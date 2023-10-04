Chocolate Bash - Phoneix 455 N 3rd. Street
BUILD YOUR OWN PASTRIES
BASH SPECIAL
Bash Roll
crepe rolled with your choice of 2 fruits, topped with Belgium chocolate
Crepuccini
2 crepes cut into thin slices topped with your choice of Belgium chocolate
Bash Burger
4 pancakes layered with your 3 choices of fruit and served with your choice of topping
Banana Roll
a fresh banana wrapped in a thin tender crepe with your choice of topping
Sushi Crepe
sushi style crepe wrapped in Kinder chocolate, topped with Belgium chocolate and European cookies
Sampler Plate
get a taste of our menu on one plate (crepe, waffle and mini pancakes served with your choice of topping)
Sampler Mini Pancakes Plate (20 PIECES)
20 mini pancakes served with your choice of 4 toppings
Cream Puffs
10 cream puffs topped with your choice of Belgium chocolate
Lava Cake
warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with vanilla ice-cream
Fruit and Dip Plate
a variety of fruits served with a warm chocolate cup
Fruit and Dip Plate ( Includes Fondue Set )
a variety of fruits served with a warm chocolate fondue
Hazelnut Spread Fruit Salad Cup
a variety of fruits served in a cup and topped with Nutella
Brownies Ice Cream Cup
warm chocolate brownie bites served with a scoop of ice-cream, topped with whipped cream and your choice of topping
Krispy Ice Cream Cup
three layers of vanilla ice-cream, rice krispies and melted warm Belgium chocolate
Cookie Butter Trifle Cup
Cookie Butter crumbles and Fruit layered with Whip Cream and drizzles of Cookie Butter
BASH TREATS
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Mini Fruit Tart
Mini Tart with Pastry Sweet Cream, strawberry, kiwi and blueberry.
M & M Bites
M & M's Dipped in Belgium Milk Chocolate
Marshmallow Bite
Jumbo Marshmallow dipped in Belgian Milk Chocolate with a drizzle of White Belgian Chocolate.
Oreo Bites
Oreo Dipped With Belgium Milk Chocolate
Brownie Bites
Brownies Dipped With Belgium Milk Chocolate
S'mores Bites
Graham Cracker with Marshmallows Dipped With Belgium Milk Chocolate
Banana Stick
Strawberry Stick
Kiwi Stick
Pineapple Stick
Mixed Fruits Stick
Cream Puffs Stick
Brownies Stick
Marshmallow Stick
3 Chocolate Strawberries Gift
BUILD YOUR OWN ICE CREAM
BASH CATERING
Brownies Box
Chocolate brownies (55 pcs) with 4 dipping sauce options.
Oreo Bites Box
Oreo cookies covered in Belgian Milk Chocolate. (24 pcs)
Cream Puffs Box
Delicious Belgian Mini Cream Puffs filled with fresh vanilla-flavored whipped cream, with 4 dipping sauces. (40 pcs)
Fruit & Dip Box
8 Toppings of your choice with 4 choices of dipping sauces.
Lava Cake Box
4 Warm Chocolate cakes with a molten chocolate center, 4 scoops of ice cream, and 4 dipping sauces.
Chocolate Covered Strawberries Box
24 Strawberries covered in Belgian Milk Chocolate with White Chocolate drizzle.