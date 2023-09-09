Chili's Fort Bliss Fort Bliss
3 For Me
Appetizers/Starters
Triple Dipper
Select three appetizers and enjoy! Served with dipping sauces.
Bottomless Chips & Salsa
Corn tostada chips made fresh daily. Served with fresh salsa.
Skillet Queso servered with Chips & Salsa
Original queso with beef. Served with chips & fresh salsa.
Skillet White Queso with Chips & Salsa
Served with corn tostada chips & fresh salsa.
Fresh Guacamole with Chips & Salsa
Made fresh daily. Served with corn-tostada chips & fresh salsa.
Southwest Eggrolls with Avo Ranch
Crispy flour tortillas, chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeño Jack cheese, red peppers, spinach. Served with avocado-ranch.
Classic Nachos with Pico and Sour Cream
Shredded Cheese, Black beans, Jalepenos
Chicken Nachos with Pico and Sour Cream
Chicken added
Beef Nachos with Pico and Sour Cream
Beef added
Fried Mozzarella
Served with Marinara sauce.
Texas Cheese Fries 1/2
Shredded cheese, bacon, jalapeños, green onions. Served with house-made ranch.
Texas Cheese Fries Full
Shredded cheese, bacon, jalapeños, green onions. Served with house-made ranch.
Brisket Quesadillas
Shredded cheese, slow-smoked pulled brisket, jalapeños, house BBQ. Served with pico, sour cream & ranch.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas
Chicken, shredded cheese, chile spices, bacon, house-made ranch. Served with pico, sour cream, ranch.
Dip Trio
Choose any three. Skillet queso, white queso, fresh salsa, fresh guacamole or house-made ranch. With warm corn tostada chips
Burgers
Alex's Santa Fe
Avocado, pepper Jack, red onion, jalapeños, tomato, pickles, cilantro, spicy Santa Fe sauce.
BBQ Brisket Burger
Pulled brisket, house BBQ, Cheddar, and pickles.
Secret Sauce Burger
Secret sauce, American cheese, lettuce, and sautéed onions.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sautéed onions, mushrooms, swiss, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Big Mouth Bites
Four mini burgers with bacon, American cheese, sautéed onions, house-made ranch.
Oldtimer with Cheese
Cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mustard.
Just Bacon Burger
Crispy bacon, cheddar, pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and mayo.
Bacon Rancher
Two juicy beef patties, six slices of crispy bacon, house-made ranch, American cheese, sautéed onions, and pickles.
Double Oldtimerⓡ with Cheese
Two juicy beef patties, Cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mustard.
Crispy Crispers
6 Honey Chipotle Crispy Crispers
Chicken Crispers tossed in our famous honey-chipotle sauce, served with NEW white cheddar mac & cheese, fries & house-made ranch.
5 Honey Chipotle Crispy Crispers
Chicken Crispers tossed in our famous honey-chipotle sauce, served with NEW white cheddar mac & cheese (210 cal), fries (420 cal) & house-made ranch (170 cal).
4 Honey Chipotle Crispy Crispers
Chicken Crispers tossed in our famous honey-chipotle sauce, served with NEW white cheddar mac & cheese (210 cal), fries (420 cal) & house-made ranch (170 cal).
6 Crispy Crispers
Chicken Crispers served with NEW white cheddar mac & cheese (210 cal), fries (420 cal), house-made ranch (170 cal) and 2 dipping sauces.
5 Crispy Crispers
Chicken Crispers served with NEW white cheddar mac & cheese (210 cal), fries (420 cal), house-made ranch (170 cal) and 2 dipping sauces.
4 Crispy Crispers
Chicken Crispers served with NEW white cheddar mac & cheese (210 cal), fries (420 cal), house-made ranch (170 cal) and 2 dipping sauces.
Add Extra
Fajita's
TRIO Fajita
SERVED WITH PICO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE & SALSA. GUAC UPON REQUEST.
Mix & Match Fajita's
SERVED WITH PICO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE & SALSA. GUAC UPON REQUEST.
