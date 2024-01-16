Skip to Main content
Chopped N Cheesy (Food Truck)
26 Christian Hill Road, Morrisville, NY 13408
Hoagie Sandwiches
Sausage Sandwiches
Deviled Eggs
Sides
Snacks
Beverages
The Chopped Cheese
$10.00
The Sriracha Sizzle
$12.00
The Speedy Spiedie
$12.00
The Saucy Clucker
$12.00
Sweet Italian Sausage
$12.00
Hot Dog
$5.00
Traditional
$4.00
Pulled Pork
$5.00
Mac & Cheese
$4.00
Macaroni Salad
$4.00
Potato Salad
$4.00
Candy Bar
$2.00
Cookie
$2.00
Chips
$2.00
Bottled Water
$2.00
Canned Soda
$2.00
Coffee
$2.00
Chopped N Cheesy (Food Truck) Location and Hours
(315) 256-4350
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
