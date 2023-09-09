Full Menu

Our 3 for Me value meal starts at $10.99 and is perfect for any mood and any time. Choose your beverage, appetizer, and entree, or spice it up by adding a classic margarita, White Queso or our famous Cheesecake.
$10.99

Choose your beverage, appetizer, and entree, or spice it up by adding a classic margarita, White Queso or our famous Cheesecake.

Appetizers/Starters

Start your meal with one of our famous appetizers you know and love, like our Southwestern Eggrolls, Skillet Queso, or Triple Dipper!
Triple Dipper

$14.89

Select three appetizers and enjoy! Served with dipping sauces.

Bottomless Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Corn tostada chips made fresh daily. Served with fresh salsa.

Skillet Queso servered with Chips & Salsa

$9.39

Original queso with beef. Served with chips & fresh salsa.

Skillet White Queso with Chips & Salsa

$9.39

Served with corn tostada chips & fresh salsa.

Fresh Guacamole with Chips & Salsa

$8.39

Made fresh daily. Served with corn-tostada chips & fresh salsa.

Southwest Eggrolls with Avo Ranch

$10.99

Crispy flour tortillas, chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeño Jack cheese, red peppers, spinach. Served with avocado-ranch.

Classic Nachos with Pico and Sour Cream

$10.79

Shredded Cheese, Black beans, Jalepenos

Chicken Nachos with Pico and Sour Cream

$12.39

Chicken added

Beef Nachos with Pico and Sour Cream

$12.39

Beef added

Fried Mozzarella

$9.39

Served with Marinara sauce.

Texas Cheese Fries 1/2

$6.79

Shredded cheese, bacon, jalapeños, green onions. Served with house-made ranch.

Texas Cheese Fries Full

$10.29

Shredded cheese, bacon, jalapeños, green onions. Served with house-made ranch.

Brisket Quesadillas

$13.79

Shredded cheese, slow-smoked pulled brisket, jalapeños, house BBQ. Served with pico, sour cream & ranch.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas

$13.39

Chicken, shredded cheese, chile spices, bacon, house-made ranch. Served with pico, sour cream, ranch.

Dip Trio

$9.39

Choose any three. Skillet queso, white queso, fresh salsa, fresh guacamole or house-made ranch. With warm corn tostada chips

Burgers

We hand-smash all our hand-crafted burgers to lock in flavor, then serve them up on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries (add 420 cal). Beef up any of our burgers and add a patty!
Alex's Santa Fe

$13.39

Avocado, pepper Jack, red onion, jalapeños, tomato, pickles, cilantro, spicy Santa Fe sauce.

BBQ Brisket Burger

$14.79

Pulled brisket, house BBQ, Cheddar, and pickles.

Secret Sauce Burger

$11.89

Secret sauce, American cheese, lettuce, and sautéed onions.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.49

Sautéed onions, mushrooms, swiss, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Big Mouth Bites

$13.29

Four mini burgers with bacon, American cheese, sautéed onions, house-made ranch.

Oldtimer with Cheese

$11.39

Cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mustard.

Just Bacon Burger

$12.39

Crispy bacon, cheddar, pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and mayo.

Bacon Rancher

$17.39

Two juicy beef patties, six slices of crispy bacon, house-made ranch, American cheese, sautéed onions, and pickles.

Double Oldtimerⓡ with Cheese

$15.89

Two juicy beef patties, Cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mustard.

Crispy Crispers

Choose your style, then your count! Our NEW juicy, tender Chicken Crispers combos are served with white cheddar mac & cheese (210 cal), fries (420 cal) and house-made ranch (170 cal).
6 Honey Chipotle Crispy Crispers

$15.99

Chicken Crispers tossed in our famous honey-chipotle sauce, served with NEW white cheddar mac & cheese, fries & house-made ranch.

5 Honey Chipotle Crispy Crispers

$14.49

Chicken Crispers tossed in our famous honey-chipotle sauce, served with NEW white cheddar mac & cheese (210 cal), fries (420 cal) & house-made ranch (170 cal).

4 Honey Chipotle Crispy Crispers

$12.99

Chicken Crispers tossed in our famous honey-chipotle sauce, served with NEW white cheddar mac & cheese (210 cal), fries (420 cal) & house-made ranch (170 cal).

6 Crispy Crispers

$15.99

Chicken Crispers served with NEW white cheddar mac & cheese (210 cal), fries (420 cal), house-made ranch (170 cal) and 2 dipping sauces.

5 Crispy Crispers

$14.49

Chicken Crispers served with NEW white cheddar mac & cheese (210 cal), fries (420 cal), house-made ranch (170 cal) and 2 dipping sauces.

