Black bean, withe rice, onion/cilantro, huancaina sauce
Burrito Cochinita
Flour Tortilla, Cochinita, Black bean, withe rice, red pickles onion and oregano
Burrito Veggies
flour tortilla, rice, beans, Carrots, Red Cabage, Green Cabage, Onion/cilanttro, Nopales, Alfalfa, cilantro cream
Burrito Mix
Flour Torttilla, combinations of two meats, black beans, white rice, onion/cilantro and sauce
Burrito Don Chingon
The largest combination you will find wrapped in a flour tortilla with PorkBelly, Churrasco, Chicken, Cochinita Pibil, black beans, rice, lettuce and sauces
Bowls
Bowl Chicken
Flour Tortilla, Chicken, Black bean, withe rice, onion/cilantro, huancaina sauce
Bowl Churrasco
Flour Tortilla, Churrasco, Black bean, withe rice, onion/cilantro, huancaina sauce
Bowl Cochinita
Flour Tortilla, Cochinita, Black bean, withe rice, red pickles onion and oregano
Bowl Veggies
flour tortilla, rice, beans, Carrots, Red Cabage, Green Cabage, Onion/cilanttro, Nopales, Alfalfa, cilantro cream
Bowl Mix
Flour Torttilla, combinations of two meats, black beans, white rice, onion/cilantro and sauce
Bowl Don Chingon
The largest combination you will find wrapped in a flour tortilla with PorkBelly, Churrasco, Chicken, Cochinita Pibil, black beans, rice, lettuce and sauces
Tostanacho
T.nacho only cheese/beans
Mexican Crispy Tostada, Black beans, cheese
T.nacho Ckn Anticuchero
Mexican Crispy Tostada, Chicken, onion/cilantro, Black Beans, cheese, huancaina sauce
T.nacho Churrasco Anticuchero
Mexican Crispy Tostada, Churrasco, onion/cilantro, Black Beans, cheese, huancaina sauce
T.nacho Mix
Mexican Crispy Tostada and 2 choice of meat
T.nacho Cochinita Pibil
Mexican crispy tostada, Black beans, cheese, pickle red onion, oregano
Morisqueta
M. Chicken Anticuchero
White Rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Cottija, Salsa, cilantro/onion
M. Churrasco Anticuchero
White Rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Cottija, Salsa, cilantro/onion
M. Cochinita Pibil
White Rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Cottija, Salsa, cilantro/onion
M. Mixta
White Rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Cottija, Salsa, cilantro/onion
ADD
Tostadas X 2
BAR
Cocktails
Margarita
Classic Mexican Cocktail but in ChileLimonFusion, Fresh lime juice, House Simple Syrup, with Tequila and Triple Sec wine base 24% Alc Vol. Made with Wine Base Rum 24% Alc by Vol One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund
Mojito
Mexican Recipe Yerbabuena (Mojito) Made with Fresh Mint, Fresh Lime juice, House Simple Syrup Made with Wine Base Rum 24% Alc by Vol One Drink per ID Physical ID requires Per Drink After ordering there is no refund
Paloma
100% refreshing recipe directly from Guadalajara, Spicy and Citrus Cocktail, Grapefruit Juice, Fresh Lemon Juice and a few touches of spice. Made with Tequila & Triple Sec Wine Base 24% Alc by Vol One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund
Perfect Bloody Maria
Spicy Secret house recipe with Cricket Salt, Clamato and ChileLimonFusion Spices Made with Tequila Wine Base 24% Alc by Vol One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund
Bloody Mary
Spicy Secret house recipe with Cricket Salt, Clamato and ChileLimonFusion Spices Made with Vodka Wine Base 24% Alc by Vol One Drink per ID Physical ID requires Per Drink After ordering there is no refund
Long Island Iced Tea
There is not much to talk about with this cocktail, classic but in ChileLimonFusion Made with Wine Base Rum, Tequila, Gin, Triple Sec 24% Alc by Vol One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund
Madras
ChileLimon Sour
Old school Peruvian recipe but with our touch of ChileLimonFusion, Fresh Lime Juice, Simple Syrup with a touch of Passion Fruit. Made with Wine Base Gin 24% Alc by Vol One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund
Mimosa
Old Fashioned
Pina Colada
Original recipe from Puerto Vallarta, Pineapple Juice and Coconut Cream Made with Wine Base Rum Rumbero 24% Alc by Vol One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund
Pisco Passion Fruit Frz
A strange but refreshing cocktail, because it doesn't have pisco, but it does have a lot of flavor like everything we do here at ChileLimoFusion Made with Wine Base Gin 24% Alc by Vol One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund