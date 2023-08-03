Appetizers

2 Egg Roll

$3.95

6 Vegetable Spring Roll

$4.95

3 Shrimp Spring Roll

$5.55

6 Fried Meat Wonton

$4.95

Edamame

$5.25

Chinese Donuts

$5.25

8 Fried Chicken Wings

$8.95

6 Crab Rangoon

$7.95

8 Steamed Meat Dumplings

$7.55

8 Fried Meat Dumplings

$7.55

3 Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$7.55

3 Vegetable Lettuce Wraps

$7.25

For 2 House Hot Platter

$10.95

2 egg rolls, 2 shrimp rolls, 2 crab rangoons, 2 fried meat wonton, and 2 tried chicken wings

Soups

Pint Egg Drop Soup

$2.95

Quart Egg Drop Soup

$5.75

Pint Wonton Soup

$3.25

Quart Wonton Soup

$6.55

Pint Hot and Sour Soup

$3.25

Quart Hot and Sour Soup

$6.55

For 2 Vegetable and Bean Curd Soup

$6.95

For 2 Chicken Sizzling Rice Soup

$7.55

For 2 Shrimp Sizzling Rice Soup

$7.95

For 2 Seafood Soup

$8.95

Side Menu

16 Oz Steamed Jasmine Rice

$3.00

26 Oz Steamed Jasmine Rice

$5.00

16 Oz Egg Fried Rice

$3.00

26 Oz Egg Fried Rice

$5.00

16 Oz Brown Rice

$4.00

26 Oz Brown Rice

$6.00

16 Oz Plain Lo Mein

$4.00

26 Oz Plain Lo Mein

$6.00

Beverage

Pepsi Product Can of Soft Drink

$1.50

10 Pieces/Bag Fortune Cookies

$1.95

4 Pieces/Bag Almond Cookies

$1.95

Chicken

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$12.55

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$12.55

Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$12.55

Diced Chicken with Cashew Nuts

$12.55

Diced Chicken with Almond Nuts

$12.55

Chicken with Fresh Broccoli

$12.55

Chicken with Snow Peas

$12.55

Mandarin Chicken

$12.55

Kung Pao Chicken

$12.55

Diced chicken with fresh green beans sautéed in spicy sauce with peanuts

Yu Hsiang Chicken

$12.55

Hunan Chicken

$12.55

Szechuan Chicken

$12.55

Spicy Garlic Chicken

$12.55

Spicy Curry Chicken

$12.55

Empress Chicken

$12.55

Sha Cha Chicken

$12.55

Chicken with Black Bean Sauce

$12.55

Jalapeño Chicken

$12.55

Beef

Beef with Mixed Vegetables

$13.25

Beef with Fresh Broccoli

$13.25

Beef with Snow Peas

$13.25

Kung Pao Beef

$13.25

Pepper Steak

$13.25

Mongolian Beef

$13.25

Yu Hsiang Beef

$13.25

Hunan Beef

$13.25

Szechuan Beef

$13.25

Spicy Garlic Beef

$13.25

Spicy Curry Beef

$13.25

Sha Cha Beef

$13.25

Jalapeño Beef

$13.25

Pork

Pork with Mixed Vegetables

$11.55

Mandarin Pork

$11.55

Kung Pao Pork

$11.55

Sliced marinated pork with fresh green beans sautéed in spicy brown sauce with peanuts

Jalapeño Pork

$11.55

Yu Hsiang Pork

$11.55

Hunan Pork

$11.55

Spicy Garlic Pork

$11.55

Szechuan Pork

$11.55

House Specialties

Happy Family

$13.25

Jumbo shrimp, beef, chicken, scallop, crab meat, and mixed vegetables with delicious house special brown sauce

Triple Delight

$13.25

Combination of jumbo shrimp, beef, chicken, and mixed vegetables sautéed with delicious house special brown sauce

Hunan Double Delight

$13.25

Jumbo shrimp and chicken with snow peas, bell pepper and spicy brown sauce

Dragon and Phoenix

$13.25

Spicy and sweet stir-fried jumbo shrimp on one side with onion, carrots and peas and General Tso's chicken on another side

Orange Shrimps

$13.25

Jumbo shrimp lightly butter fried and tossed with hot peppers, garlic ginger, and orange peels in house special delicious spicy sauce

Honey Crispy Shrimp

$13.25

Crispy jumbo fried shrimps in a special honey-mayonnalse sauce

Honey Crispy Chicken

$13.25

Crispy fried chicken in a special honey-mayonnaise sauce

Lemon Chicken

$12.95

Tender chicken breast deep fried with butter, then topped with a tasty lemon sauce