4 Crispy Crispers

$12.99

Chicken Crispers served with NEW white cheddar mac & cheese (210 cal), fries (420 cal), house-made ranch (170 cal) and 2 dipping sauces.

Add Extra

Sauces

$0.50

Avacado Slices

$1.00

Bacon

$1.00

Fajita Boat

$1.75

Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Cheese

$0.75

Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Fried Onion

$0.99

Garlic spread

$0.79

Garlic Toast

$0.50

Guacamole Large

$2.79

Guacamole Small

$1.00

Queso 2oz.

$1.50

Ranch 4 oz

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Roasted Jalpanos

$1.39

Fajita's

Your choice of protein with grilled bell peppers & onions, topped with cilantro. Served with Mexican rice, black beans, sour cream, pico, salsa & shredded cheese included on the side (add 260 cal). Comes with flour tortillas. Substitute flour with corn tortillas (minus 110 cal). Guacamole served upon request (add 50 cal).
TRIO Fajita

$21.29

SERVED WITH PICO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE & SALSA. GUAC UPON REQUEST.

Mix & Match Fajita's

$19.79

SERVED WITH PICO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE & SALSA. GUAC UPON REQUEST.

Steak Fajita's

$19.79

SERVED WITH PICO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE & SALSA. GUAC UPON REQUEST.

Chicken Fajita's

$16.79

SERVED WITH PICO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE & SALSA. GUAC UPON REQUEST.

Shrimp Fajita's

$18.79

SERVED WITH PICO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE & SALSA. GUAC UPON REQUEST.

Grill/Steaks

Our hand-trimmed steaks are 100% USDA ribeye & choice sirloin.
Surf & Turf

$28.79+

Ribeye or 10 oz Sirlion with a dozen shrimp. With loaded mashed potatoes & steamed broccoli

Ribeye

$22.19

Marbled, thick-cut steak topped with garlic butter. Served with loaded mashed potatoes, and steamed broccoli.

Sirloin 10 oz

$20.59

Seasoned & topped with garlic butter. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli.

Sirloin 6 oz

$14.99

Seasoned & topped with garlic butter. Served with loaded mashed potatoes(add 350 cal) and steamed broccoli(add 40 cal).

Ancho Salmon

$18.29

Seared chile-rubbed Atlantic salmon, cilantro-pesto, cilantro, queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice & steamed broccoli.

10 oz Classic Sirloin with Avocado

$20.99

Seasoned & topped with cilantro-pesto, avocado slices, cilantro, pico. Served with roasted asparagus.

6 oz Classic Sirloin with Avocado

$15.89

Seasoned & topped with cilantro-pesto, avocado slices, cilantro, pico. Served with roasted asparagus.

Margarita Grilled Chicken

$14.59

Pico, tortilla strips, Mexican rice, black beans.

Handhelds

Hand-crafted sandwiches served with fries (add 420 cal).
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$11.89

980 cal. Hand-breaded crispy chicken with spicy buffalo sauce, tomato, lettuce, house-made ranch on a brioche bun. With fries add 420 cal.

Big Mouth Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.89

Hand-breaded crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato and our secret sauce on a brioche bun. With fries add 420 cal.

Chili's Philly

$13.69

Premium thinly sliced steak, grilled bell peppers & onions, jalapeños, white queso on a toasted buttery roll. With fries add 420 cal.

Bacon Avocado Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.79

Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, Swiss, avocado, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a toasted buttery roll. With fries add 420 cal.

Wings

Hand-tossed in choice of sauce. Served with dipping sauce.
8 Count Bone-in Wings

$12.99

Tossed in your choice of up to 2 sauces and served with 2 sides of house-made ranch

12 Count Bone-in Wings

$15.99

Tossed in your choice of up to 2 sauces and served with 2 sides of house-made ranch

16 Count Bone-in Wings

$18.99

Tossed in your choice of up to 2 sauces and served with 2 sides of house-made ranch

8 Count Boneless Wings

$9.99

Tossed in your choice of up to 2 sauces & served with 2 sides of house-made ranch. Value!

12 Count Boneless Wings

$12.99

Tossed in your choice of up to 2 sauces & served with 2 sides of house-made ranch. Value!

16 Count Boneless Wings

$15.99

Tossed in your choice of up to 2 sauces & served with 2 sides of house-made ranch. Value!

Kids

Each Pepper Pal meal comes with your choice of entree, side item (40-240 cal) & drink (0-290 cal).
Burger Bites

$5.65

Burger bites made with all-natural beef and served with choice of side and a drink.

