Chingon Taqueria II
Ceviche's
- 14 Oz Agua-chile Ceviche's$14.50
Fully cook Argentinian shrimp. Cucumbers, lime juice, red onions, cilantro, serrano peppers, jalapeños, avocado
- 18 Oz Agua-chile Ceviche's$16.99
Fully cook Argentinian shrimp. Cucumbers, lime juice, red onions, cilantro, serrano peppers, jalapeños, avocado
- 14 Oz Campechano Ceviche's$14.50
Fully cooked Argentinian shrimp, octopus, imitation crab meat, diced onions, tomatoes, cilantro, cucumber, serrano peppers and lime juice
- 18 Oz Campechano Ceviche's$16.99
Fully cooked Argentinian shrimp, octopus, imitation crab meat, diced onions, tomatoes, cilantro, cucumber, serrano peppers and lime juice
- Cocktail Campechano Ceviche's$18.99
Shrimp, octopus, imitation crab meat, pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado, served with saltine crackers
- Tostada Campechana Ceviche's$7.25
Pulpo, calamar, camarones argentinos, jaiba, tomate, cilantro, pepino, cebolla morada y aguacate amba. Todo mezclado con nuestras especies preparadas en casa
- 6 Pieces Ostiones Sinaloa Ceviche's$19.99
6 ostiones en su concha, preparados con jab, camarin, pulpo, cebolla morada, tomate, pepino. Todo mezclado con nuestros sazones sinaloenses. Items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shelfish or eggs may
- 12 Pieces Ostiones Sinaloa Ceviche's$35.99
6 ostiones en su concha, preparados con jab, camarin, pulpo, cebolla morada, tomate, pepino. Todo mezclado con nuestros sazones sinaloenses. Items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shelfish or eggs may
- Molcajete Pa' La Cruda Ceviche's$25.99
Unlevanta muertos preparado con, calamari, camarones argentinos, pulpo, jaiba, 3 ostiones, camarones shell on, tomate picado, cebolla morada, y pepino. Todo mitado a estilo sinaloa para que dejes esa mala cruda atrás. 25.99
- Tostada La Chingona Ceviche's$6.99
Camarones, pulpo y jaiba al estilo aguachile con, aguacate ana
Caldos - Soups
Tacos Chingones
Botanas
- Guacamole and Chips$5.50
- Empanadas$5.99
A fried corn pastry stuffed with Oaxacan cheese, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce and tomatoes
- Queso Fundido and Chips$5.50
- Mexican Street Corn$4.50
Grilled corn on the cob topped with chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, chili powder an lime juice
- Taquitos Dorados$11.99
Four deep-fried taquitos with rice and beans, lettuce, queso fresco, Mexican crema and tomato sauce
- Steak Fries$11.89
Bed of french fries topped with carne asada, chipotle aioli, green onions, red and white thin cabbage, jalapeños and Chingon seasoning
- Fiesta Nachos$12.99
Homemade tortilla chips with your filling Chingon, melted cheese, ground beef or pulled chicken lettuce, red onions, cilantro, sour cream and tomatoes
- Nachos Texanos$16.45
Tortas
- Regular Torta$13.49
Pick any of our fillings Chingones with lettuce, jalapeños, Mexican crema, mayonnaise, tomatoes, beans, guacamole and queso fresco
- Milanesa Torta$16.29
Breaded and fried, thin-sliced steak or chicken seasoned with Chingon seasonings, Mexican crema, mayonnaise, tomatoes, queso fresco
- Torta Cubana$15.49
Al pastor, chorizo, ham, mayonnaise, queso fresco, lettuce, sausage, jalapeños, avocado, onions, beans, guacamole and Roma tomatoes
- Tortaco$15.99
Our telera bread with pinto beans, steak, Mexican sausage, 2 mashed potatoes fried taquitos, mixed cabbage, red onions, tomatoes, Mexican sour cream and queso fresco topped with queso panela and chiles toreados
- Pambazo$13.49
Pan de telera guisado con especies Chingones, con frijoles frites, chorizo, repollo mistado, tomate, cebolla, queso fresco, aguacate, crema Mexicana and chiles toreados
- Torta Birria$15.99
The Mains
- Fajitas$12.99
