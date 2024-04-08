2x points for loyalty members
Chill N Grill Coliseum
Food
STARTERS
- Crab Patties$11.85
(2) Patties of lump crab meat, peppers, and onions with a remoulade drizzle
- Duck Drumettes$10.04
(5) Marinated duck drums fried and drizzled with hot honey sauce
- Jamaican Fried Pickles$9.01
Lightly breaded and fried pickle chips tossed in a Jamaican Jerk seasonings served with spicy ranch dressing
- Fried Mushrooms$9.27
Lightly breaded and fried whole mushrooms served with spicy ranch sauce (toss in one of our popular sauces for $1
- Buffalo Cauliflower$6.95
Spicy breaded fried cauliflower bites served with honey mustard dressing
- Fried Broccoli$7.21
Fried broccoli spears served with spicy ranch sauce (toss in dry garlic parmesan for $1)
- Fried Green Beans$7.21
Lightly breaded and fried whole beans served with avocado ranch sauce
- Southwestern Eggrolls$7.47
Chicken, black beans, corn, peppers, and cheese served with avocado ranch sauce
WINGS/BONELESS
- 5 Wings$7.98
- 10 Wings (1 Flavor)$12.88
(1) Flavor
- 10 Wings (2 Flavors)$13.91
(2) Flavors
- 15 Wings (Up To 2 Flavors)$17.25
(2) Flavors
- 20 Wings (Up To 2 Flavors)$23.18
(2) Flavors
- 50 Wing Platter$57.17
Up to (5) flavors
- Boneless Bites$12.88
(1) Flavor bite-size chicken fried and tossed in your favorite wing sauce
- Boneless Wings$11.59
Boneless wings fried and tossed in your favorite sauce (1) flavor
- Ragin' Ranch Wings$9.27
(6) Breaded and fried wings tossed in dry ranch seasonings
- Wonder Wings$9.27
(6) Breaded and fried wings tossed in sweet n spicy sauce
- Chicken Tenders$9.00
FRENCH FRY FRENZY
- Chicken On The Hill$13.13
Platter of fries topped with chopped honey bbq chicken and cheddar-jack cheese served with ranch dressing and sour cream
- Here Piggy Piggy$12.10
Platter of fries topped with cheddar-jack cheese and bacon with a ranch drizzle served with ranch dressing
- Oh My Veggie Fries$14.94
Platter of fries topped with impossible veggie "meat" tossed in sweet n spicy and cheddar-jack cheese with a sweet n spicy drizzle served with ranch dressing
- Here Lil Piggy$6.70
Small fries topped with cheddar-jack cheese and bacon with ranch drizzle served with ranch dressing
- LIL Chicken On The Hill$6.70
Small fries topped with cheddar-jack cheese and chopped honey bbq chicken with honey bbq drizzle served with ranch dressing
- LIL Oh My Veggie Fries$7.21
Small fries topped with cheddar-jack cheese and impossible "meat" with sweet n spicy drizzle served with ranch dressing
BURGERS
- Classic American Cheeseburger$12.10
Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and mayo
- Impossible Veggie Burger$13.13
Plant-based with a sweet n spicy glaze, tipped with cheddar-jack cheese, grilled peppers n onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo
- Spicy Stuffed Cajun Burger$13.13
Stuffed with peppers n onions and topped with A-1 sauce, cajun seasoning, and cheddar-jack cheese
- The JJ Burger$14.16
Spicy stuffed cajun burger topped with peppers n onions, bacon, and over-well egg
- Black N Bleu Burger$14.94
Stuffed with bleu cheese crumbles and topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, bacon, and bleu cheese crumbles
- Plant Cheeseburger$8.00
SALADS
- Side Salad$4.12
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and cheese
- Side Caesar Salad$6.17
Chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, and croutons
- House Salad$7.21
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, and cheese
- Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$15.45
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese, bacon, egg and fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce
- Caesar Salad$12.35
Chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, and croutons
- Chicken Salad$13.39
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese, bacon, egg, and fried or grilled chicken
- Chill Out Salad$15.45
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese, bacon, egg, with fried or grilled chicken and shrimp
- Mango Habanero Grilled Shrimp Salad$14.94
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese, bacon, egg, and grilled shrimp tossed in mango habanero sauce
- Shrimp Salad$14.42
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese, bacon, egg, and fried or grilled shrimp
SANDWICHES N WRAPS
- Philly Cheesesteak$15.19
Grilled steak with peppers n onions with white american cheese served on a hoagie roll served with fries
- Philly Cheesesteak Wrap$16.22
Philly cheesesteak served in a flour tortilla served with fries
- Chicken Philly$15.19
Grilled chicken with peppers n onions and white american cheese served on a hoagie roll served with fries
- Chicken Philly Wrap$16.22
Chicken philly served in a flour tortilla served with fries
- Fish Sammich$12.10
Fried flounder served with lettuce and tomato