Cheese Burger Bites

$5.65

Cheeseburger bites made with all-natural beef and served with choice of side and a drink.

Cheese Pizza

$5.75

6" Cheese Pizza served with choice of side and a drink.

Cheese Quesadillas

$5.25

Cheese Quesadilla served with choice of side and a drink.

Cheesy Chicken Pasta

$5.75

Cheesy chicken pasta served with choice of side and a drink.

Crispy Crispers

$5.75

Crispy Chicken Crispers® served with choice of side and a drink.

Grilled Chicken Bites

$5.65

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Bites served with choice of side and a drink.(310 Cal)

Grilled Chicken Dippers

$5.75

Grilled Chicken Dippers served with choice of side and a drink.

Mac & Cheese

$5.25

Kraft® Macaroni & Cheese served with choice of side and a drink.

Mini Molten

$2.49

Mini version of our Molten Chocolate Cake. Moist chocolate cake with a melted chocolate center. Topped with vanilla ice cream & a thin chocolate shell.

Pepperoni Pizza

$5.75

6" Pepperoni Pizza served with choice of side and a drink.

Kids Ice Cream Scoop

$0.99

Kids Extra Side

$1.00

Party Platters

Party Platters are available for any occasion. From our Quesadilla Explosion Salad to our famous Southwestern Eggrolls, there is something for everyone to enjoy!
Party Platter BB Wings 33 count

$35.00

Choose any three flavors of boneless wings. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Serves 6.

Party Platter Wings 24 count

$38.00

Choose any three flavors of bone-in wings. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Serves 6.

Party Platter Triple Dipper

$52.00

Choose any three appetizers. Served with dipping sauces. Serves up to 8.

Party Platter Big Mouth Bites 12 count

$35.00

Mini beef burgers topped with bacon, American cheese, sauteed onions, and house-made ranch. Serves 6.

Party Platter Chips & Salsa

$10.00

Party size bowl of our crispy tostada chips and flavorful house-made salsa. Serves up to 10.

Party Platter Eggrolls 12 count

$35.00

Crispy flour tortillas, chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeño Jack cheese, red peppers, spinach. Served with avocado-ranch. Serves 6.

Party Platter Quesadilla Explosion Salad

$45.00

Grilled chicken, cheese, tomatoes, corn & black bean salsa, tortilla strips, cilantro with citrus-balsamic. Served with cheese quesadillas. Serves up to 8.

Party Platter House Salad

$28.00

Tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded cheese, garlic croutons with choice of dressing. Serves up to 8.

Party Platter Mix & Match Fajita's

$47.00

With cilantro, bell peppers, onions. Served with Mexican rice, black beans & flour tortillas. Substitute flour with corn tortillas (minus 320 cal). Sour cream, pico, salsa & shredded cheese included on the side (add 1030 cal). Guacamole served upon request (add 200 cal). Serves up to 4.

Party Platter Fajita Trio

$50.00

With cilantro, bell peppers & onions. Served with Mexican rice, black beans & flour tortillas. Substitute flour with corn tortillas (minus 320 cal). Sour cream, pico, salsa & shredded cheese included on the side (add 1030 cal). Guacamole served upon request (add 200 cal). Serves up to 4.

Party Platter Texas Size Baby Back Ribs Large

$79.00

Texas-Style Baby Back Ribs - Serves up to 8.

Party Platter Chicken Crispers 12 count

$35.00

Choose your favorite Crisper. Serves up to 6.

Cajun Chicken Pasta Party Platter

$30.00

Grilled chicken, penne in Alfredo sauce, topped with chile spices, Parmesan, tomatoes, green onions. Served with garlic toast. Serves 4.

Party Platter Cheese Cake

$45.00

8 slices of rich New York-style cheesecake with graham cracker crust. Served with a house-made strawberry puree.

Party Platter mini molten cakes

$35.00

7 mini chocolate cakes with a chocolate center, drizzled with chocolate sauce and served with a side of caramel.

Gallon Beverage

$7.69

Perfect Pasta

Your chicken and seafood favorites with a Tex-Mex flare.
Ultimate Cajun Pasta

$19.29

Grilled chicken, shrimp, penne in Alfredo sauce, topped with chile spices, shredded Parmesan, tomatoes, green onions. Served with garlic toast.

Cajun Pasta

$15.29

Penne in Alfredo sauce, topped with chile spices, shredded Parmesan, tomatoes, green onions. Served with garlic toast.(1280 Cal)

Salads + Bowls

Pick from a variety of soup and salad options to plus up any of your lunch or dinner plans. Don't forget our world-famous chili!
House Salad

$5.59

Tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cheese, garlic croutons with your choice of dressing. (280-390 cal)

Caesar Salad

$5.59

Greens, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing. Dressing served on the side.