Sesame Chicken

$13.25

Chunks of chicken deep-fried then sautéed with garlic and ginger sauce topped with sesame seeds

General Tso's Chicken

$13.25

Our most popular dish! Crispy chunks chicken in our house special sweet and spicy garlic sauce. "Tso Tsung-Tang was a great military commander of China's Hunan province during the Qing dynasty"

Orange Chicken

$13.25

Chunks of chicken deep-fried then sautéed with hot pepper, garlic, and ginger sauce with some orange peels

Orange Beef

$13.55

Slice beef lightly deep fried then sautéed with orange peels and hot pepper in a sweet and spicy house special brown sauce

Sizzling Black Pepper Beef

$13.55

Tender sliced beef with bell peppers and onions in a delicious black pepper sauce

Spicy Beef and Scallops

$13.55

A combination of scallops and beef in a special hot sauce and fresh broccoli

Sizzling Shrimp and Scallops

$13.95

Tender jumbo shrimp, scallops, fresh mushroom, onions, and snow peas in a ginger and garlic light sauce

Seafood Combination

$13.95

Jumbo shrimp, scallop, and crab meat with mixed vegetables in a light delicious white sauce

Shrimp with Cashew Nuts

$13.25

Scallop in Garlic Sauce

$13.25

Fresh marinated scallops sautéed in spicy garlic sauce

No Rice Combination Pan Fried Noodle

$13.25

Egg noodles lightly pan fried and topped with jumbo shrimps, beef, chicken, and mixed vegetables in house special savory brown sauce

No Rice Cantonese Noodles with Chicken

$13.25

Pan-fried thin egg noodles under a light stir-fry of fresh vegetables with chicken

No Rice Cantonese Noodles with Shrimp

$13.25

Pan-fried thin egg noodles under a light stir-fry of fresh vegetables with shrimp

House Special Sizzling Rice

$13.25

Jumbo shrimp, scallop, chicken, and mixed vegetables in a light ginger white sauce and topped with crispy rice

