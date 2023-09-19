ChileLimonFusion

Dips al toque

Guacamole

$6.00+

Pico de Gallo

$6.00+

Vallarta Fish Dip

$6.00+

Elotes

$6.00

Esquites

$14.00

Leche de Tigre Shot

$6.00+

Cevitostada

Half Shrimp Ceviche

$14.00

Clasic Peruvian Ceviche Served over a crispy Mexican tostada

Half Fish Ceviche

$10.00

Clasic Peruvian Ceviche Served over a crspy Mexican tostada

Half Mix Ceviche

$12.00

Clasic Peruvian Ceviche Served over a crspy Mexican tostada

Full Shrimp Ceviche

$18.00

Clasic Peruvian Ceviche Served over a crspy Mexican tostada

Full Fish Ceviche

$14.00

Clasic Peruvian Ceviche Served over a crspy Mexican tostada

Full Mix Ceviche

$16.00

Clasic Peruvian Ceviche Served over a crspy Mexican tostada

Causa Acevichada

$18.00

Potatoe, Crab Meat, Chipotle, Ceviche

Leche de Tigre Power

$16.00

Leche de Tigre, Fish, Red Onion, Cancha, Corn

Tacos Cholos

Vegetables

$12.00

Fresh handmade tortilla filled with Carrots, Red & Green Cabage, Onion/cilanttro, Nopales, Alfalfa and cilantro cream

Chapulin Tacos

$19.00

Fresh handmade Corn Tortilla, Fresh Guacamole with Toasted spicy Grasshoppers

Chapulin Unidad

$8.00

Fresh handmade Corn Tortilla, Fresh Guacamole with Toasted spicy Grasshoppers

Birria

$18.00

Is a meat stew for 10hrs, served with a soup on the side, handmade corn tortilla, cheese, shrered meat,

Chicken Anticuchero

$14.00

Fresh handmade corn Tortilla,Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Onion/cilantro, huancaina sauce

Churrasco Anticuchero

$16.00

Fresh handmade corn Tortilla, Grilled Churrasco, Fresh Corn Tortilla, Black Beans, Onion/cilantro, huancaina sauce

Cochinita Pibil

$14.00

Fresh handmade corn Torttilla, Shrered Pork in a Yucatan Spices and rocoto pepper

Pork Belly

$14.00

Fresh handmade corn tortilla, Porkbelly, Mexican sauce, onion/cilantro

Aji de Gallina

$16.00

Fresh handmade corn tortilla, shrered creamy chicken in aji amarillo sauce, parmesan cheese, habanero olives, nuts

Mix Tacos

$16.00

Choice 3 tacos of your favorite

$1 Taco

$1.00

Quesadillas

Q.Cheese

$10.00

Cheese and More Cheese

Q. Chicken

$14.00

Cheese Chicken, Onion/cilantro, Huancaina Sauce, and Chiups

Q. Churrasco

$16.00

Cheese Churrasco (steak), Onion/cilantro, Huancaina sauce and chips

Q. Veggies

$12.00

Cheese, Carrots, Red Cabage, Green Cabage, Onion/cilanttro, Nopales, Alfalfa, cilantro cream

Q. Cochinita

$14.00

Cheese, Cochinta and Pickles red onions, oregano

Q. Mixta

$18.00

cheese and your 2 choice of meat, cilantro/onion, huancaina

Quesabirria

$18.00

Is a meat stew for 10hrs, served with a soup on the side, handmade corn tortilla, cheese, shrered meat,

Burritos

Burrito Chicken

$14.00

Flour Tortilla, Chicken, Black bean, withe rice, onion/cilantro, huancaina sauce

Burrito Churrasco

$16.00

Flour Tortilla, Churrasco, Black bean, withe rice, onion/cilantro, huancaina sauce

Burrito Cochinita

$16.00

Flour Tortilla, Cochinita, Black bean, withe rice, red pickles onion and oregano

Burrito Veggies

$14.00

flour tortilla, rice, beans, Carrots, Red Cabage, Green Cabage, Onion/cilanttro, Nopales, Alfalfa, cilantro cream

Burrito Mix

$22.00

Flour Torttilla, combinations of two meats, black beans, white rice, onion/cilantro and sauce

Burrito Don Chingon

$32.00

The largest combination you will find wrapped in a flour tortilla with PorkBelly, Churrasco, Chicken, Cochinita Pibil, black beans, rice, lettuce and sauces

Bowls

Bowl Chicken

$14.00

Flour Tortilla, Chicken, Black bean, withe rice, onion/cilantro, huancaina sauce

Bowl Churrasco

$16.00

Flour Tortilla, Churrasco, Black bean, withe rice, onion/cilantro, huancaina sauce

Bowl Cochinita

$16.00

Flour Tortilla, Cochinita, Black bean, withe rice, red pickles onion and oregano

Bowl Veggies

$14.00

flour tortilla, rice, beans, Carrots, Red Cabage, Green Cabage, Onion/cilanttro, Nopales, Alfalfa, cilantro cream

Bowl Mix

$22.00

Flour Torttilla, combinations of two meats, black beans, white rice, onion/cilantro and sauce

Bowl Don Chingon

$32.00

The largest combination you will find wrapped in a flour tortilla with PorkBelly, Churrasco, Chicken, Cochinita Pibil, black beans, rice, lettuce and sauces

Tostanacho

T.nacho only cheese/beans

$11.00

Mexican Crispy Tostada, Black beans, cheese

T.nacho Ckn Anticuchero

$14.00

Mexican Crispy Tostada, Chicken, onion/cilantro, Black Beans, cheese, huancaina sauce