Steak Fajita's
SERVED WITH PICO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE & SALSA. GUAC UPON REQUEST.
Chicken Fajita's
SERVED WITH PICO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE & SALSA. GUAC UPON REQUEST.
Shrimp Fajita's
SERVED WITH PICO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE & SALSA. GUAC UPON REQUEST.
Grill/Steaks
Surf & Turf
Ribeye or 10 oz Sirlion with a dozen shrimp. With loaded mashed potatoes & steamed broccoli
Ribeye
Marbled, thick-cut steak topped with garlic butter. Served with loaded mashed potatoes, and steamed broccoli.
Sirloin 10 oz
Seasoned & topped with garlic butter. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli.
Sirloin 6 oz
Seasoned & topped with garlic butter. Served with loaded mashed potatoes(add 350 cal) and steamed broccoli(add 40 cal).
Ancho Salmon
Seared chile-rubbed Atlantic salmon, cilantro-pesto, cilantro, queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice & steamed broccoli.
10 oz Classic Sirloin with Avocado
Seasoned & topped with cilantro-pesto, avocado slices, cilantro, pico. Served with roasted asparagus.
6 oz Classic Sirloin with Avocado
Seasoned & topped with cilantro-pesto, avocado slices, cilantro, pico. Served with roasted asparagus.
Margarita Grilled Chicken
Pico, tortilla strips, Mexican rice, black beans.
Handhelds
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Sandwich
980 cal. Hand-breaded crispy chicken with spicy buffalo sauce, tomato, lettuce, house-made ranch on a brioche bun. With fries add 420 cal.
Big Mouth Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato and our secret sauce on a brioche bun. With fries add 420 cal.
Chili's Philly
Premium thinly sliced steak, grilled bell peppers & onions, jalapeños, white queso on a toasted buttery roll. With fries add 420 cal.
Bacon Avocado Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, Swiss, avocado, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a toasted buttery roll. With fries add 420 cal.
Wings
8 Count Bone-in Wings
Tossed in your choice of up to 2 sauces and served with 2 sides of house-made ranch
12 Count Bone-in Wings
Tossed in your choice of up to 2 sauces and served with 2 sides of house-made ranch
16 Count Bone-in Wings
Tossed in your choice of up to 2 sauces and served with 2 sides of house-made ranch
8 Count Boneless Wings
Tossed in your choice of up to 2 sauces & served with 2 sides of house-made ranch. Value!
12 Count Boneless Wings
Tossed in your choice of up to 2 sauces & served with 2 sides of house-made ranch. Value!
16 Count Boneless Wings
Tossed in your choice of up to 2 sauces & served with 2 sides of house-made ranch. Value!
Kids
Burger Bites
Burger bites made with all-natural beef and served with choice of side and a drink.
Cheese Burger Bites
Cheeseburger bites made with all-natural beef and served with choice of side and a drink.
Cheese Pizza
6" Cheese Pizza served with choice of side and a drink.
Cheese Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla served with choice of side and a drink.
Cheesy Chicken Pasta
Cheesy chicken pasta served with choice of side and a drink.
Crispy Crispers
Crispy Chicken Crispers® served with choice of side and a drink.
Grilled Chicken Bites
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Bites served with choice of side and a drink.(310 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Dippers
Grilled Chicken Dippers served with choice of side and a drink.
Mac & Cheese
Kraft® Macaroni & Cheese served with choice of side and a drink.
Mini Molten
Mini version of our Molten Chocolate Cake. Moist chocolate cake with a melted chocolate center. Topped with vanilla ice cream & a thin chocolate shell.
Pepperoni Pizza
6" Pepperoni Pizza served with choice of side and a drink.
Kids Ice Cream Scoop
Kids Extra Side
Party Platters
Party Platter BB Wings 33 count
Choose any three flavors of boneless wings. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Serves 6.
Party Platter Wings 24 count
Choose any three flavors of bone-in wings. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Serves 6.
Party Platter Triple Dipper
Choose any three appetizers. Served with dipping sauces. Serves up to 8.
