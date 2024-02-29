Cholita Linda Walnut Creek
FOOD
Tacos
- Baja Fish Taco$4.95
crispy fried fish, salsa roja, cabbage slaw, baja crema.
- Pollo Taco$4.95
spit-roasted free range chicken, salsa roja, onions, cabbage slaw, baja crema
- Carne Asada Taco$4.95
steak, chipotle salsa, onions, cabbage slaw, baja crema
- Carnitas Taco$4.95
slow braised pork, chipotle salsa, onions, cabbage slaw, baja crema
- Tofu Taco$4.95
seasoned organic tofu, salsa roja, cabbage slaw, baja crema
Sandwiches
- Cubano$14.50
pulled pork shoulder, black forest ham, mustard, pickles, aioli and Swiss cheese on grilled French bread
- Papito$14.95
steak, plantains, caramelized onions, organic arugula, aioli and Swiss cheese on grilled French bread
- Asado$14.50
peruvian style roast beef, caramelized onions, organic arugula, aioli and jack cheese on grilled French bread
- Lechon$14.50
pulled pork shoulder, sweet potato, salsa criolla, organic arugula, aioli on grilled French
- Papito Tofu$14.95
seasoned organic tofu, plantains, caramelized onions, organic arugula, aioli and Swiss cheese on grilled French bread
Salads
Plates
- Pollo Cholita$15.65
Free range boneless chicken thighs with Cholita’s signature blend of herbs and spices served with rice, choice of beans, organic salad and sweet potato
- Chicharron Pollo$15.65
crispy pieces of free range chicken thighs topped with salsa criolla served with rice & pinto or black beans, organic salad and sweet potatoes
- Pescado Frito$15.65
Fried fish topped with salsa criolla served with rice, pinto or black beans, organic salad and sweet potatoes
- Picadillo Plate$14.95
stewed Niman Ranch ground beef with peppers, tomatoes, onions, spanish olives and raisins served with rice, black or pinto beans, plantains and organic salad
Sides
- French Fries$4.50
- Chips & Guac$7.95
- Rice & Black Beans$6.00
- Tostones con Picadillo$6.95
- Fish Side$4.95
- Kids Quesadilla$5.50
- Chips & Salsa$6.00
- Rice & Pinto Beans$6.00
- Plantains$5.50
- Pollo Side$4.95
- Side of Tortillas (4)$2.50
- Pico de Gallo$3.00
- Sm Black Beans$3.00
- Yuca Frita$6.50
- Carne Asada Side$4.95
- Aji Amarillo$1.00
- Chips$3.00
- Sm Pinto Beans$3.00
- Plantain Chips$5.95Out of stock
- Picadillo Side$6.95
- Hot Sauce$0.50
- Guacamole$4.95
- Sm Rice$3.00
- Sm Organic Salad$4.15
- Carnitas Side$4.95
- Chicharron Side$6.95
- Extra Salsa Roja$0.35
- Extra Salsa Chipotle$0.35
- Extra Crema$0.35