Steak, chicken or shrimp cooked with onions, red and green bell peppers. Served with guacamole salad, rice, refried beans and corn or flour tortillas
- ACP Steak$15.99
Abed of rice topped with chicken and our housemade cheese dip
- ACP Shrimp$15.99
- ACP Chicken$12.99
- Carne Asada$17.99
Thin sliced tender certified angus beef skirt steak, served with fried scallions, jalapeño, refried beans rice, guacamole salad and corn tortillas
- Pescado Frito$16.99
Whole-fried tilapia served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and corn tortillas
- Milanesa$15.99
Breaded and fried, thin sliced steak or chicken seasoned with Chingon seasonings. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and tortillas
- Camarones a La Diabla$16.99
Camarones jumbo shrimp cooked with onions, homemade arbol pepper sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole and corn or flour tortillas
- Rice Bowl$14.99
Mexican rice, refried beans, choice of fillings Chingon with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and queso fresco
- Taco Salad$12.99
Large crispy flour tortilla shell with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, melted cheese and cilantro. Pick your filling Chingon
- Pollo Chingon$14.49
Grilled chicken breast marinated with delicious Mexican spices. Served with Mexican rice, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream, corn or flour tortillas
- Chori Pollo$14.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with mexican sausage and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Molcajete$25.99
A mexican traditional dish steak, grilled chicken, mexican sausage (choriza), grilled queso fresco, avocado sauce, grilled cactus, whole pinte beans, grilled cebollines, chiles tornades and homemade corn tortillas
Burritos Chingones
- Chill-Wey Burrito$14.49
12" flour tortilla filled with house-made chili relleno, carne asada, cilantro, onions, pico de gallo, refried beans, rice and salsa roja
- Cali Burrito$13.49
12" flour tortilla with carne asada, queso dip, Mexican rice, pinto beans, french fries, pico de gallo and guacamole
- El Chingon Burrito$13.49
12" flour tortilla with al pastor (marinated pork), Monterey Jack cheese, diced onion, cilantro, rice, french fries and avocado salsa
- Breakfast Burrito$12.55
12" flour tortilla with Mexican sausage, scrambled eggs, cheese, fries, Mexican rice and refried beans
A La Carte
- 1 Piece Tacos$3.75
Handmade corn tortilla filled with your favorite fillings Chingones. Choose Street - cilantro and onions or Americano - cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
- 3 Pieces Tacos$10.75
Handmade corn tortilla filled with your favorite fillings Chingones. Choose Street - cilantro and onions or Americano - cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
- Gorditas$5.79
Open-face pastry made with corn masa, deep-fried stuffed with any of your favorite fillings Chingones. Refried beans, lettuce, Mexican crema, queso fresco and tomatoes
- Sopes$5.79
Fried small corn tortilla topped with your favorite Chingon protein, refried beans, lettuce, queso fresco, Roma tomatoes and Mexican crema
- Tostadas$4.99
Thin corn tortilla with your favorite Chingon protein, refried beans, lettuce, Mexican crema, queso fresco and tomatoes
- Huaraches$11.99
Large thick com tortilla deep-fried (to order) topped with your favorite Chingon protein, refried beans, lettuce, queso fresco, diced Roma tomatoes and Mexican crema
- Quesadillas$12.99
Flour tortilla with your favorite Chingon protein served with lettuce, tomatoes, Mexican crema and queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice
- Gringa Quesadilla$12.99
Large flour tortilla with al pastor, Oaxaca cheese, onions, and cilantro served with rice
- Side Rice & Beans$4.50