Party Platter Big Mouth Bites 12 count
Mini beef burgers topped with bacon, American cheese, sauteed onions, and house-made ranch. Serves 6.
Party Platter Chips & Salsa
Party size bowl of our crispy tostada chips and flavorful house-made salsa. Serves up to 10.
Party Platter Eggrolls 12 count
Crispy flour tortillas, chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeño Jack cheese, red peppers, spinach. Served with avocado-ranch. Serves 6.
Party Platter Quesadilla Explosion Salad
Grilled chicken, cheese, tomatoes, corn & black bean salsa, tortilla strips, cilantro with citrus-balsamic. Served with cheese quesadillas. Serves up to 8.
Party Platter House Salad
Tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded cheese, garlic croutons with choice of dressing. Serves up to 8.
Party Platter Mix & Match Fajita's
With cilantro, bell peppers, onions. Served with Mexican rice, black beans & flour tortillas. Substitute flour with corn tortillas (minus 320 cal). Sour cream, pico, salsa & shredded cheese included on the side (add 1030 cal). Guacamole served upon request (add 200 cal). Serves up to 4.
Party Platter Fajita Trio
With cilantro, bell peppers & onions. Served with Mexican rice, black beans & flour tortillas. Substitute flour with corn tortillas (minus 320 cal). Sour cream, pico, salsa & shredded cheese included on the side (add 1030 cal). Guacamole served upon request (add 200 cal). Serves up to 4.
Party Platter Texas Size Baby Back Ribs Large
Texas-Style Baby Back Ribs - Serves up to 8.
Party Platter Chicken Crispers 12 count
Choose your favorite Crisper. Serves up to 6.
Cajun Chicken Pasta Party Platter
Grilled chicken, penne in Alfredo sauce, topped with chile spices, Parmesan, tomatoes, green onions. Served with garlic toast. Serves 4.
Party Platter Cheese Cake
8 slices of rich New York-style cheesecake with graham cracker crust. Served with a house-made strawberry puree.
Party Platter mini molten cakes
7 mini chocolate cakes with a chocolate center, drizzled with chocolate sauce and served with a side of caramel.
Gallon Beverage
Perfect Pasta
Ultimate Cajun Pasta
Grilled chicken, shrimp, penne in Alfredo sauce, topped with chile spices, shredded Parmesan, tomatoes, green onions. Served with garlic toast.
Cajun Pasta
Penne in Alfredo sauce, topped with chile spices, shredded Parmesan, tomatoes, green onions. Served with garlic toast.(1280 Cal)
Salads + Bowls
House Salad
Tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cheese, garlic croutons with your choice of dressing. (280-390 cal)
Caesar Salad
Greens, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing. Dressing served on the side.
Chipotle Chicken Fresh Mex Bowl
Grilled chicken, pico, greens, Mexican rice, corn salsa, avocado, shredded cheese, tortilla strips, cilantro, chipotle pesto & house-made ranch.(850 Cal)
Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, pico, avocado, cilantro, tortilla strips, house-made ranch & a drizzle of spicy Santa Fe sauce.(560 Cal)
Quesadilla Explosion Salad
Grilled chicken, cheese, tomatoes, corn salsa, tortilla strips, cilantro with citrus-balsamic. With cheese quesadillas.(1170 Cal)
Sides - Premium Sides
Sides - Signature Sides
Smokehouse Combos
Soups + Chili
Cup Chicken Enchilada Soup
Topped with Tortilla strips and cheese. 200/410 cal.
Bowl Chicken Enchilada Soup
Topped with Tortilla strips and cheese. 200/410 cal.
Cup Loaded Baked Potato Soup
(220/430 cal). Bacon, shredded cheese, green onions
Bowl Loaded Baked Potato Soup
(220/430 cal). Bacon, shredded cheese, green onions
Cup The Original Chili
Our original recipe with beef, onions & signature blend of spices. Topped with cheese & tortilla strips
Bowl The Original Chili
Our original recipe with beef, onions & signature blend of spices. Topped with cheese & tortilla strips
Chili & Salad
Bowl of chili with a Caesar or house salad
Soup & Salad
Bowl of soup with a Caesar or house salad
Sweets
Texas Size Baby Back Ribs
Half Order of Ribs
A half rack of Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house over pecan wood and slow-cooked in your choice of flavor. Served with fries & Mac&chz.