T.nacho Churrasco Anticuchero

$16.00

Mexican Crispy Tostada, Churrasco, onion/cilantro, Black Beans, cheese, huancaina sauce

T.nacho Mix

$18.00

Mexican Crispy Tostada and 2 choice of meat

T.nacho Cochinita Pibil

$16.00

Mexican crispy tostada, Black beans, cheese, pickle red onion, oregano

Morisqueta

M. Chicken Anticuchero

$14.00

White Rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Cottija, Salsa, cilantro/onion

M. Churrasco Anticuchero

$16.00

White Rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Cottija, Salsa, cilantro/onion

M. Cochinita Pibil

$14.00

White Rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Cottija, Salsa, cilantro/onion

M. Mixta

$18.00

White Rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Cottija, Salsa, cilantro/onion

ADD

Extra Spicy Sauce

$0.75

Extra Cilantro Sauce

$0.75

Extra Huancaina Sauce

$0.75

Extra Tomaillo Sauce

$0.75

Small Vallarta Dip

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Beans

$3.00

Side of Patatoes

$3.00

Side of Veggies

$4.00

Side of Cheese

$3.00

Side of Chicken

$4.00

Side of Steak

$6.00

Tostadas X 2

Tostada Vegtables

$12.00

Tostada Chicken

$14.00

Tostada Cochinita

$14.00

Tostada Churrasco

$16.00

Tostada Mix

$16.00

BAR

Cocktails

Margarita

$12.00

Classic Mexican Cocktail but in ChileLimonFusion, Fresh lime juice, House Simple Syrup, with Tequila and Triple Sec wine base 24% Alc Vol. Made with Wine Base Rum 24% Alc by Vol One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund

Mojito

$12.00

Mexican Recipe Yerbabuena (Mojito) Made with Fresh Mint, Fresh Lime juice, House Simple Syrup Made with Wine Base Rum 24% Alc by Vol One Drink per ID Physical ID requires Per Drink After ordering there is no refund

Paloma

$12.00

100% refreshing recipe directly from Guadalajara, Spicy and Citrus Cocktail, Grapefruit Juice, Fresh Lemon Juice and a few touches of spice. Made with Tequila & Triple Sec Wine Base 24% Alc by Vol One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund

Perfect Bloody Maria

$12.00

Spicy Secret house recipe with Cricket Salt, Clamato and ChileLimonFusion Spices Made with Tequila Wine Base 24% Alc by Vol One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Spicy Secret house recipe with Cricket Salt, Clamato and ChileLimonFusion Spices Made with Vodka Wine Base 24% Alc by Vol One Drink per ID Physical ID requires Per Drink After ordering there is no refund

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

There is not much to talk about with this cocktail, classic but in ChileLimonFusion Made with Wine Base Rum, Tequila, Gin, Triple Sec 24% Alc by Vol One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund

Madras

$14.00

ChileLimon Sour

$12.00

Old school Peruvian recipe but with our touch of ChileLimonFusion, Fresh Lime Juice, Simple Syrup with a touch of Passion Fruit. Made with Wine Base Gin 24% Alc by Vol One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund

Mimosa

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Original recipe from Puerto Vallarta, Pineapple Juice and Coconut Cream Made with Wine Base Rum Rumbero 24% Alc by Vol One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund

Pisco Passion Fruit Frz

$12.00

A strange but refreshing cocktail, because it doesn't have pisco, but it does have a lot of flavor like everything we do here at ChileLimoFusion Made with Wine Base Gin 24% Alc by Vol One Drink per ID Physical ID requires per Drink. After ordering there is no refund

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Beers

Draft Modelo Especial

$5.50

Draft Lagunitas IPA

$5.50

Draft Samuel Adams

$5.50

Draft Yuengling

$5.50

Draft Miller

$5.50

Draft Yarda Full Modelo E

$9.00

Draft Yarda Full Samuel Adams

$9.00

Draft Yarda Full Yuengling

$9.00

Draft Yarda Full Miller

$9.00

Draft Yarda Refill Modelo E

$6.00

Draft Yarda Refill Samuel Adams

$6.00

Draft Yarda Refill Yuengling

$6.00

Draft Yarda Refill Miller

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Lightt

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Xx Lager

$6.00

Xx Amber

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Aguila

$6.00

Cuzquena

$6.00

Pilsen

$6.00

La Rubia

$6.00

Laces

$6.00

Lagunitas

$6.00

Havana Guava

$6.00

Avita Lager

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Samuel Adams

$6.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Michelada worm

$11.00

Chelada

$8.00

Bucket Beer

$24.00

Tecate Can

$6.00

Zeltzer Can

$7.00

Wine

Cabernet Savignon

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Chardonay

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Rose

$9.00

Sparkling

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Red Sangria(Classica)

$12.00+

White Sangria(Passion Fruit )

$12.00+

Yard

Margarita Yard

$18.00+

Pina Colada Yard

$18.00+

Mojito Yard

$18.00+

Pisco Passion Fruit Yard

$18.00+

Beer Yard

$9.00+

Virgin Drinks Yard

$9.00+

Beverage

NA Bev

Mexican Coca

$6.00

Mexican Sprite

$6.00

Mexican Fanta

$6.00

Jarrito de Mandarina

$6.00

Jarrito de Pineple

$6.00

Jarrito de Lime

$6.00

Jarrito de Guava

$6.00

Jarrito de Tamarindo

$6.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Perrier

$4.00

Coca Cola Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Coke Zero Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Inca kola Can

$3.00

Ice

$4.20

Chicha Morada

$6.00

Coconut Lemona

$6.00

Cucumber Lemonad

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Limonada de Panela

$6.00

Mango

Passion Fruit

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$6.00

Frozen Passion Fruit

$6.00

Refill

$6.00