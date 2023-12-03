Chopsmith - Noma
Chopsmith
Salads
- Build Your Own Salad/Bowl$10.00
A choice of up to 3 green/grain bases, up to 5 standard toppings and your favorite protein and premium toppings
- The Chopsmith$18.00
4 oz grilled steak, gourmet greens, green bell peppers, watermelon radish, carrots, house-made croutons, cucumber, tomato, roasted potatoes, caramelized onions
- Grilled Kale Caesar$12.50
grilled kale,romaine lettuce, home-made croutons, red onion, hard-boiled egg, fresh grated parmigiano-reggiano, caesar dressing
- Mediterranean$15.00
halloumi cheese, home-made hummus, za'atar seasoning, feta cheese, gourmet greens, kalamata olives, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, green bell pepper, toasted baguette, greek dressing
- Sticky Chicken & Cashew$15.00
Teriyaki chicken thigh, grilled pineapple, grilled broccoli, cashews, sesame seeds, gourmet greens, power mix, watermelon radish, red bell peppers, cilantro, ginger miso dressing
- Salmon Nicoise$18.00
4 oz baked salmon, roasted potato, artichoke hearts, hard-boiled egg, gourmet greens, green beans, kalamata olives, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, watermelon radish, creamy herb dressimg
- Raw Market$12.00
power mix, watermelon radish, carrots, red onion, green beans, cucumber, cherry tomato, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, broccoli, lemon & white balsamic vinaigrette, creamy herb
Bowls
- Salmon & Avocado$18.00Out of stock
4 oz baked salmon, avocado, marinated mushrooms & onions, sweet potato, pickled vegetables, sunflower seeds, quinoa, spinach, broccoli, lemon & white balsamic vinaigrette, creamy herb dressing
- Tropical Chicken$15.00
teriyaki chicken thigh, mango, pickled vegetable, cilantro, toasted coconut flakes, cashews, coconut jasmine rice, gourmet greens, house citrus dressing
- Steak & Bleu$18.00
4 oz grilled steak (served medium), grilled broccoli, blue cheese crumbles, marinated mushrooms & onions, caramelized onions, roasted tomato. brown rice, gourmet greens, cucumber, parmesan peppercorn dressing
- Baja$18.00
grilled shrimp, avocado, roasted corn salad, mango, cilantro, jalapeno, brown rice, gourmet greens, jalapeno lime dressing, chipotle sauce
- Buddha$15.00
quinoa, spinach, seasonal vegetable, sweet potato, avocado, cauliflower salad, pumpkin seeds, lemon tahini dressing
Sandwiches
- Build your own sandwich$7.00
- Chop Cheese$12.00
Chopped beef patty with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo & ketchup on toasted hoagie roll
- Classic Burger$13.00
6 oz beef patty (served medium) on a brioche bun, house-made burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, caramelized onion, pickles, cheddar & american cheese
- Black Bean & Cheddar Burger$12.00
brioche bun, home-made black bean burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, caramelized onion, lemon herb aioli (veggie)
- California Turkey Club$14.00
multi-grain bread, turkey breast, avocado, bacon, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, onion, lemon herb aioli
- Sweet & Spicy Banh Mi$12.00
french long-roll, spicy aioli, house citrus dressing, teriyaki chicken thigh, lettuce, jalapeno, pickled veggies, watermelon radish, cucumber, cilantro (veggie option: tofu)
- Bacon Blue Burger$13.50
brioche bun, all beef burger (served medium), lettuce, caramelized onion, bacon, blue cheese, american cheese, burger sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
white flour tortilla, chicken breast, romaine lettuce, red onion, blue cheese, caesar dressing, buffalo sauce
- Roast Beef & Cheddar$13.00
french long-roll, home-made roast beef (served rare), cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, sweet peppers, mayo
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
brioche bun, chicken breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, lemon herb aioli
- Chipotle Chicken$12.00
ciabatta, chicken breast, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, sauteed onions & peppers, chipotle sauce
- Salmon BLT$16.00Out of stock
brioche bun, baked salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, lemon herb aioli
- Chicken Salad$11.50
multi-grain bread, home-made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, onion
- Tuna Salad$11.50
multi-grain bread, home-made tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, onion
- BLT$11.00
french white bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, lemon herb aioli
Plates
- Chimichurri Steak$22.00
6 oz grilled steak, caesar salad, garlic parmesan potatoes, roasted corn stuffed avocado, chimichurri sauce
- Build your own plate$12.00
A choice of up to 3 sides
- Mediterranean Chicken$18.00
grilled chicken breast, home-made hummus, feta cheese, za'atar seasoning, brown rice, toasted baguette, greek salad (gourmet greens, kalamata olives, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, green bell pepper, greek dressing)
- Crispy Miso Tofu Plate$17.00
miso tofu, grilled pineapple, grilled broccoli, coconut jasmine rice, cilantro, toasted coconut flakes, sesame seeds. toasted baguette, kale miso salad (power mix, red bell pepper, watermelon radish, ginger miso dressing)
- Teriyaki salmon$24.00Out of stock
8oz teriyaki glazed salmon, grilled pineapple, grilled broccoli, coconut jasmine rice, toasted coconut flakes, cilantro, toasted baguette, sesame seeds, kale miso salad (power mix, red bell pepper, watermelon radish, ginger miso dressing)
Sides
- French fries$5.00Out of stock
- Garlic Parmesan Potatoes$5.00
- Roasted Potatoes$5.00
- Hummus$5.00
- Chips$2.25
- Caesar Salad$5.00
- House Salad$5.00
- Greek Salad$5.00
- Kale Miso Salad$5.00
- Marinated Mushrooms & Onions$5.00
- Grilled Broccoli$5.00
- Coconut Jasmine Rice$5.00
- Brown Rice$5.00
- Quinoa$5.00
- Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado$6.00
- Avocado$2.50
- Roasted Corn Stuffed Avocado$5.00