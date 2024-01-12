Chiquito picoso kitchen 23960 ironwood ave. #E
Sandwich
Desserts
Appetizer
- fries$5.25
- Quesadilla$7.75
Flour tortilla filled with cheese
- 4 chicken tenders$6.99
- hot dog$4.25
With chopped bell pepper and onions Fried jalapeno
- 3 chicken tacos$8.75
Topped with onion & cilantro
- 3 soft tacos$9.50
small Flour tortilla, Chicken, Lettuce, cheese & tomato
- 1 soft taco$3.75
- 1 chicken taco$3.25
topped with onion , cilantro
- 4 chciken taquitos$7.25
Topped with sour cream, queso fresco, or green sauce
- Mini burritos$4.50
Chicken, tinga, mole
- 1 tostada de tinga$3.75
Beans , tinga, sour cream, queso fresco
- pastarmi fries$14.50
- california fries$12.50
Fries, bean, cheese,pico, sour cream
- Nachos$5.25
Yellow cheese and jalapenos
- Chimichangas 2$6.99
chicken and cheese deep fried, topped with sour cream
Main
- Chicken mole Plate$14.99
leg and thight , rice, beans tortillas
- pollos asados 1$24.99
1 whole chicken, medium beans and rice 12 tortillas, salsas
- pollos asados 2$43.99
2 whole chicken, Large beans and rice 24 tortillas, salsas
- The chicken Bowl$10.99
Chicken, Rice,beans,onions, cilantro,sour cream, & a drink
- Huarache$9.50
Refried beans,Cheese,Lettuce,sour cream, chicken
- Enfrijolada$7.99
4 bean filled Enfrijoladas. Drenched corn tortillas in creamy, coarsely pureed pinto beans. Garnished with queso fresco and cilantro
- cubana$11.99
Bolillo bread, ham, hot dog, beans,cheese,lettu ce,tomatoes,onion s,avocado, mayo
- Enchiladas de mole$14.99
3 Filled corn tortilla with chicken or cheese & covered with savory mole sauce and topped with queso fresco, lettuce, sour cream Rice & beans
- chicken Enchiladas Verde$14.99
3 Filled corn tortilla with chicken or cheese & covered with savory mole sauce and topped with queso fresco, lettuce, sour cream Rice & beans
- Pastrami Torta$14.75
Bolillo bread, pickles,mustard, pastrami
- Pastrami Torta combo$17.75
fries and drink
- torta enmolada$11.75
Mole drenched Bolillo, filled with mole and chicken, refried beans
- torta enmolada combo$15.75
fries and drink
- Club sandwich$10.75
Toasted bread,turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato,mayonnaise
- Club sandwich combo$15.75
fries and drink
- chicken Ramen$9.99
Ramen noodles and chicken
- Grilled chicken sandwich$10.25
bollio bread bread, lettuce, cheese,tomato,onion,mayo
- Grilled chicken sandwich combo$15.75
fries and drink
- burrito$10.99
Chicken or mole, rice and beans
- 3 crispy tacos$8.75
crispy tacos, chicken, lettuce,cheese, tomato
- 3 crispy tacos combop$11.99
fries and drink
- 1 crispy taco$3.50
crispy tacos, chicken, lettuce,cheese, tomato
- 10 crispy tacos pack$26.99
- 4 chicken tenders combo$10.25
fries and drink
- chilaquiles verde$14.99
Fried corn tortillas sauteed with green salsa topped with queso fresco, sour cream and onions
- chilaquiles de mole$14.99
Fried corn tortillas sauteed with mole topped with queso fresco sour cream
- hot dog combo$7.75
chips and drink
- 3 chicken tacos plate$13.99
Rice, beans & drink
- 10 chicken tacos pack$28.99
- 3 soft taco plate$14.99
fries and drink
- 10 soft taco pack$30.75
- 4 chicken taquitos plate$12.75
beans, rice , drink
- Bean & cheese burrito$7.75
- 3 tostada de tinga$9.25
- 3 tostada de tinga plate$13.99
rice beans drink
- 1 chmichanaga plate$8.99
rice , beans and drink
Breakfast
- winnie con huevo$8.99
scrambled egg, grilled wieners with hash brown
- Good old fashioned pancakes$9.99
3 pancakes
- Good old fashioned pancakes plate$15.50
2 pancakes, 2 eggs, ham, hash brown
- Churro pancakes$9.99
3 Pancakes with cinnamon and sugar
- Churro pancakes plate$15.50
2 pancakes, 2 eggs, ham, hash brown
- french toast$9.99
2,Texas bread soaked in a custard-like batter and fried
- french toast plate$15.50
2,Texas bread soaked in a custard-like batter and fried 2 eggs,ham, hash brown
- breakfast burrito winnie con huevo$10.25
Scrambled egg with winnie
- breakfast burrito ham and egg$10.25
Ham, egg, cheese and hashbrown