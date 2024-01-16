Chill-N Nitrogen Lake Nona
Quart
- Birthday Party for One$18.95
A Quart of Cake Batter Ice Cream with Rainbow Sprinkles and Brownie Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)
- Black Tie Affair$18.95
A Quart of Vanilla Ice Cream with Fudge Swirls and Oreo Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)
- Netflix Binge$18.95
A Quart of Nutella Ice Cream with Cookie Dough and Chocolate Sprinkle Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)
- Not-So-Rocky-Road$18.95
A Quart of Chocolate Ice Cream with Brownie, Marshmallow, and Salted Pecan Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)
- Nutella Palooza$18.95
A Quart of Nutella Ice Cream with Nutella Mix-N. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)
- Plain White V's$18.95
A Quart of Vanilla Ice Cream. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)
- Strawberry Field Forever$18.95
A Quart of Strawberry Ice Cream with Strawberry Mix-N. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)
- Tough Cookie$18.95
A Quart of Biscotti Ice Cream with Caramel Swirls and Cookie Dough Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)
- Vegan Berry Chill$18.95
A Quart of Strawberry Ice Cream made with Coconut Milk and Mixed Berries and Oreo Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)
Beverage
- Water$2.75
- B4 (Beet, Apple, Celery, and Lemon)$6.95
Cold pressed juice, non GMO, organic.
- P3+ (Pineapple, Mango, Apple, Mint, and Lime)$6.95
Cold pressed juice, non GMO, organic.
- A3+ (Apple, Carrot, Lemon, Ginger)$6.95
- Ginger Shot (Ginger, Lemon, and Agave)$4.95
Cold pressed juice, non GMO, organic.
- Coconut Water$3.95
Harmless Harvest produce Organic and Fair for Life Coconut Water.
- White Team / Mangosteen$3.95
Tea drinks with exotic flavor and fruit mixes, designed to accompany everyday moments of consumption.
- Starfruit / Lotus Blossom$3.95
Tea drinks with exotic flavor and fruit mixes, designed to accompany everyday moments of consumption.
- Pomegranate / Blueberry$3.95
Tea drinks with exotic flavor and fruit mixes, designed to accompany everyday moments of consumption.
- Black Tea / Lemonade$3.95
Tea drinks with exotic flavor and fruit mixes, designed to accompany everyday moments of consumption.
- Just Bubbles$3.95
Tea drinks with exotic flavor and fruit mixes, designed to accompany everyday moments of consumption.
- Peach Kambucha$3.95
A refreshing live cultured drink made with full of antioxidants and organic acids with no sugar or alcohol.
- Mixed Berry Kambucha$3.95
A refreshing live cultured drink made with full of antioxidants and organic acids with no sugar or alcohol.
- Classic Oat Milk Latte$3.95
Pure, Organic, Functional Oat Milk Lattes
- Mocha Oat Milk Latte$3.95
Pure, Organic, Functional Oat Milk Lattes
- Vanilla Oat Milk Latte$3.95
Pure, Organic, Functional Oat Milk Lattes
- Mela Watermelon Original$3.95
Premium sourced natural Watermelon juice drink, with electrolytes and antioxidants, no sugar added.
- Mela Watermelon Passionfruit$3.95
Premium sourced natural Watermelon juice drink, with electrolytes and antioxidants, no sugar added.