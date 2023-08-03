China Garden 8740 W 135th St
Appetizers
2 Egg Roll
6 Vegetable Spring Roll
3 Shrimp Spring Roll
6 Fried Meat Wonton
Edamame
Chinese Donuts
8 Fried Chicken Wings
6 Crab Rangoon
8 Steamed Meat Dumplings
8 Fried Meat Dumplings
3 Chicken Lettuce Wraps
3 Vegetable Lettuce Wraps
For 2 House Hot Platter
2 egg rolls, 2 shrimp rolls, 2 crab rangoons, 2 fried meat wonton, and 2 tried chicken wings
Soups
Side Menu
Beverage
Chicken
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Chicken with Mixed Vegetables
Diced Chicken with Cashew Nuts
Diced Chicken with Almond Nuts
Chicken with Fresh Broccoli
Chicken with Snow Peas
Mandarin Chicken
Kung Pao Chicken
Diced chicken with fresh green beans sautéed in spicy sauce with peanuts
Yu Hsiang Chicken
Hunan Chicken
Szechuan Chicken
Spicy Garlic Chicken
Spicy Curry Chicken
Empress Chicken
Sha Cha Chicken
Chicken with Black Bean Sauce
Jalapeño Chicken
Beef
Pork
House Specialties
Happy Family
Jumbo shrimp, beef, chicken, scallop, crab meat, and mixed vegetables with delicious house special brown sauce
Triple Delight
Combination of jumbo shrimp, beef, chicken, and mixed vegetables sautéed with delicious house special brown sauce
Hunan Double Delight
Jumbo shrimp and chicken with snow peas, bell pepper and spicy brown sauce
Dragon and Phoenix
Spicy and sweet stir-fried jumbo shrimp on one side with onion, carrots and peas and General Tso's chicken on another side
Orange Shrimps
Jumbo shrimp lightly butter fried and tossed with hot peppers, garlic ginger, and orange peels in house special delicious spicy sauce
Honey Crispy Shrimp
Crispy jumbo fried shrimps in a special honey-mayonnalse sauce
Honey Crispy Chicken
Crispy fried chicken in a special honey-mayonnaise sauce
Lemon Chicken
Tender chicken breast deep fried with butter, then topped with a tasty lemon sauce
Sesame Chicken
Chunks of chicken deep-fried then sautéed with garlic and ginger sauce topped with sesame seeds
General Tso's Chicken
Our most popular dish! Crispy chunks chicken in our house special sweet and spicy garlic sauce. "Tso Tsung-Tang was a great military commander of China's Hunan province during the Qing dynasty"
Orange Chicken
Chunks of chicken deep-fried then sautéed with hot pepper, garlic, and ginger sauce with some orange peels
Orange Beef
Slice beef lightly deep fried then sautéed with orange peels and hot pepper in a sweet and spicy house special brown sauce
Sizzling Black Pepper Beef
Tender sliced beef with bell peppers and onions in a delicious black pepper sauce
Spicy Beef and Scallops
A combination of scallops and beef in a special hot sauce and fresh broccoli
Sizzling Shrimp and Scallops
Tender jumbo shrimp, scallops, fresh mushroom, onions, and snow peas in a ginger and garlic light sauce
Seafood Combination
Jumbo shrimp, scallop, and crab meat with mixed vegetables in a light delicious white sauce
Shrimp with Cashew Nuts
Scallop in Garlic Sauce
Fresh marinated scallops sautéed in spicy garlic sauce
No Rice Combination Pan Fried Noodle
Egg noodles lightly pan fried and topped with jumbo shrimps, beef, chicken, and mixed vegetables in house special savory brown sauce
No Rice Cantonese Noodles with Chicken
Pan-fried thin egg noodles under a light stir-fry of fresh vegetables with chicken
No Rice Cantonese Noodles with Shrimp
Pan-fried thin egg noodles under a light stir-fry of fresh vegetables with shrimp
House Special Sizzling Rice
Jumbo shrimp, scallop, chicken, and mixed vegetables in a light ginger white sauce and topped with crispy rice
Sriracha Triple Delight
Jalapeño Triple Delight
Shrimp
Sweet and Sour Shrimp
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables
Shrimp with Fresh Broccoli
Shrimp with Snow Peas
Kung Pao Shrimp
Jumbo shrimps with fresh green beans sautéed in spicy brown sauce with peanuts