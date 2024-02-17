CHILUDOS Mont Belvieu
Appetizers
- Sopes de Picadillo$10.29
handmade masa sopes topped picadillo(ground beef), lettuce, onions, sour cream, fresco cheese
- Gorditas de Chicharron$10.29Out of stock
handmade masa gorditas stuffed with chicharron in green salsa
- Flautas de Pollo$10.19Out of stock
crispy chicken tacos, sour cream, fresco cheese, pico de gallo
- Guacamole con Cecina$13.29
guacamole with beef jerkey
- Elote$8.29
grilled corn, mayonnaise, fresco cheese, tajin & lime
- Small Guacamole$5.99
Sounds Great
- Quesabirrias (3)$13.29
three birria quesadillas with consome, onions & cilantro
- Alambre$11.69
fajita beef casserole with bacon, bell pepper & onions, melted cheese
- Carne en su Jugo$14.29
beef soup with bacon, beans, grilled onion, avocado, onions & cilantro
- Burrito
burrito with the protein of your choice, rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado
- Huarache
handmade masa huarache topped with the protein of your choice, beans, onions & cilantro, cheese
Taco Time
- Street
with onion & cilantro
- Steak
with onions & cilantro
- Veggie Veggie
- Street con Queso
- Steak Taco con Queso
with onions & cilantro
- Veggie Veggie con Queso
- Street Volcan
with onions & cilantro
- Steak Volcan
with onions & cilantro
- Veggie Veggie Volcan
- Pescado (3)$13.19
- Camaron (3)$13.49
- Gobernador (3)$14.29
- Quesadilla Plain$3.00