Full Rack of Ribs
A full rack of Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house over pecan wood and slow-cooked in your choice of two flavors. Served with fries & Mac&Chz.
Beverages
Water
Sweet Tea
Un Sweet Tea
Dr Pepper
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Sprite
Strawberry lemonade
Wildberry Lemonade
Minute Maid Lemonade
Regular Half Tea | Half Lemonade
60 cal
Strawberry Half Tea | Half Lemonade
70 cal
Blackberry Ice Tea
Blue Rasberry Tea
Mango Half Tea | Half Lemonade
80 cal
Mango Ice Tea
Wildberry Half Tea | Half Lemonade
80 cal
Cranberry Juice
Apple juice
Orange juice
Pineapple Juice
Dasani Bottled
0 cal
IBC Rootbeer
RedBull
Premium Blend Coffee
0 cal
Wine & Beer
Draft Beers
Bottled Beers
Specialty Margarita's/Cocktails
Cocktails (Copy)
Captain's Castaway
240 cal. Captain Morgan original spiced rum, Malibu coconut rum, fresh sour, pineapple juice & mango
Casamigos Old Fashioned
170 cal. Casamigos tequila stirred with simple syrup & a dash of angostura bitters
Cherry Limeade
Texas Ranch Water
Classic
The original Chili's Margarita served on the rocks to-go. Available in classic, mango, strawberry or NEW Wildberry!
Classic Rita X
The original Chili's Margarita served on the rocks to-go. Available in classic, mango, strawberry or NEW Wildberry!
Corona rise
Deep Eddy Strawberry Texas Lemonade
280 cal. Deep Eddy lemon vodka, cointreau, fresh sour, strawberry purée & Sprite
House-Made Sangria
210 cal. With canyon road cabernet sauvignon, Gran gala, orange juice & strawberry purée
M.O.M
Maker's Mark Old Fashioned
160 cal. Maker's mark bourbon stirred with simple syrup & a dash of angostura bitters
Mango Patron
Martini
Mimosa
Old Fash-Jim
Pina Colada
Premium Long Island Iced Tea
290 cal. El Jimador Blanco tequila, bacardi superior rum, Bombay gin, svedka vodka & citrónge® extra fine orange liqueur
Screwdriver
Straw Daq
Straw Patron
Sx_BEACH
Teq Sunrise
Tito's Bloody Mary
140 cal. Tito's handmade vodka, bloody Mary mix, topped with pickles, lime and an olive
Tito's® Punch
330 cal. Tito's handmade vodka, Malibu coconut rum, grenadine, fresh sour & pineapple juice
Trifecta Rita
Trop Sunrise
Long Island Ice Tea
Signature Margs (Copy)
Casamigos® 'Rita
240 cal. Casamigos® reposado tequila shaken with cointreau & fresh sour
El Niño
330 cal. Espolon reposado tequila, Gran gala and citrónge® extra fine orange liqueur
Frozen Sangria 'Rita
240 cal. Our classic frozen margarita swirled with house-made red wine sangria
Grand Coconut 'Rita
360 cal. Lunazul Blanco tequila, Malibu coconut rum and grand marnier with coconut
Henny 'Rita
320 cal. Made with premium Hennessy V.S® cognac, teremana™ Blanco tequila and fresh
Patrón Blackberry 'Rita
310 cal. Patrón reposado tequila and cointreau shaken with blackberry
Patrón 'Rita
Patrón® Silver tequila & Citrónge extra fine orange liqueur
Presidente® Margarita
Lunazul Reposado tequila, Citrónge® extra fine orange liqueur and E&J brandy
Skinny 'Rita
200 cal. Teremana™ Blanco tequila shaken with fresh sour, topped with splash of soda
Tiki Beach Party 'Rita
310 cal. Bacardi silver rum, el Jimador silver tequila, blue curaçao, coconut