Chipotle Chicken Fresh Mex Bowl

$12.99

Grilled chicken, pico, greens, Mexican rice, corn salsa, avocado, shredded cheese, tortilla strips, cilantro, chipotle pesto & house-made ranch.(850 Cal)

Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken, pico, avocado, cilantro, tortilla strips, house-made ranch & a drizzle of spicy Santa Fe sauce.(560 Cal)

Quesadilla Explosion Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken, cheese, tomatoes, corn salsa, tortilla strips, cilantro with citrus-balsamic. With cheese quesadillas.(1170 Cal)

Sides - Premium Sides

For every main dish, there is a perfect side. Choose from several mouth-watering choices.

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$3.99

270 cal

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

350 cal

Roasted Street Corn

Roasted Street Corn

$3.99

390 cal

Roasted Asparagus

$3.99

35 cal. When available

Sides - Signature Sides

For every main dish, there is a perfect side. Choose from several mouth-watering choices.

Corn on the Cob

$2.99

180 cal

Steamed Broccoli

$2.99

40 cal

Mexican Rice

$2.99

160 cal

Black Beans

$2.99

120 cal

Fries

$2.99

420 cal

Mash Potatoes

$2.99

Smokehouse Combos

Choose from our famous in-house Ribs smoked with pecan wood, Brisket Quesadillas, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Jalapeño-Cheddar Smoked Sausage or Chicken Crispers®. Served with roasted street corn, fries & garlic toast.
Smokehouse Combos 2*

$19.29

Served with roasted street corn (390 cal), fries (420 cal) & garlic toast (140 cal)

Ultimate Smokehouse Combos 3*

$21.39

Served with roasted street corn (390 cal), fries (420 cal) & garlic toast (140 cal)

Soups + Chili

Pick from a variety of soup and salad options to plus up any of your lunch or dinner plans. Don't forget our world-famous chili!
Cup Chicken Enchilada Soup

$4.49

Topped with Tortilla strips and cheese. 200/410 cal.

Bowl Chicken Enchilada Soup

$5.79

Topped with Tortilla strips and cheese. 200/410 cal.

Cup Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$4.49

(220/430 cal). Bacon, shredded cheese, green onions

Bowl Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$5.79

(220/430 cal). Bacon, shredded cheese, green onions

Cup The Original Chili

$4.49

Our original recipe with beef, onions & signature blend of spices. Topped with cheese & tortilla strips

Bowl The Original Chili

$6.69

Our original recipe with beef, onions & signature blend of spices. Topped with cheese & tortilla strips

Chili & Salad

$10.39

Bowl of chili with a Caesar or house salad

Soup & Salad

$9.39

Bowl of soup with a Caesar or house salad

Sweets

Classic desserts big enough to share, but too good to actually do it.
Cheesecake

$7.69

Served over strawberry purée

Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie

$8.29

Topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge

Molten Chocolate Cake

$8.69

Chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with vanilla ice cream in a chocolate shell with caramel drizzle

Mini Molten

$3.59

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.59

Texas Size Baby Back Ribs

Our Texas-Size Baby Back Ribs are slow cooked and smoked in house over pecan wood.
Half Order of Ribs

$17.59

A half rack of Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house over pecan wood and slow-cooked in your choice of flavor. Served with fries & Mac&chz.

Full Rack of Ribs

$23.29

A full rack of Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house over pecan wood and slow-cooked in your choice of two flavors. Served with fries & Mac&Chz.

