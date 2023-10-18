Chocolate Bash - Covina
BUILD YOUR OWN PASTRIES
BASH SPECIAL
crepe rolled with your choice of 2 fruits, topped with Belgium chocolate
2 crepes cut into thin slices topped with your choice of Belgium chocolate
4 pancakes layered with your 3 choices of fruit and served with your choice of topping
a fresh banana wrapped in a thin tender crepe with your choice of topping
sushi style crepe wrapped in Kinder chocolate, topped with Belgium chocolate and European cookies
get a taste of our menu on one plate (crepe, waffle and mini pancakes served with your choice of topping)
20 mini pancakes served with your choice of 4 toppings
10 cream puffs topped with your choice of Belgium chocolate
a slice of cheesecake served with your choice of topping
warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with vanilla ice-cream
a variety of fruits served with a warm chocolate cup
a variety of fruits served with a warm chocolate fondue
a variety of fruits served in a cup and topped with Nutella
warm chocolate brownie bites served with a scoop of ice-cream, topped with whipped cream and your choice of topping
three layers of vanilla ice-cream, rice krispies and melted warm Belgium chocolate
Cookie Butter crumbles and Fruit layered with Whip Cream and drizzles of Cookie Butter
BASH TREATS
Mini Tart with Pastry Sweet Cream, strawberry, kiwi and blueberry.
M & M's Dipped in Belgium Milk Chocolate
Jumbo Marshmallow dipped in Belgian Milk Chocolate with a drizzle of White Belgian Chocolate.
Oreo Dipped With Belgium Milk Chocolate
Brownies Dipped With Belgium Milk Chocolate
Graham Cracker with Marshmallows Dipped With Belgium Milk Chocolate
BUILD YOUR OWN ICE CREAM
BASH CATERING
Chocolate brownies (55 pcs) with 4 dipping sauce options.
Oreo cookies covered in Belgian Milk Chocolate. (24 pcs)
Delicious Belgian Mini Cream Puffs filled with fresh vanilla-flavored whipped cream, with 4 dipping sauces. (40 pcs)
8 Toppings of your choice with 4 choices of dipping sauces.
4 Warm Chocolate cakes with a molten chocolate center, 4 scoops of ice cream, and 4 dipping sauces.
24 Strawberries covered in Belgian Milk Chocolate with White Chocolate drizzle.