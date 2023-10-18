Popular Items

MINI PANCAKE ( 10 PIECES )
$4.99


BUILD YOUR OWN PASTRIES

CREPE
$4.99
MINI PANCAKE ( 10 PIECES )
$4.99
PANCAKE
$4.99
WAFFLE
$4.99

BASH SPECIAL

Bash Roll
$13.99

crepe rolled with your choice of 2 fruits, topped with Belgium chocolate

Crepuccini
$16.99

2 crepes cut into thin slices topped with your choice of Belgium chocolate

Bash Burger
$14.99

4 pancakes layered with your 3 choices of fruit and served with your choice of topping

Banana Roll
$9.99

a fresh banana wrapped in a thin tender crepe with your choice of topping

Sushi Crepe
$13.99

sushi style crepe wrapped in Kinder chocolate, topped with Belgium chocolate and European cookies

Sampler Plate
$24.99

get a taste of our menu on one plate (crepe, waffle and mini pancakes served with your choice of topping)

Sampler Mini Pancakes Plate (20 PIECES)
$16.99

20 mini pancakes served with your choice of 4 toppings

Cream Puffs
$8.99

10 cream puffs topped with your choice of Belgium chocolate

Cheesecake
$8.99

a slice of cheesecake served with your choice of topping

Lava Cake
$9.99

warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with vanilla ice-cream

Fruit and Dip Plate
$14.99

a variety of fruits served with a warm chocolate cup

Fruit and Dip Plate ( Includes Fondue Set )
$18.99

a variety of fruits served with a warm chocolate fondue

Hazelnut Spread Fruit Salad Cup
$8.99

a variety of fruits served in a cup and topped with Nutella

Brownies Ice Cream Cup
$9.99

warm chocolate brownie bites served with a scoop of ice-cream, topped with whipped cream and your choice of topping

Krispy Ice Cream Cup
$9.99

three layers of vanilla ice-cream, rice krispies and melted warm Belgium chocolate

Cookie Butter Trifle Cup
$8.99

Cookie Butter crumbles and Fruit layered with Whip Cream and drizzles of Cookie Butter

BASH TREATS

Chocolate Covered Strawberries
$2.49+
Mini Fruit Tart
$2.49

Mini Tart with Pastry Sweet Cream, strawberry, kiwi and blueberry.

M & M Bites
$3.99+

M & M's Dipped in Belgium Milk Chocolate

Marshmallow Bite
$1.49

Jumbo Marshmallow dipped in Belgian Milk Chocolate with a drizzle of White Belgian Chocolate.

Oreo Bites
$3.99+

Oreo Dipped With Belgium Milk Chocolate

Brownie Bites
$1.99+

Brownies Dipped With Belgium Milk Chocolate

S'mores Bites
$3.99+

Graham Cracker with Marshmallows Dipped With Belgium Milk Chocolate

Banana Stick
$4.99
Strawberry Stick
$7.99
Kiwi Stick
$4.99
Pineapple Stick
$4.99
Mixed Fruits Stick
$6.99
Cream Puffs Stick
$6.99
Brownies Stick
$6.99
Marshmallow Stick
$3.99
3 Chocolate Strawberries Gift
$7.99

BUILD YOUR OWN ICE CREAM

BYO Ice-cream- CUP
BYO Ice-cream- CONE
BYO Ice-cream- CONE
$2.99

BASH CATERING

Brownies Box
$42.99

Chocolate brownies (55 pcs) with 4 dipping sauce options.

Oreo Bites Box
$89.99

Oreo cookies covered in Belgian Milk Chocolate. (24 pcs)

Cream Puffs Box
$39.99

Delicious Belgian Mini Cream Puffs filled with fresh vanilla-flavored whipped cream, with 4 dipping sauces. (40 pcs)

Fruit & Dip Box
$42.99

8 Toppings of your choice with 4 choices of dipping sauces.

Lava Cake Box
$59.99

4 Warm Chocolate cakes with a molten chocolate center, 4 scoops of ice cream, and 4 dipping sauces.

Chocolate Covered Strawberries Box
$69.99

24 Strawberries covered in Belgian Milk Chocolate with White Chocolate drizzle.

GIFTS

CHOCOLATE FONDUE GIFT BOX
$14.99
GIFT BOX OF CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES
$35.99
CHOCOLATE COVERD STRAWBERRY HEART SHAPE
$45.99
GIFT BOX OF CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES ( HAPPY BIRTHDAY )
$45.99

BASH SHAKES

Chocolate Shake
$5.99
Strawberry Shake
$5.99
Vanilla Shake
$5.99
Oreo Shake
$8.99
Hazelnut Shake
$8.99
Cookie Butter Shake
$8.99
Maltesers Shake
$8.99
Kinder Bueno Shake
$8.99
Snickers Shake
$8.99
Twix Shake
$8.99
Flake Shake
$8.99
Ferrero Rocher Shake
$8.99

BASH SPECIAL DRINKS

Red Bull Special
$6.99
Red Bull ( Sugar Free ) Special
$6.99
Sprite Special
$4.99
Iced Karak
$6.99
Mango Smoothie
$6.99
Strawberry Smoothie
$6.99
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
$6.99
Wild Bery Smoothie
$6.99
Pina Colada Smoothie
$6.99

COFFEE

Arabic Coffee Small (6 oz)
$3.99
Arabic Coffee Large (12 oz)
$6.99
Arabic Coffee Jar
$22.99
Cappuccino
$3.99
Espresso
$2.99
Turkish Coffee
$3.99
Americano
$2.99
Macchiato
$3.99

LATTE

Coffee Latte
$3.99
Vanilla Latte
$3.99
Caramel Latte
$3.99
Cookie Butter Latte
$4.99
Hazelnut Latte
$3.99

MOCHA

Belgium Milk Chocolate Mocha
$4.99
Belgium White Chocolate Mocha
$4.99
Belgium Dark Chocolate Mocha
$4.99
Hazelnut Mocha
$4.99

HOT CHOCOLATE

Hot Chocolate
$4.99
Oreo Hot Chocolate
$5.99

TEA

Black Tea
$1.99
Green Tea
$1.99
Tea Variety
$2.99
Chai Karak
$4.99
Chai Karak (Jar Included)
$29.99

COLD DRINKS

Red Bull
$4.99
SF Red Bull
$4.99
Apple Juice
$3.99
Coke
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Water
$1.99
Izze Sparkling Juice
$2.50

EUROPEAN CHOCOLATE

Nestle Milkybar
$3.99
Kit Kat Dark
$2.99
Kit Kat
$2.99
Twix
$2.99
Galaxy Minstrels Bag
$3.99
Toblerone
$3.99
Ferrero Rocher
$2.99
Curlywurly
$1.99
Smarties
$3.99
Teasers Bar
$3.99
Kinder Bueno white Bar
$3.99
Galaxy Bar
$3.99
Flake Bar
$3.99
Maltersers Bag
$3.99
Aero Bar
$3.99
Ferrero Rocher Big Size ( 48 Piece )
$25.00
Snickers Bar
$2.99
Kinder Bueno Bar
$1.99
Kinder 8 Chocolate Bar
$7.99
Kinder 4 Chocolate Bar
$3.99
Crunch Milk Chocolate Large Bar
$7.99
Oreo Bites Bag
$8.99

EXTRA

Chocolate Cup
Ice-cream Cup
Side of Fruits
Cup of Milk
$1.99
Cup of Nuts
$4.79

3 oz of assorted chopped nuts.