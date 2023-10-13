Chop Detroit 1555 E Woodward
Sandwich
Salad
Soup
Drinks
- Smoothie
Enjoy a refreshing Chop Detroit style smoothie! This week is The Barnburner- a fusion of fresh bananas, strawberries, and orange juice!
- Soda / Power Aid
Now serving Coca Cola products!
- Hot Chocolate & Cappuccino
Comport drinks to keep you warm all year round!
- Coffee$2.49
Warm up with a cozy flavored coffee to watch the game!
- Hot Tea
Warm up with a cozy hot tea to watch the game!
- Bottled Water$1.89
Chop Detroit Location and Hours
(313) 405-9662
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 2PM