CHIRINGO
0
CHIRINGO
Coffee Menu Drinks
Coffee Menu Food
Grab & Go N/A
Americano
$3.00+
Cafe Au Lait
$3.00+
Cappuccino
$3.50+
Chai Latte
$4.00+
Cold Brew
$4.00+
Cortado
$5.00
Drip Coffee
$2.50+
Espresso
$1.50+
Hot Chocolate!
$3.00+
Jon's Chocolatey Thing
$4.00+
Latte
$3.50+
Matcha
$4.00+
Steamer
$2.00+
Test Drink
$1.00
The Basic Beach
$4.00+
Hot Tea
$3.00
London Fog
$5.00
Test Food
$1.00
Muffin
$4.99
King Cake Whole
$30.99
HOTZ Chorizo Burrito
$9.99
HOTZ Bacon Burrito
$9.99
HOTZ Chicken Sausage Burrito
$9.99
HOTZ Veggie Burrito
$9.99
Cookie
$5.00
Donut
$1.99
GF Donut
$2.50
Acai Bowl
$12.99
Tater Tot Bowl
$12.99+
Jammin Toast
$10.99
Avocado Toast
$11.99
Breakfast Sandwich
$8.99+
Raspberry Rose Poppi
$4.25
Watermelon Poppi
$4.25
Doc Poppi
$4.25
Grapefruit Sparkling
$4.25
Lemon Sparkling
$4.25
Redbull
$3.99
Bottle Water
$3.99
Horizon Milk
$2.99
Horizon Chocolate Milk
$2.99
Apple Juice
$2.99
CHIRINGO Location and Ordering Hours
(850) 399-1604
63 Hotz Ave, Santa Rosa, FL 32459
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 9AM
All hours
