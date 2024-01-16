Chocolate city Ribs
Chocolate City Ribs 3226 Indian Rd
Ribs
- Baby back Ribs$28.00
- Small Rib tips$13.79
- Pull Pork$3.50
- Chicago Style Polish$8.50
- Large Hot links$16.00
- Small Hot links$12.79
- Large Rib tip Combo$17.79
- Pull Pork$5.00
- Small Brisket$7.50
- Italian Beef$12.50
- Italian Beef Lg$16.00
- Butterfly Pork Porkchop$6.50
- Chicago Style Polish$8.50
- 3 Piece wing/fries$5.50
- Extra wing cost$1.75
- Deep fried Catfish$9.00
- Deep fried Fillet Catfish$8.25
- Deep fried Catfish Nugget$7.90
- Baked Beans$2.50
- Cole slaw$2.25
- French fries$3.25
- Grilled Baked Potato$2.25
- Potato salad$2.25
- Spaghetti$3.25
- Onion rings$3.50
- Mushrooms$3.75
- Pizza Puff/Fries$5.50
- Pint Potato salad$9.00
- Pint of Cole Slaw$9.00
- Pint of Spaghetti$9.00
- Pint of Baked Beans$9.00
Side Orders
Sandwiches
Deep Fried
Chocolate City Ribs Location and Hours
(563) 547-0962
Open now • Closes at 10PM