Sriracha Triple Delight

$13.25

Jalapeño Triple Delight

$13.25

Shrimp

Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$13.25

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$13.25

Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$13.25

Shrimp with Fresh Broccoli

$13.25

Shrimp with Snow Peas

$13.25

Kung Pao Shrimp

$13.25

Jumbo shrimps with fresh green beans sautéed in spicy brown sauce with peanuts

Yu Hsiang Shrimp

$13.25

Hunan Shrimp

$13.25

Szechuan Shrimp

$13.25

Spicy Garlic Shrimp

$13.25

Empress Shrimp

$13.25

Sha Cha Shrimp

$13.25

Shrimp with Black Bean Sauce

$13.25

Dinner Combo

General Tso's Chicken*

$10.95

Orange Chicken*

$10.95

Sesame Chicken*

$10.95

Chicken with Fresh Vegetables

$10.95

Chicken with Fresh Broccoli*

$10.95

Moo Goo Gai Pan*

$10.95

Sweet and Sour Chicken*

$10.95

Diced Chicken with Cashew Nuts*

$10.95

Diced Chicken with Almond Nuts*

$10.95

Kung Pao Chicken*

$10.95

Yu Hsiang Chicken*

$10.95

Szechuan Chicken*

$10.95

Spicy Curry Chicken*

$10.95

Beef with Fresh Vegetables

$10.95

Beef with Fresh Broccoli*

$10.95

Pepper Steak*

$10.95

Yu Hsiang Beef*

$10.95

Szechuan Beef*

$10.95

Mandarin Pork*

$10.95

Yu Hsiang Pork*

$10.95

Shrimp with Fresh Vegetables

$10.95

Shrimp with Fresh Broccoli*

$10.95

Sweet and Sour Shrimp*

$10.95

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce*

$10.95

Yu Hsiang Shrimp*

$10.95

Szechuan Shrimp*

$10.95

Mixed Vegetables

$10.95

Triple Delight*

$10.95

Vegetables and Tofu

Mixed Chinese Vegetable

$9.55

Green Beans Szechuan Style

$9.55

Tofu Family Style

$10.25

Szechuan Tofu with Pork

$10.95

Tofu with Black Beans and Garlic Sauce

$10.25

Spicy Curry Mixed Vegetables

$9.95

Tofu with Mixed Vegetables

$9.95

Spicy Garlic Tofu

$10.95

Moo Shu

Vegetable Moo Shu

$10.75

Chicken Moo Shu

$10.95

Pork Moo Shu

$10.95

Beef Moo Shu

$10.95

Shrimp Moo Shu

$10.95

Combination Moo Shu

$11.25

Egg Foo Young

Vegetables Egg Foo Young

$11.25

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$12.55

Roast Pork Egg Foo Young

$12.55

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$12.95

Beef Egg Foo Young

$12.95

Combination Egg Foo Young

$12.95

Chow Mein

Vegetables Chow Mein

$9.55

Chicken Chow Mein

$10.95

Beef Chow Mein

$10.95

Shrimp Chow Mein

$11.95

Combination Chow Mein

$11.95

Mei Fun (Rice Noodles)

Chicken Mei Fun

$10.95

Beef Mei Fun

$11.95

Shrimp Mei Fun

$11.95

Combination Mei Fun

$11.95

Singapore Style Mei Fun

$11.95

Long Life Noodle Soup

$9.55

Kid's Menu

Sweet and Sour Chicken Kid

$7.95

Chicken with Fresh Broccoli Kid

$7.95

Beef with Fresh Broccoli Kid

$7.95

Sweet and Sour Shrimps Kid

$7.95

Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.25

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.25

Pork Fried Rice

$10.25

Beef Fried Rice

$10.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.95

Combination Fried Rice

$10.95

Young Chow Fried Rice

$10.95

Pineapple Fried Rice

$10.95

Lo Mein

Vegetable Lo Mein

$10.55

Chicken Lo Mein

$10.95

Pork Lo Mein

$10.95

Beef Lo Mein

$11.95

Shrimp Lo Mein

$11.95

Combination Lo Mein

$11.95

Gluten-Free Menu

Mixed Fresh Vegetables Gluten Free

$9.55

Tofu with Mixed Vegetables Gluten Free

$10.25

Chicken with Mixed Vegetables Gluten Free

$11.95

Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables Gluten Free

$13.25

Lunch Specials

Chicken with Fresh Vegetable Lunch

$9.25

Chicken with Fresh Broccoli Lunch

$9.25

Moo Goo Gai Pan Lunch

$9.25

Sweet and Sour Chicken Lunch

$9.25

Diced Chicken with Cashew Nuts Lunch

$9.25

Diced Chicken with Almond Nuts Lunch

$9.25

Kung Pao Chicken Lunch

$9.25

Yu Hsiang Chicken Lunch

$9.25

Spicy Garlic Chicken Lunch

$9.25

Szechuan Chicken Lunch

$9.25

Sesame Chicken Lunch

$9.25

General Tso's Chicken Lunch

$9.25

Orange Chicken Lunch

$9.25

Beef with Fresh Vegetable

$9.25

Beef with Fresh Broccoli Lunch

$9.25

Pepper Steak Lunch

$9.25

Mongolian Beef Lunch

$9.25

Yu Hsiang Beef Lunch

$9.25

Spicy Garlic Beef Lunch

$9.25

Szechuan Beef Lunch

$9.25

Shrimp with Fresh Vegetable

$9.25

Shrimp with Fresh Broccoli Lunch

$9.25

Sweet and Sour Shrimp Lunch

$9.25

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce Lunch

$9.25

Triple Delight Lunch

$9.25

Yu Hsiang Shrimp Lunch

$9.25

Spicy Garlic Shrimp Lunch

$9.25

Szechuan Shrimp Lunch

$9.25

Mixed Vegetable

$9.25

Spicy Garlic Tofu Lunch

$9.25

Tofu Family Style Lunch

$9.25

Chicken Fried Rice Lunch

$9.25

Pork Fried Rice Lunch

$9.25

Vegetables Fried Rice

$9.25

Beef Fried Rice Lunch

$9.25

Shrimp Fried Rice Lunch

$9.25

Combination Fried Rice Lunch

$9.25

Chicken Lo Mein Lunch

$9.25

Pork Lo Mein Lunch

$9.25

Vegetables Lo Mein Lunch

$9.25

Beef Lo Mein Lunch

$9.25

Shrimp Lo Mein Lunch

$9.25

Combination Lo Mein Lunch

$9.25

Special Curry Chicken Lunch

$9.25

Kung Pao Beef Lunch

$9.25

Hunan Shrimp Lunch

$9.25

Kung Pao Shrimp Lunch

$9.25

Jalapeño Chicken Lunch

$9.25

Jalapeño Beef Lunch

$9.25

Jalapeño Shrimp Lunch

$9.25