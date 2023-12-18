Chops Grille & Tap House 1752 South Broadway
Food
Appetizers
- Charcuterie Board$20.00Out of stock
Beer battered grouper tenders
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
Breaded, juicy chicken tenders
- Fried Pickles$9.00
Battered, deep fried pickle chips
- Mozzarella Triangles$9.00
Tempra breaded cheese
- Pretzel Sticks$10.00
4 Oven baked pretzel sticks
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
- Stuffed Jalapenos$11.00Out of stock
Tortilla chips covered in taco meat, cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Soups and Salads
Flatbreads
- Pickle Flatbread$13.00
Mounds of melty mozzarella
- Veg Edge$12.00
Vegetable Medley of peppers onions, mushrooms mozzarella and pizza sauce
- Philly Flatbread$14.00
zesty pepperoni mozzarella and pizza sauce
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.00
Bacon fried mozzarella rach garbished with acocado
- Barnburner Chicken$14.00
Chicken red onion and mozzarella choice of bbq or spicey buffalo sauce
Burgers
- Combine Cheese Smash$14.00
A perfect measure of beed american cheese onion
- Brat Burger$16.00Out of stock
smash burger covered with hatch chile salsa bacon american cheese
- Mac and Cheese Smash$16.00
Mac and cheese and bacon atop our juicey beef patty onion lettus tomato and pickles
- Veggie Burger$14.00
Plant based vegan topped with vegan cheddar cheese onion lettus tomato and pickles
Sandwiches
- Final 4 Philly$15.00
Cheesesteak medley of grilled sliced beef, sauteed onions melted white american cheese served hot on a hoagie roll
- Grilled Chicken$14.00
house marinated chicken breast grilled to prefection and served on a toasted bun
- Parlay Polish Boy$13.00
Choice of seared grouper or shrimp with a tasty trio of coleslaw pico de gallo and eilanto lime sour cream sauce
- Rebound Rueben$16.00
- The Club$15.00
Golden fried breaded walleye cheddar cheese coleslaw on a hoagiw roll
Entrees
- 1/2 Rack Baby Back BBQ Ribs$18.00
Grilled and saucy bbq sparibs
- Brisket Mac n Cheese$17.00
- Buzzer Beater Chicken breast$19.00
2 4oz breaded and golden friden chicken breats with spicey honey glaze
- Full Rack Baby Back Ribs$26.00
- Grilled Salmon$20.00
salmon filet grilled to perfection topped with a creamy dill sauce
- Lobster Gnocchi$22.00
- Madison Square Garden Pasta$21.00
Vegan linguine topped with mushrooms spinach cheery tomatoes and a garlic tomato sauce
- Pickoff Perogies$16.00
a fine tuned play of sauteed shrimp in our oen scampi butter sauce served over linguine
- Prime Time Pork Chops$23.00
Two 6 oz grilled center cut pork chops topped with garilic herb butter
- RBI Ribeye$32.00
8 oz grilled center cut sizzling sirloin steak
- Scrimmage Scampi$18.00Out of stock
- Strip Steak$28.00
- Three Pointer Filet$22.00
8 oz grilled center cut sizzling sirloin steak