Beverages

Water

Sweet Tea

$3.05
Un Sweet Tea

$3.05
Dr Pepper

$3.05
Coke

$3.05
Coke Zero

$3.05
Diet Coke

$3.05
Sprite

$3.05

Strawberry lemonade

$3.39

Wildberry Lemonade

$3.05
Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.05

Regular Half Tea | Half Lemonade

$3.05

60 cal

Strawberry Half Tea | Half Lemonade

$3.39

70 cal

Blackberry Ice Tea

$3.39

Blue Rasberry Tea

$3.39

Mango Half Tea | Half Lemonade

$3.05

80 cal

Mango Ice Tea

$3.05

Wildberry Half Tea | Half Lemonade

$3.39

80 cal

Cranberry Juice

$3.05

Apple juice

$3.05

Orange juice

$3.05

Pineapple Juice

$3.05

Dasani Bottled

$3.39

0 cal

IBC Rootbeer

$3.69

RedBull

$4.05

Premium Blend Coffee

$3.05

0 cal

Wine & Beer

Draft Beers

Bluemoon

$6.39+

Bud Light

$5.29+

Dos xxx

$5.89+

Hopadillo IPA

$6.75+

Miller Light

$5.29+

Modelo

$6.59+

Sam Adams

$6.59+

Shinner

$6.59+

Stone IPA

$6.75+

Yuengling

$6.75+

Ultra

$6.39+

Bottled Beers

Angry Orchird Bottled

$6.39

Bud Bottled

$4.59

Bud Light Bottled

$4.59

Coors Light Bottled

$4.59

Corona Bottled

$5.89

Corona Prem Bottled

$5.89

Dos xxx Bottled

$5.39

Heinkein Bottled

$6.09

Heinkein 0.0 Bottled

$5.59

Miller Light Bottled

$4.59

Modelo Bottled

$5.89

Stella Bottled

$5.89

Trulys Bottled

$5.05

Ultra Bottled

$5.39

Specialty Margarita's/Cocktails

Cocktails (Copy)

Captain's Castaway

$8.19

240 cal. Captain Morgan original spiced rum, Malibu coconut rum, fresh sour, pineapple juice & mango

Casamigos Old Fashioned

$12.00

170 cal. Casamigos tequila stirred with simple syrup & a dash of angostura bitters

Cherry Limeade

$7.59

Texas Ranch Water

$9.00

Classic

$5.99

The original Chili's Margarita served on the rocks to-go. Available in classic, mango, strawberry or NEW Wildberry!

Classic Rita X

$6.10

The original Chili's Margarita served on the rocks to-go. Available in classic, mango, strawberry or NEW Wildberry!

Corona rise

$8.89

Deep Eddy Strawberry Texas Lemonade

$7.79

280 cal. Deep Eddy lemon vodka, cointreau, fresh sour, strawberry purée & Sprite

House-Made Sangria

$7.19

210 cal. With canyon road cabernet sauvignon, Gran gala, orange juice & strawberry purée

M.O.M

$6.00

Maker's Mark Old Fashioned

$10.00

160 cal. Maker's mark bourbon stirred with simple syrup & a dash of angostura bitters

Mango Patron

$10.69

Martini

$8.79

Mimosa

$8.99

Old Fash-Jim

$8.00

Pina Colada

$7.60

Premium Long Island Iced Tea

$9.69

290 cal. El Jimador Blanco tequila, bacardi superior rum, Bombay gin, svedka vodka & citrónge® extra fine orange liqueur

Screwdriver

$8.00

Straw Daq

$7.05

Straw Patron

$10.99

Sx_BEACH

$7.60

Teq Sunrise

$6.79

Tito's Bloody Mary

$8.10

140 cal. Tito's handmade vodka, bloody Mary mix, topped with pickles, lime and an olive

Tito's® Punch

$9.79

330 cal. Tito's handmade vodka, Malibu coconut rum, grenadine, fresh sour & pineapple juice

Trifecta Rita

$10.99

Trop Sunrise

$9.29

Long Island Ice Tea

$7.89

Signature Margs (Copy)

Casamigos® 'Rita

$13.00

240 cal. Casamigos® reposado tequila shaken with cointreau & fresh sour

El Niño

$10.99

330 cal. Espolon reposado tequila, Gran gala and citrónge® extra fine orange liqueur

Frozen Sangria 'Rita

$9.79

240 cal. Our classic frozen margarita swirled with house-made red wine sangria

Grand Coconut 'Rita

$9.89

360 cal. Lunazul Blanco tequila, Malibu coconut rum and grand marnier with coconut

Henny 'Rita

$12.59

320 cal. Made with premium Hennessy V.S® cognac, teremana™ Blanco tequila and fresh

Patrón Blackberry 'Rita

$11.19

310 cal. Patrón reposado tequila and cointreau shaken with blackberry

Patrón 'Rita

$10.89

Patrón® Silver tequila & Citrónge extra fine orange liqueur

Presidente® Margarita

$9.00

Lunazul Reposado tequila, Citrónge® extra fine orange liqueur and E&J brandy

Skinny 'Rita

$9.59

200 cal. Teremana™ Blanco tequila shaken with fresh sour, topped with splash of soda

Tiki Beach Party 'Rita

$9.69

310 cal. Bacardi silver rum, el Jimador silver tequila, blue curaçao, coconut

Iceberg

$6.79

Teremana Tropical Rita

$9.29

Blackberry Blitz

$7.29
Lucky Jameson

$7.69