- The Ultimate Club$12.36
Triple decker with honey ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, yellow and white american cheeses, and bacon
- The Ultimate Club Wrap$13.39
The ultimate club served in a flour tortilla
- Chicken Club$11.33
Fried or grilled chicken breast with white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and bacon
- Chicken Club Wrap$12.36
Chicken club served in a flour tortilla
- Shrimp Po Boy$14.16
Fried shrimp, lettuce, and tomato on a hoagie roll with a remoulade drizzle
- Shrimp Wrap$15.19
Fried or grilled chicken breast with white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and bacon
- Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie$16.48
Chicken philly with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie$16.48
Steak philly with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
SEAFOOD
- Flyin' Shrimp$15.19
(6) Wings 1 flavor (6) fried shrimp served with fries
- Fish Dinner$14.16
(2) Pieces of fried or grilled flounder served with fries
- Fish N Shrimp Dinner$17.00
(2) Pieces of fish (6) shrimp served with fries
- Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp$12.36
(5) Crab meat stuffed shrimp wrapped in applewood smoked bacon served with choice of fries or yellow rice and raspberry sauce
- Shrimp N Patties$17.77
(6) Shrimp (2) lump crab meat patties with fries. NO SUBSTITUTIONS
- Shrimp Dinner$14.42
EXTRA DRESSING/SAUCE
- EXTRA Ranch Dressing$0.67
- EXTRA 1000 Island Dressing$0.67
- EXTRA 1st String Sauce$0.67
- EXTRA Avocado Ranch Dressing$0.67
- EXTRA Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.67
- EXTRA Bleu Cheese Dressing$0.67
- EXTRA Bourbon Sauce$0.67
- EXTRA Buffalo Sauce$0.67
- EXTRA Cajun Seasoning$0.67
- EXTRA Caribbean Jerk Sauce$0.67
- EXTRA Cocktail Sauce$0.67
- EXTRA Dry Ranch Seasoning$0.67
- EXTRA French Dressing$0.67
- EXTRA Garlic Parmesan DRY$0.67
- EXTRA Garlic Parmesan Sauce$0.67
- EXTRA Honey BBQ Sauce$0.67
- EXTRA Honey Mustard Dressing$0.67
- EXTRA Honey Sriracha Sauce$0.67
- EXTRA Hot Sauce$0.67
- EXTRA Hot Honey Sauce$0.67
- EXTRA Hot Honey Garlic Sauce$0.67
- EXTRA Italian Dressing$0.67
- EXTRA Jamaican Jerk Seasoning$0.67
- EXTRA Lemon Pepper Seasoning$0.67
- EXTRA Mango Habanero Sauce$0.67
- EXTRA Nashville Hot Sauce$0.67
- EXTRA Parmesan Ranch Seasoning$0.67
- EXTRA Remoulade Sauce$0.67
- EXTRA Spicy BBQ Sauce$0.67
- EXTRA Spicy Cajun Sauce$0.67
- EXTRA Spicy Honey Mustard$0.67
- EXTRA Spicy Jamaican Jerk Sauce$0.67
- EXTRA Spicy Lemon Pepper Sauce$0.67
- EXTRA Spicy Ranch Dressing$0.67
- EXTRA Spicy Teriyaki Sauce$0.67
- EXTRA Tartar Sauce$0.67
- EXTRA Teriyaki Sauce$0.67
- EXTRA Sweet N Spicy Sauce$0.67
- EXTRA LARGE Ranch Dressing$3.61
- EXTRA LARGE Bleu Cheese$3.61
- EXTRA LARGE Honey Mustard Dressing$3.61
TACOS N QUESADILLAS
- Chicken Tacos$10.82
Chicken with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and spicy ranch drizzle
- Impossible Tacos$12.88
Impossible "meat" tossed in sweet n spicy with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and spicy ranch drizzle
- Fish Tacos$11.85
Flounder, lettuce, tomato, and cheese with a spicy ranch drizzle
- Fish N Shrimp Tacos$13.13
Flounder, shrimp, lettuce, tomato and cheese with spicy ranch drizzle
- Mad Tacos$16.22
Chicken, steak, shrimp with lettuce, tomato, cheese and spicy ranch drizzle
- Shrimp Tacos$11.85
Fried or grilled shrimp with lettuce, tomato, and cheese
- Steak Tacos$11.85
Grilled steak with lettuce, tomato, and cheese
- Chicken Quesadilla$11.33
Grilled chicken with peppers, onions, and cheese
- Mega Quesadilla$17.25
Chicken, steak, and shrimp grilled with peppers n onions with cheese
- Shrimp Quesadilla$15.45
- Steak Quesadilla$12.36
Steak, peppers n onions, and cheese
- Veggie Quesadilla$10.82
Peppers n onions, broccoli, mushrooms with cheese
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.50
RICE PLATES
- Crab Rice$8.76
Yellow rice with lump crab meat, peppers n onions
- Mega Seafood Rice$10.04
Yellow rice with lump crab meat, shrimp, peppers n onions
- Chicken N Steak Rice$10.04
Yellow rice with grilled chicken, steak, peppers n onions
- Chicken Rice$8.76
Yellow rice with grilled chicken, peppers n onions
- Steak Rice$9.53
Yellow rice with steak and peppers n onions
- Steak N Shrimp Rice$10.04
Yellow rice with steak, shrimp and peppers n onions
- Shrimp Rice$8.76
Yellow rice with shrimp and peppers n onions
- Mike's Rice$11.59
Yellow rice with chicken, crab meat, shrimp, and steak with peppers n onions
DESSERTS
SIDES
ADD-ONS
NA Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$3.25
Sweet tea n pink lemonade
- Barq's Root Beer$3.25
- Club Soda$3.25
- Coke$3.25
- Coke Zero$3.25
- Diet Coke$3.25
- Fanta Orange$3.25
- Ginger Beer$3.25
- Half Sweet/Half Unsweet Tea$3.25
- Hi-C Fruit Punch$3.25
- Hi-C Pink Lemonade$3.25
- Red Bull CAN$3.25
- Seagram's Ginger Ale$3.25
- Sprite$3.25
- Sweet Tea$3.25
- Unsweet Tea$3.25