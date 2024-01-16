Chow 1725 33rd Street
Seasonal
- Chow -Dur$12.00
Spicyclam chowder- One big Crouton
- Chow- lito$16.00
Two beef dogs-sliced bread-chili-cheese
- Ode to Mr. Chow$17.00
Honey walnut prawn tacos
- Chow Byrd$17.00
Fried chicken sandwich
- The Philly-Ricci sando$17.50
seared steak- Na-chow cheese- jalapenos
- Chow-a-Bunga-burger$16.00
Two beef patties- pineapple aioli- shredder lettuce- crispy onion ring
- Peruvian poutine$16.00
Seared steak, fromage Blanc, peppers onions, cilantro, spicy poutine sauce
- Vegan Mrs. Chow$18.00
Cilantro rice, black beans, roasted corn, spicy Calibri chili puree
- Chow-lito extra sauce$5.00
- chow chica salad$18.50
- kids grilled cheese with fries$8.00
- kids smash burger with fries$9.50
Chow Location and Hours
(916) 247-7954
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM