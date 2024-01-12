Skip to Main content
Chit Chat Cafe 273 W Louise Ave
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Specialty Drinks
Breakfast
Crepes
Sandwich
Pizza
Pastries
Non-Coffee
Orange Juice
$3.75
Hot Chocolate
$3.75+
Tea
$3.50+
Decaf Tea
$3.50+
Specialty Drinks
White Mocha
$5.50+
Caramel Macchiato
$5.50+
Creme Brulee Latte
$5.50+
Cinnamon Dolce Latte
$5.50+
Caramel Frappe (16 oz)
$5.70
Honey Bear Matcha
$5.75+
Golden Latte
$4.75+
Manteca Fog
$4.75+
Lavendar Lemonade (16 oz)
$5.25
Chai Latte
$4.75+
Breakfast
Bagel
$4.50
Breakfast Bagel Sandwich
$9.00
Avocado Toast
$12.00
Egg Bowl
$10.00
Eggs on Toast
$10.00
Oatmeal & Seasonal Fruit
$9.00
Yogurt Parfait
$7.00
Crepes
Nutella
$13.00
Strawberry Shortcake
$13.00
Banana Cream
$13.00
French Lemon
$13.00
Mushroom Spinach
$14.00
Chicken Pesto
$14.00
California
$14.00
Egg, Ham & Cheese
$14.00
Sandwich
Turkey Pesto
$14.00
Chicken Salad
$14.00
Italian Caprese
$14.00
Turkey Brie
$14.00
Pizza
Margherita
$12.00
Veggie Delight
$14.00
BBQ Chicken
$14.00
Breakfast Pizza
$14.00
Pastries
Cinnamon Rolls
$5.00
Cinnamon Bites
$1.50
Scone
$3.00
Danish
$3.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.00
Cheese Roll
$1.50
Cream Cheese Coffee Cake
$4.00
Cardamom Bun
$4.00
Chit Chat Cafe 273 W Louise Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(209) 239-5724
273 W Louise Ave, Manteca, CA 95336
All hours
